Amazon Apple Day Sale goes live, get iPhone 14 series at these discounted prices

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST

The iPhone 14 series, the sixteenth and latest of Apple's flagship iPhones, was launched in September 2022.

Amazon's Apple Day Sale began on Tuesday and will be live till Saturday. As its name suggests, Apple products, including the iPhone 14 series, will be on sale, and customers can purchase these at a cheaper price than the original cost.

The iPhone 14 series was launched in September last year

The iPhone 14 series, the sixteenth and latest generation of Apple's flagship iPhones, was launched in September last year. It comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The seventeenth generation, iPhone 15, is likely to be released later this year.

iPhone 14: The 128 GB variant, which has an MRP of 79,999, can be bought for 67,999, a discount of 15%. The 256 GB variant, with 89,900 MRP, is available for 77,999, a discount of 13%. Finally, the 512 GB model (MRP 1,09,000) comes for 97,999, down 11%.

iPhone 14 Plus: The 128 GB and 256 GB variants have MRPs of 89,900 and 99,900 respectively. Their reduced price is 76,999 and 86,999, down 14% and 13% respectively.

iPhone 14 Pro: The 128 GB model has an MRP of 1,29,900, while that for the 256 GB one is 1,39,900. With discounts of 8% and 3.5% respectively, these are available for 1,19,999 and 1,34,990.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: The 128 GB variant carries an MRP of 1,39,900, and can be bought for 1,27,999, a discount of 8.5%. The 256 GB model, on the other hand, comes for 1,43,990, against an MRP of 1,49,900, down 4%.

