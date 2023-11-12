Amazon brings in-app shopping feature for Facebook, Instagram. Check details

Amazon has introduced a new in-app shopping feature for Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram, allowing users of these social media platforms to make purchases via the e-commerce website without, however, leaving the apps. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo)

The feature was first spotted by Maurice Rahmey, CEO of Disruptive Digital, a partner with both Meta and Google Ads. Also, in a LinkedIn post, Rahmey explained the benefits of what he said was a ‘deal’.

Subsequently, Callie Jernigan, a spokesperson for Amazon, confirmed the feature, doing so in a statement to TechCrunch.

Here's all you need to know about the feature:

(1.) A first-time service, it is, for now, available only to buyers in the United States. It will show users real-time pricing.

(2.) The facility is available only for select products advertised on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the products should also be available on and sold by Amazon, or by independent sellers on its storefront.

(3.) There is a quick one-time setup for people; to begin with, they must link their Facebook/Instagram account to their Amazon account.

(4.) After this, they can check out with Amazon from the product ad itself, without leaving whichever of the two social networks being used by them.

(5.) Finally, buyers' default shipping address and payment details, sourced from Amazon, will complete the sale.

HT News Desk