Amazon deals on kitchen appliances: Find discounts of up to 62% on air fryers, mixer grinders and water purifiers

Amazon is having a big sale on kitchen appliances. You can find discounts of up to 62% on items like air fryers, mixer grinders, and water purifiers. This is a great chance to buy new appliances for your kitchen at lower prices. A Upgrade your kitchen with these top Amazon deals on kitchen appliances.

ir fryers help you cook food with less oil, making your meals healthier. Mixer grinders are useful for grinding spices, making pastes, and mixing ingredients quickly. Water purifiers ensure that you have clean, safe drinking water at home. With these deals, you can save money and make your kitchen more efficient.

Whether you are setting up a new kitchen or upgrading your current one, these discounts are worth checking out. Shop on Amazon now to take advantage of these offers and improve your cooking experience. Don't miss out on these great savings for your kitchen.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is ideal for anyone looking to cook healthier meals with less oil. With its 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it ensures perfectly crispy and evenly cooked snacks using 95% less oil than traditional methods. This air fryer comes with 8 preset menus, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes such as French fries, samosas, and cakes. The digital display and delay start function add to the convenience, allowing you to plan meals. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s a valuable addition to any kitchen and a thoughtful gift option.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

Colour: Green

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1200 watts

Special features: Digital display, Delay start function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Uses 95% less oil High power consumption 8 preset menus Limited to air frying

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is perfect for families looking to enjoy a variety of healthy meals with less fat. This air fryer features a large 12L capacity and powerful 1800W motor, making it suitable for large households. With its 9 preset menus, you can easily cook dishes like French fries, roast, and pizza. The 360-degree heat circulation technology ensures even cooking, while the digital display and touch control panel make it user-friendly. It also includes safety features like overheating protection and automatic shut-off. Available at great discounts on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for health-conscious cooks.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 12 liters

Power: 1800 watts

Special features: Temperature control, 360° heat circulation technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for families High power consumption Multiple cooking functions Requires ample counter space

The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to cook delicious meals with up to 90% less fat. Featuring patented Rapid Air technology and a unique starfish design, it ensures evenly fried results without the need to flip the food. This air fryer offers 7 preset menus and a touch screen for easy operation. It can fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat various dishes. With its dishwasher-safe components and easy-to-clean design, it's perfect for busy families. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s also a wonderful gift for special occasions like Diwali.

Specifications of Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.1 liters

Power: 1400 watts

Special features: Temperature control, Rapid Air technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Uses up to 90% less fat Relatively small capacity Multiple cooking functions Plastic material construction

Also read: Best air fryers under ₹5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for efficient grinding and blending. It comes with four jars, including three stainless steel jars and one transparent juicer jar, all equipped with super-efficient blades. The powerful 750-watt motor ensures smooth and quick grinding. The ergonomic handle and multiple attachments make it user-friendly and convenient for various kitchen tasks. This mixer grinder is perfect for preparing chutneys, grinding spices, and making fresh juices. Available at great deals on Amazon, it’s a practical addition to any kitchen and a great gift for cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Colour: Black

Capacity: 1000 millilitres

Power: 750 watts

Special features: Ergonomic handle, Multiple attachments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Not dishwasher safe Includes four versatile jars Heavier compared to other models

The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance, perfect for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It features MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology, which ensure fine grinding and better motor ventilation. This mixer grinder includes three stainless steel jars of different sizes, making it versatile for various kitchen needs. The ergonomic handle, leak-proof lids, and firm cushion pads add to its convenience. With a 750W Powertron motor and in-built overload protector, it offers reliable performance and safety. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for those looking for a durable and efficient mixer grinder.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Colour: Black Sea Green

Capacity: 3 kilograms

Power: 750 watts

Special features: Heavy-duty, MaxiGrind technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced motor ventilation Higher voltage requirement In-built overload protector Larger size compared to other models

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance ideal for making smoothies, juices, dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. Featuring a powerful 500-watt copper motor, it can handle almost any food with ease. The appliance includes three jars and two blades, making it perfect for various tasks. Its compact design fits well on any countertop, and the included sipper jar allows you to easily make and carry your drinks. This juicer mixer grinder is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available at great prices on Amazon, it’s a practical and efficient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 0.3 litres

Power: 500 watts

Special features: Food blender, Dishwasher safe

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 500W copper motor Smaller capacity Includes a sipper jar for easy carry Limited speed options

Also read: Philips vs Prestige mixer grinder: Which should you choose for your kitchen?

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier is an advanced solution for ensuring clean and safe drinking water. With its 9-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and MC technologies, it provides superior protection against contaminants, reducing 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses. The taste adjuster and 2-in-1 mineral charge feature enhance the taste and quality of water by infusing essential micronutrients. This water purifier is suitable for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. With up to 60% water savings, it is an eco-friendly choice. Available at great discounts on Amazon, it’s perfect for households looking for reliable and high-quality water purification.

Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6.2 liters

Power: 24 watts

Special features: Taste adjuster, Change filter indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 60% water savings Requires regular maintenance 9-stage advanced purification Initial installation needed

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier ensures safe and enriched drinking water with its advanced features. It uses Copper Charge Technology to infuse 99.8% pure copper into every glass of water, promoting health benefits. Its dual water dispensing allows you to choose between regular RO water and copper-enriched water based on your needs. The purifier includes a Mineral Enhancer Cartridge for essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Smartsense indicators alert you before the filter expires, ensuring continuous purification. It purifies all types of water sources and operates efficiently with a high purification speed of up to 24 litres per hour. Available on Amazon, it offers premium design, and 24x7 WhatsApp assistance, and meets international standards for quality and safety.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier

Colour: Black and Copper

Capacity: Up to 8 litres

Power: 60 watts

Special features: RO, RO+, Copper Charge Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Infuses copper in water Additional accessories may be needed Dual water dispensing Requires proper maintenance

The Urban Company Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier offers advanced purification with a 10-stage filtration process. It includes RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies, enriched with copper, alkaline, and essential minerals for healthy drinking water. Featuring smart rinse technology, it requires no service for 2 years, saving on maintenance costs. The in-tank UV ensures continuous disinfection, providing 24x7 protection against germs and viruses. With an 8-litre food-grade storage tank and US FDA certification for purity, it's ideal for homes and offices, suitable for all water sources. Urban Company offers free installation and a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all filter changes and electrical parts. Available on Amazon, it guarantees safe, mineral-enriched RO water with minimal upkeep.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier

Colour: Not specified

Capacity: 8 litres

Power: Not specified

Special features: Needs no service for 2 years, 10-stage purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 10-stage advanced purification Additional costs for pressure issues Needs no service for 2 years Installation may require additional equipment

Also read: Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 9 optimal choices for safe drinking water

Top 3 features of the best kitchen appliances for your home:

Best Kitchen Appliances Product Type Warranty Special Features Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer Kitchen Appliance 1 year Rapid heating, Low noise operation, Digital display AGARO Regency Air Fryer Kitchen Appliance 2 years Rotisserie function, Touch control panel, Large capacity Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 Kitchen Appliance 2 years Rapid Air technology, Touch screen with presets, Keep Warm function Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder Kitchen Appliance 2 years Ergonomic handle, Multiple attachments, Powerful motor Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Kitchen Appliance 5 years on motor MaxiGrind technology, Motor Vent-X technology, 5-speed control NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder Kitchen Appliance 2 years Sipper jar included Suitable for dry grinding, Chutneys and dips Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier 1 year Aquasaver technology, Taste Adjuster, Mineral Charge HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier Water Purifier 1 year Copper Charge Technology, Dual water dispensing, Smartsense indicators Urban Company Native by UC M1 Water Purifier Water Purifier 2 years Needs no service for 2 years, 10-stage purification, In-tank UV

How to pick the best kitchen appliances on Amazon's offers?

Research and Compare: Read product descriptions, and user reviews, and compare features across similar appliances to understand what each offers in terms of functionality, durability, and value for money.

Check Customer Reviews: Look for genuine customer feedback to gauge performance, reliability, and any potential issues with the appliance. Reviews can provide insights into long-term usability and satisfaction.

Consider Your Needs: Assess your specific requirements such as cooking capacity, types of food you prepare most often, kitchen space availability, and any special features (like presets, digital controls, etc.) that would enhance your cooking experience.

Look for Deals and Discounts: Take advantage of Amazon's offers, including discounts, bundle deals, and cashback options. Sometimes, promotional periods like Prime Day or festive sales can offer significant savings.

Brand Reputation and Warranty: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and customer service. Check the warranty terms and after-sales support offered by the brand or Amazon, ensuring you're covered in case of any issues post-purchase.

The best Amazon Deals on kitchen appliances: FAQs

How can I find the best deals on kitchen appliances on Amazon?

To find the best deals on Amazon, monitor their Deal of the Day, Lightning Deals, and sales events. These often offer significant discounts and bundled deals, ensuring you get the best price.

Are Amazon deals on kitchen appliances trustworthy?

Yes, Amazon deals on kitchen appliances are reliable. Products are sourced from reputable brands and sellers. Reading customer reviews helps gauge product satisfaction and reliability.

What factors should I consider before buying a kitchen appliance on Amazon?

Consider your cooking needs, such as capacity and functions. Check product specifications like dimensions, material quality, and power usage. Also, assess brand reputation, warranty coverage, and after-sales support.

How can I ensure I'm getting the best value during Amazon's kitchen appliance deals?

Compare discounts across similar products, check historical prices using tracking tools, and look for additional perks like free shipping or extended warranties. Utilizing customer reviews provides insights into product quality and performance.

