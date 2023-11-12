close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Amazon brings in-app shopping feature for Facebook, Instagram. Check details

Amazon brings in-app shopping feature for Facebook, Instagram. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST

For now, the service is available only to buyers in the United States.

Amazon has introduced a new in-app shopping feature for Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram, allowing users of these social media platforms to make purchases via the e-commerce website without, however, leaving the apps.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo)

The feature was first spotted by Maurice Rahmey, CEO of Disruptive Digital, a partner with both Meta and Google Ads. Also, in a LinkedIn post, Rahmey explained the benefits of what he said was a ‘deal’.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Subsequently, Callie Jernigan, a spokesperson for Amazon, confirmed the feature, doing so in a statement to TechCrunch.

Here's all you need to know about the feature:

(1.) A first-time service, it is, for now, available only to buyers in the United States. It will show users real-time pricing.

(2.) The facility is available only for select products advertised on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the products should also be available on and sold by Amazon, or by independent sellers on its storefront.

(3.) There is a quick one-time setup for people; to begin with, they must link their Facebook/Instagram account to their Amazon account.

(4.) After this, they can check out with Amazon from the product ad itself, without leaving whichever of the two social networks being used by them.

(5.) Finally, buyers' default shipping address and payment details, sourced from Amazon, will complete the sale.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out