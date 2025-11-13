Best 5 star washing machines for winter care of woollens and sweaters plus bulky blankets in 2025 while saving energy
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 02:00 pm IST
These 5 star washing machines feature inbuilt heaters and wash modes for hygienic hot washes, fabric care, plus efficient winter laundry with quieter operation.
Our Pick
Wool Care Steam Mode
Eco Bubble Winter Care
Anti Stain Program
AI Smart Choice Care
DeepClean Winter Care
PuriSteam Bedding Care
Six Motion Drum Care
Hygiene Steam Bedding
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wool Care Steam ModeLG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Eco Bubble Winter CareSamsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,490
|
|
|
Anti Stain ProgramBosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
AI Smart Choice CareGodrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
|
₹25,290
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
DeepClean Winter CareIFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA OXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Onyx) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
PuriSteam Bedding CareHaier SmartChoice 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), 5 Star, Powered by AI-DBT, Direct Drive Technology, Wifi, PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer, (EFLD110-DM14IEICBKU1,Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
|
₹18,790
|
|
|
Six Motion Drum CareLG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Hygiene Steam BeddingSamsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
