Amazon deals on kitchen appliances: Find discounts of up to 62% on air fryers, mixer grinders and water purifiers

Amazon is having a big sale on kitchen appliances. You can find discounts of up to 62% on items like air fryers, mixer grinders, and water purifiers. This is a great chance to buy new appliances for your kitchen at lower prices. A
ir fryers help you cook food with less oil, making your meals healthier. Mixer grinders are useful for grinding spices, making pastes, and mixing ingredients quickly. Water purifiers ensure that you have clean, safe drinking water at home. With these deals, you can save money and make your kitchen more efficient.
Whether you are setting up a new kitchen or upgrading your current one, these discounts are worth checking out. Shop on Amazon now to take advantage of these offers and improve your cooking experience. Don't miss out on these great savings for your kitchen.
1.
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is ideal for anyone looking to cook healthier meals with less oil. With its 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it ensures perfectly crispy and evenly cooked snacks using 95% less oil than traditional methods. This air fryer comes with 8 preset menus, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes such as French fries, samosas, and cakes. The digital display and delay start function add to the convenience, allowing you to plan meals. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s a valuable addition to any kitchen and a thoughtful gift option.
Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer
Colour: Green
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1200 watts
Special features: Digital display, Delay start function
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Uses 95% less oil
|High power consumption
|8 preset menus
|Limited to air frying
2.
AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.
The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is perfect for families looking to enjoy a variety of healthy meals with less fat. This air fryer features a large 12L capacity and powerful 1800W motor, making it suitable for large households. With its 9 preset menus, you can easily cook dishes like French fries, roast, and pizza. The 360-degree heat circulation technology ensures even cooking, while the digital display and touch control panel make it user-friendly. It also includes safety features like overheating protection and automatic shut-off. Available at great discounts on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for health-conscious cooks.
Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer
Colour: Silver
Capacity: 12 liters
Power: 1800 watts
Special features: Temperature control, 360° heat circulation technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Large capacity for families
|High power consumption
|Multiple cooking functions
|Requires ample counter space
3.
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to cook delicious meals with up to 90% less fat. Featuring patented Rapid Air technology and a unique starfish design, it ensures evenly fried results without the need to flip the food. This air fryer offers 7 preset menus and a touch screen for easy operation. It can fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat various dishes. With its dishwasher-safe components and easy-to-clean design, it's perfect for busy families. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s also a wonderful gift for special occasions like Diwali.
Specifications of Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90
Colour: Black
Capacity: 4.1 liters
Power: 1400 watts
Special features: Temperature control, Rapid Air technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Uses up to 90% less fat
|Relatively small capacity
|Multiple cooking functions
|Plastic material construction
Also read: Best air fryers under ₹5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks
4.
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts
The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for efficient grinding and blending. It comes with four jars, including three stainless steel jars and one transparent juicer jar, all equipped with super-efficient blades. The powerful 750-watt motor ensures smooth and quick grinding. The ergonomic handle and multiple attachments make it user-friendly and convenient for various kitchen tasks. This mixer grinder is perfect for preparing chutneys, grinding spices, and making fresh juices. Available at great deals on Amazon, it’s a practical addition to any kitchen and a great gift for cooking enthusiasts.
Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder
Colour: Black
Capacity: 1000 millilitres
Power: 750 watts
Special features: Ergonomic handle, Multiple attachments
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful 750-watt motor
|Not dishwasher safe
|Includes four versatile jars
|Heavier compared to other models
5.
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Green)
The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance, perfect for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It features MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology, which ensure fine grinding and better motor ventilation. This mixer grinder includes three stainless steel jars of different sizes, making it versatile for various kitchen needs. The ergonomic handle, leak-proof lids, and firm cushion pads add to its convenience. With a 750W Powertron motor and in-built overload protector, it offers reliable performance and safety. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for those looking for a durable and efficient mixer grinder.
Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
Colour: Black Sea Green
Capacity: 3 kilograms
Power: 750 watts
Special features: Heavy-duty, MaxiGrind technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Enhanced motor ventilation
|Higher voltage requirement
|In-built overload protector
|Larger size compared to other models
The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance ideal for making smoothies, juices, dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. Featuring a powerful 500-watt copper motor, it can handle almost any food with ease. The appliance includes three jars and two blades, making it perfect for various tasks. Its compact design fits well on any countertop, and the included sipper jar allows you to easily make and carry your drinks. This juicer mixer grinder is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s a practical and efficient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder
Colour: Silver
Capacity: 0.3 litres
Power: 500 watts
Special features: Food blender, Dishwasher safe
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful 500W copper motor
|Smaller capacity
|Includes a sipper jar for easy carry
|Limited speed options
Also read: Philips vs Prestige mixer grinder: Which should you choose for your kitchen?
7.
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier is an advanced solution for ensuring clean and safe drinking water. With its 9-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and MC technologies, it provides superior protection against contaminants, reducing 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses. The taste adjuster and 2-in-1 mineral charge feature enhance the taste and quality of water by infusing essential micronutrients. This water purifier is suitable for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. With up to 60% water savings, it is an eco-friendly choice. Available at great discounts on Amazon, it’s perfect for households looking for reliable and high-quality water purification.
Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier
Colour: Black
Capacity: 6.2 liters
Power: 24 watts
Special features: Taste adjuster, Change filter indicator
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Up to 60% water savings
|Requires regular maintenance
|9-stage advanced purification
|Initial installation needed
8.
HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier ensures safe and enriched drinking water with its advanced features. It uses Copper Charge Technology to infuse 99.8% pure copper into every glass of water, promoting health benefits. Its dual water dispensing allows you to choose between regular RO water and copper-enriched water based on your needs. The purifier includes a Mineral Enhancer Cartridge for essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Smartsense indicators alert you before the filter expires, ensuring continuous purification. It purifies all types of water sources and operates efficiently with a high purification speed of up to 24 litres per hour. Available on Amazon, it offers premium design, and 24x7 WhatsApp assistance, and meets international standards for quality and safety.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier
Colour: Black and Copper
Capacity: Up to 8 litres
Power: 60 watts
Special features: RO, RO+, Copper Charge Technology
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Infuses copper in water
|Additional accessories may be needed
|Dual water dispensing
|Requires proper maintenance
9.
Urban Company Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier for Home | Needs No Service For 2 Yrs | 10-Stage Filtration | With Copper & Alkaline | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty(Filters Included)
The Urban Company Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier offers advanced purification with a 10-stage filtration process. It includes RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies, enriched with copper, alkaline, and essential minerals for healthy drinking water. Featuring smart rinse technology, it requires no service for 2 years, saving on maintenance costs. The in-tank UV ensures continuous disinfection, providing 24x7 protection against germs and viruses. With an 8-litre food-grade storage tank and US FDA certification for purity, it's ideal for homes and offices, suitable for all water sources. Urban Company offers free installation and a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all filter changes and electrical parts. Available on Amazon, it guarantees safe, mineral-enriched RO water with minimal upkeep.
Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier
Colour: Not specified
Capacity: 8 litres
Power: Not specified
Special features: Needs no service for 2 years, 10-stage purification
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|10-stage advanced purification
|Additional costs for pressure issues
|Needs no service for 2 years
|Installation may require additional equipment
Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 9 optimal choices for safe drinking water
Top 3 features of the best kitchen appliances for your home:
|Best Kitchen Appliances
|Product Type
|Warranty
|Special Features
|Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer
|Kitchen Appliance
|1 year
|Rapid heating, Low noise operation, Digital display
|AGARO Regency Air Fryer
|Kitchen Appliance
|2 years
|Rotisserie function, Touch control panel, Large capacity
|Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90
|Kitchen Appliance
|2 years
|Rapid Air technology, Touch screen with presets, Keep Warm function
|Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder
|Kitchen Appliance
|2 years
|Ergonomic handle, Multiple attachments, Powerful motor
|Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|Kitchen Appliance
|5 years on motor
|MaxiGrind technology, Motor Vent-X technology, 5-speed control
|NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Kitchen Appliance
|2 years
|Sipper jar included Suitable for dry grinding, Chutneys and dips
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|Water Purifier
|1 year
|Aquasaver technology, Taste Adjuster, Mineral Charge
|HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier
|Water Purifier
|1 year
|Copper Charge Technology, Dual water dispensing, Smartsense indicators
|Urban Company Native by UC M1 Water Purifier
|Water Purifier
|2 years
|Needs no service for 2 years, 10-stage purification, In-tank UV
How to pick the best kitchen appliances on Amazon's offers?
- Research and Compare: Read product descriptions, and user reviews, and compare features across similar appliances to understand what each offers in terms of functionality, durability, and value for money.
- Check Customer Reviews: Look for genuine customer feedback to gauge performance, reliability, and any potential issues with the appliance. Reviews can provide insights into long-term usability and satisfaction.
- Consider Your Needs: Assess your specific requirements such as cooking capacity, types of food you prepare most often, kitchen space availability, and any special features (like presets, digital controls, etc.) that would enhance your cooking experience.
- Look for Deals and Discounts: Take advantage of Amazon's offers, including discounts, bundle deals, and cashback options. Sometimes, promotional periods like Prime Day or festive sales can offer significant savings.
- Brand Reputation and Warranty: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and customer service. Check the warranty terms and after-sales support offered by the brand or Amazon, ensuring you're covered in case of any issues post-purchase.
The best Amazon Deals on kitchen appliances: FAQs
How can I find the best deals on kitchen appliances on Amazon?
To find the best deals on Amazon, monitor their Deal of the Day, Lightning Deals, and sales events. These often offer significant discounts and bundled deals, ensuring you get the best price.
Are Amazon deals on kitchen appliances trustworthy?
Yes, Amazon deals on kitchen appliances are reliable. Products are sourced from reputable brands and sellers. Reading customer reviews helps gauge product satisfaction and reliability.
What factors should I consider before buying a kitchen appliance on Amazon?
Consider your cooking needs, such as capacity and functions. Check product specifications like dimensions, material quality, and power usage. Also, assess brand reputation, warranty coverage, and after-sales support.
How can I ensure I'm getting the best value during Amazon's kitchen appliance deals?
Compare discounts across similar products, check historical prices using tracking tools, and look for additional perks like free shipping or extended warranties. Utilizing customer reviews provides insights into product quality and performance.
