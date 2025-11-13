Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best 5 star washing machines for winter care of woollens and sweaters plus bulky blankets in 2025 while saving energy

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 02:00 pm IST

These 5 star washing machines feature inbuilt heaters and wash modes for hygienic hot washes, fabric care, plus efficient winter laundry with quieter operation.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wool Care Steam Mode

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eco Bubble Winter Care

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Anti Stain Program

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AI Smart Choice Care

Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹25,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DeepClean Winter Care

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA OXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Onyx) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PuriSteam Bedding Care

Haier SmartChoice 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), 5 Star, Powered by AI-DBT, Direct Drive Technology, Wifi, PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer, (EFLD110-DM14IEICBKU1,Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹18,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Six Motion Drum Care

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hygiene Steam Bedding

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Winter laundry can feel overwhelming. Sweaters start to pill, dark knits bleed, and quilts hog the drum. Drying takes forever and everything smells damp. I’ve lived this too, and I know it feels calmer when the machine helps not fight you. That’s why I point to 5 star washing machines with in built heaters, wool and delicate modes.

Warm wash made easy with 5 star washing machines for winter laundry.
Warm wash made easy with 5 star washing machines for winter laundry.

Front loaders with a wool cycle keep shawls and sweaters soft. An 8 kg or bigger tub handles blankets without twisting. Hygiene steam helps when the sun is weak. Colour care keeps dark outfits from fading. Inverter motors stay quiet for late washes, and quick wash saves school mornings. Hard water? Pick models with scale control. I’m here to help you choose.

Loading...

Steam and 6 Motion DD care keep sweaters soft and seams safe. The in built heater lifts winter grime without harsh moves, and the Direct Drive stays quiet for late washes.

This feels like the best 5 star washing machine for winter when woollens and dark knits need gentle heat and steady care. Wi Fi helps you set cycles on busy evenings and Allergy Care adds a clean finish.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Type
Front load
Motor
Direct Drive
Heater
In built
Steam
Yes Allergy Care
Programs
6 Motion DD
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Inverter, LED Display, Smart Connectivity

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Gentle steam for wool and knits

affiliate-tick

Quiet Direct Drive at night

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wi-Fi setup takes a moment

affiliate-cross

Price may stretch some homes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reports of smooth wash quality, soft sweaters, and low noise.

Why choose this product?

For smart control and steam support on winter loads.

Loading...

Eco Bubble helps loosen soil at lower temps so school knits and hoodies come out clean. The soft closing lid and tub design keep loads steady when quilts go in.

If you need the best 5 star washing machine for winter in a top load format, this one brings gentle bubbles, a Digital Inverter motor, and simple presets for quick weeknight laundry.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Type
Top load
Tech
Eco Bubble
Motor
Digital Inverter
Heater
No dedicated steam
Special Features
Inverter, Water Level 5.00

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Eco Bubble helps with cold water

affiliate-tick

Soft lid and easy daily use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No steam hygiene mode

affiliate-cross

Top load uses more water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for easy use and good daily cleaning on mixed clothes.

Why choose this product?

For bubble care on knits and daily wear

Loading...

Anti Stain with AI Active Water Plus helps size the rinse for bulky quilts and coats. Steam with anti bacteria gives winter sheets a fresh feel when the sun is weak.

For many homes it reads as the best 5 star washing machine for winter because the in built heater and pretreatment help lift mud and city dust without rough spins.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Type
Front load
Heater
Built in
Programs
Anti Stain
Water
AI Active Water Plus
Special Features
Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong stain program with heater

affiliate-tick

Big drum for quilts and coats

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Cycle times can be long

affiliate-cross

Needs careful leveling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Noted for strong stain handling and steady wash feel.

Why choose this product?

Best for stain care on bulky winter sets

Loading...

Low water pressure can stall winter laundry. This model fills the tub even at near zero flow, so your blanket cycle does not wait. The inbuilt heater helps with cold water days.

If your flat sees thin flow and heavy loads, this could be the best 5 star washing machine for winter with AI help, a steel drum, and simple modes for quilts and thermals.

Specifications

Capacity
10 kg
Type
Top load
Heater
Inbuilt
AI
Smart Choice modes
Water
Fills at near zero pressure
Special Features
Acu Wash Drum, Power Wash Technology, Special Sari Wash, ~Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Handles low water pressure

affiliate-tick

Large tub suits blankets

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Top load can tangle if overfilled

affiliate-cross

Heater use may add time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Liked for coping with thin flow and steady hot wash.

Why choose this product?

Choose this washer for hot wash care on thick winter sets.

Loading...

A big 10 kg tub helps you clear quilts and puffer jackets in fewer rounds. The inbuilt heater supports hot wash on cold days, and the controls stay simple for daily wear.

For many joint families this fits the idea of the best 5 star washing machine for winter by mixing size, heater support, and steady programs that handle mixed loads.

Specifications

Capacity
10 kg
Type
Top load
Heater
Inbuilt
Programs
Multiple daily modes
Special Features
Delay Start, Drum Clean, LED Display, Protective Rat Mesh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity for blankets

affiliate-tick

Heated wash for cold months

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Takes space near sink area

affiliate-cross

Not a steam model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for size and clean results on bulky sets.

Why choose this product?

For clearing quilts and puffer jackets in one go on busy evenings

Loading...

DeepClean and AI lift winter grime on sweaters and dark knits while the in built heater keeps wash temps steady. Wi-Fi control helps set night cycles and the drum stays gentle on seams.

For many homes this feels like the best 5 star washing machine for winter with wool and delicate modes. Quick wash helps school mornings and drum clean keeps odour down during slow drying days at home.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Front load
Heater
In built
Tech
DeepClean AI
Motor
Inverter
Steam
Selected cycles
Key features
9 Swirl Wash (Mimic Handwashing), Aqua Energie (Treats hard water), Auto-Load Sensing, Eco Inverter, Power Steam®, Powered by AI, Steam Refresh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Gentle care for sweaters and knits

affiliate-tick

Wi-Fi control for night cycles

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Cycle times vary with soil level

affiliate-cross

App setup needs a few steps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users report quieter runs and softer winter loads with steady heat.

Why choose this product?

For gentle heat that protects winter fabrics.

Loading...

Washer dryer convenience suits flats with little sun. AI DBT with Direct Drive balances drum moves for quilts, and PuriSteam freshens bedding when outdoor drying is slow in cold months.

If you want the best 5 star washing machine for winter that also dries, this 11 plus 7 kg unit helps clear weekend piles. I Refresh smooths light wrinkles and Wi Fi lets you start loads remotely from the sofa.

Specifications

Capacity
11 kg wash 7 kg dry
Type
Front load washer dryer
Drive
Direct Drive
Tech
AI DBT
Steam
PuriSteam
Refresh
I Refresh
Special Features
525 Super Drum, AI-DBT, Washer and Dryer, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wash and dry in one cabinet

affiliate-tick

Steam refresh for winter bedding

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Dryer loads smaller than wash

affiliate-cross

Takes space and needs venting room

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for clearing thick loads when sunshine is limited.

Why choose this product?

For days when the balcony gets no sun and you need wash and dry in one go.

Loading...

Low water pressure stalls winter laundry, but this tub fills even near zero flow, so blanket cycles do not wait. The inbuilt heater supports hot wash on dark knits and thermals.

For tenants seeking the best 5 star washing machine for winter without a front loader, AI modes keep things simple. Steel drum manages daily wear, and fuzzy control balances load weight on busy evenings with less manual sorting time.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Type
Top load
Heater
Inbuilt
Water
Fills at near zero pressure
AI
Smart modes
Special Features
Anti rodent mesh, Inbuilt Heater, Powered by AI, Unbalance Load Sensing, Zero pressure technology

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Runs with thin water flow

affiliate-tick

Hot wash support for thermals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Top load can tangle if packed

affiliate-cross

Heater may lengthen cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for coping with low pressure and stable winter cleaning.

Why choose this product?

For buildings with weak water supply

Loading...

Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD move fabrics in controlled patterns so sweaters keep shape and seams stay safe. Steam Wash and an in built heater help when the sun is weak.

It stands out as the best 5 star washing machine for winter for small families needing a wool cycle. Quiet runs suit late nights and the app nudges cycle downloads for jackets or knits on busy midweeks too.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Type
Front load
Drive
Direct Drive
Tech
6 Motion DD
Smart
App downloads
Special Features
Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inverter

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wool cycle keeps shape and hand feel

affiliate-tick

Quiet motor for night washing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small for very thick sets

affiliate-cross

Extra cycles need app download

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Noted for gentle handling and tidy steam on winter layers.

Why choose this product?

For shape safe care on knits and shawls.

Loading...

Eco Bubble helps loosen soil at lower temps so hoodies and school knits come clean without harsh moves. AI Control suggests cycles and the Digital Inverter motor keeps noise low for late loads.

For many, this is the best 5 star washing machine for winter when cold water is common. Steam helps bedding feel fresh, and Wi Fi triggers quick runs before work on tight mornings or school rush hours.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Type
Front load
Control
AI Control
Motor
Digital Inverter
Heater
Built in
Special Features
‎Bubble Technology, Child Lock, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bubble action for cooler water

affiliate-tick

Hygiene steam for winter sheets

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Learning AI hints takes time

affiliate-cross

Front load needs low bend space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviewed as easy to use with clean results on mixed winter loads.

Why choose this product?

For cooler water cycles that still lift soil

How do I stop sweaters from pilling when I need warm washes in winter?

Use the wool or delicate program with a warm not hot setting, low spin, and a liquid wool detergent. Turn sweaters inside out and put them in a mesh bag to reduce friction. Wash similar knits together, avoid zips and rough towels in the same load, and dry flat on a rack. If labels allow only cold, keep it cold and rely on a longer soak plus a gentle spin to limit pilling.

My balcony gets no sun. How do I avoid the musty smell on towels and bedsheets?

Run a heated or 60°C cycle when labels allow, add an extra rinse, and use a drum clean monthly. After each hot or steam cycle, leave the door ajar for an hour. Spin at a higher speed for towels, then dry with airflow. A fan near a rack helps. Avoid overloading the drum; crowded loads trap moisture and feed odour. Wash towels separately from knits to keep lint and smell down.

Can I safely wash a puffer jacket at home without flattening the fill?

Check the care label first. Choose a gentle or wool cycle, low spin, and a mild liquid detergent. Rinse twice to remove residue. If you have a dryer, tumble on low with two clean tennis balls to restore the loft. If you do not have a dryer, dry flat on a rack and manually fluff the baffles as it dries. Avoid fabric softener; it coats fibres and hurts insulation.

What cycle should I use for school uniforms, muddy cuffs and all, on cold mornings?

Pre-treat cuffs and collars with liquid detergent, then run a warm cotton or mixed fabric program with an extra rinse. If you must go cold, enable intensive or stains and extend the wash time. Spin moderately to keep pleats and seams tidy. Hang shirts promptly to reduce ironing time. For sweaters in the uniform set, wash separately on wool and dry flat.

How does an in-built heater behave with hard water and what scaling protection matters?

Hard water leaves a mineral scale on heater rods, reducing heating efficiency and raising cycle time. Look for models that support descaling reminders or include scale-control modes. Use a descaling solution monthly in hard-water areas. This keeps heating efficient, improves rinse quality, and protects fabrics from dullness.

What should a wool or delicate program change in drum motion and spin speed?

It should reduce drum agitation, use gentler, cradling motions, and cap the spin speed. Temperature is also limited to protect fibres. These changes reduce friction and stretching, keeping knitwear in shape and preventing fuzzing and pilling.

Factors to understand first before buying a new 5 star washing machine for winter:

  • Family + fabrics: count sweaters, quilts, towels, uniforms.
  • Capacity: 8 to 10 kg if blankets are regular.
  • Heater: needed for warm or hot winter cycles.
  • Wool care: wool/delicate program, low spin.
  • Steam/hygiene: helps with odour when the sun is weak.
  • Spin speed: higher spin to cut indoor drying time.
  • Water pressure: near-zero fill support or a booster pump.
  • Hard water: descaling prompt and monthly descaler.
  • Noise: inverter/direct drive for late washes.
  • Key programs: wool, bedding, mixed, quick, drum clean.
  • Upkeep: easy drum clean, filter access, gasket wipe.

Top 3 features of the best 5 star washing machine for winter:

5 Star Washing MachinesKey technologyWinter-care modes to useType of controls
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Wi Fi Direct Drive Steam 6 Motion DD Front LoadDirect Drive, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Wi FiWool or Delicate, Steam or Allergy Care, Bedding or Blanket, Quick Wash, Color CareTouch panel and Wi Fi app
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Digital Inverter Soft Closing Door Top LoadEco Bubble, Digital InverterDelicates, Blanket, Quick Wash, Colors or Dark CareLED button panel and soft closing lid
Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Anti Stain AI Active Water Plus Front LoadAnti Stain, AI Active Water Plus, built in heaterAnti Stain, Wool, Hygiene or Allergy, BeddingProgram dial with touch buttons
Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg 5 Star AI Inbuilt Heater Low Pressure Fill Top LoadAI Tech, inbuilt heater, fills at near zero pressure, steel drumWarm or Hot Wash, Delicate, Blanket, Quick WashButton panel with status display
Voltas Beko 10 Kg 5 Star Top LoadInbuilt heater, multi program controllerHot Wash, Blanket, Delicates, Quick WashButton panel with LED indicators
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star DeepClean AI Wi Fi Front LoadDeepClean, AI, Wi Fi, inverter motor, heaterWool, Hygiene or Hot Wash, Mixed, Drum CleanTouch panel and Wi Fi app
Haier SmartChoice 11 Kg wash 7 Kg dry 5 Star AI DBT Direct Drive Wi Fi PuriSteam I Refresh Front LoadAI DBT, Direct Drive, PuriSteam, I Refresh, Wi Fi, built in heaterSteam Refresh, Wool or Delicate, Bedding, Dryer refresh cyclesProgram dial, touch keys, Wi Fi app
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Inbuilt Heater Low Pressure Fill Top LoadAI modes, inbuilt heater, low pressure fillingWarm or Hot Wash, Delicate, Blanket, Quick WashButton panel with simple display
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Direct Drive Steam 6 Motion DD Front LoadDirect Drive, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, heaterWool, Steam or Allergy Care, Bedding, Quick WashTouch panel controls
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble AI Control Wi Fi Digital Inverter Front LoadEco Bubble, AI Control, Wi Fi, Digital Inverter, Hygiene SteamHygiene Steam, Wool or Delicates, Bedding, Quick WashProgram dial, touch panel, app control

Similar stories for you:

Best 5 star washing machines: Top 10 picks for spotless clothes and lower bill from trusted brands

Big loads, no hassle: Best 9kg automatic washing machines that actually make life easier

Best 10kg washing machines in July 2025: Top 8 picks for handling bigger loads in one go

Is your washing machine not working right? Try these easy fixes before you call a technician

Best washing machines under 20000 in 2025: Top 9 options from Samsung, LG and more

  • How does a 5 star rating help in winter?

    It lowers power use on heater-heavy cycles so hot washes hurt the bill less.

  • What drum size fits a quilt without cramming?

    Aim for 8 to 10 kg and leave room for water and detergent to move.

  • Wool cycle or delicate sweaters?

    Use wool if available since it caps heat and spin to protect knit shape.

  • Steam or 60°C for winter hygiene?

    Use steam to refresh and 60°C cotton for true hygiene when labels allow.

  • What spin speed cuts indoor drying time?

    Around 1200 to 1400 rpm helps towels dry faster without stressing seams.

  • Do bubble systems clean well in cool water?

    Yes, they dissolve detergent better and lift soil on hoodies and thermals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best 5 star washing machines for winter care of woollens and sweaters plus bulky blankets in 2025 while saving energy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On