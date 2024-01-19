Best large air fryer choices: Explore top 10 picks for healthy cooking

If you are worried about the fats and oils but still love crispy and crunchy food, an air fryer is a great appliance to have. It uses hot air to cook food with less oil and fat, making it healthier and tastier. However, not all air fryers are created equal. Some are too small, some are too expensive, and some have too many features. That's why we have compiled a list of the 10 best large air fryers that can feed a whole family or a crowd of friends. Whether you want a dual-basket, a toaster oven, or a pressure cooker, we have something for everyone. Check out our guide and find your perfect match! Best large air fryer: Cook healthy without any hassle with a large air fryer.

Air fryers come in many shapes and sizes. They also have varying features. Each brand has a taste of making the air fryer for the individual needs of each person. Small and large air fryers are notable variations in air fryers. We look at the large air fryers in this page to compare and understand the best air fryer for your needs.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

We have made an attempt to provide specifications for the best-in-class air fryers in the market today. Each product is also discussed with its pros and cons. A top three feature comparison table at the end helps users to make a correct judgment based on their needs. We also have attached a short guide to choose the best air fryer that suits your needs and fits your pocket. A FAQ section answers common queries air fryer buyers have.

In this blog post, we will review some amazing large air fryers and stay assured, we will cover all the best large air fryers. We will also compare these models based on their price, capacity, size, performance, features, pros and cons.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of large air fryers!

Also read:Best air fryers: 10 best options to help you achieve your health goals

1. Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer 1500 Watts, Stainless Steel Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with Built-In Preheat Function, Brush Air Fryer

B0CNZ5MBFD

The Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer is a mini but mighty appliance that makes food with less fat than traditional deep frying while maintaining the same delicious fried flavour. It is one of the best large air fryers. It has a sleek and modern design, a digital control panel display, 10 preset programs with a built-in preheat function, and a shake reminder. It also has a non-stick basket and cooking tray that are pfoa-free, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It is compact and space-saving, perfect for smaller kitchens or limited counter space. It also helps you enjoy your favourite fried foods with up to 85% less oil, making your meals healthier without compromising on taste.

Specifications of Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer 1500 Watts, Stainless Steel Digital Control Panel Display

Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: FBA Approved. Non-Stick Material

Output Wattage: 1500 Watts

Capacity: 3.3 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Control Panel Display

Preset Programs: 10

Preheat Function: Built-In

Shake Reminder: Yes

Pros Cons - Mini but mighty appliance that makes food with less fat than traditional deep frying - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Sleek and modern design

2. Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre Clear Cook Touch Control Panel 360° Uses 95 % less Oil 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate Vortex 6 Litre ClearCook, 1700 watts

B096N3FTZP

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre Clear Cook Touch Control Panel 360° is a versatile appliance that lets you cook six different dishes with 95% less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a clear cook window and an internal light to monitor the cooking progress without opening the basket. It also has a smart touch control panel that allows you to choose from six preset functions: air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It also has a shake reminder feature that tells you when to shake the basket for an even crisp. It is easy to clean and comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre Clear Cook Touch Control Panel 360°

Product Dimensions: 32.5D x 30W x 37.8H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Output Wattage: 1700 Watts

Capacity: 6 Litres

Temperature Control: Touch Control Panel Display

Preset Functions: 6

Preheat Function: Yes

Shake Reminder: Yes

Pros Cons - Versatile appliance that lets you cook six different dishes with 95% less oil - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Clear cook window and internal light to monitor the cooking progress without opening the basket

3. Billord Air Fryer for Home, 6.5L Airfryer Oven Healthy Cooking, Large Air Fryer Stainless with Non-stick Frying Pot, 8in1 Multi-Food Quick & Easy Meal Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Touch Screen

B0CH3GMBVL

The Billord Air Fryer for Home is a large air fryer oven that lets you cook healthy and delicious meals with less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a stainless steel body with a non-stick frying pot, an LCD digital touch screen, and eight preset functions: air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, toast, and keep warm. It also has a shake reminder feature that tells you when to shake the contents for an even crisp. It is easy to clean and comes with a 365-day warranty. It is one of the best large air fryers.

Specifications of Billord Air Fryer for Home, 6.5L Airfryer Oven Healthy Cooking, Large Air Fryer

Product Dimensions: 36.5D x 40.6W x 32.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Output Wattage: Not specified

Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Temperature Control: LCD Digital Touch Screen Display

Preset Functions: 8

Preheat Function: Yes

Shake Reminder: Yes

Pros Cons - Large air fryer oven that lets you cook healthy and delicious meals with less oil - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Stainless steel body with a non-stick frying pot - May require frequent shaking of the contents for an even crisp

4. AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven,Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting,Toasting Etc,With Accessories

B09T73T1PC

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a family rotisserie oven that lets you cook various dishes with less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a 12-litre capacity, a 1800W output, and a tilt LED digital touchscreen. It also has nine preset functions for baking, roasting, toasting, etc., and three assist cooking functions for reheating, preheating, and defrosting. It also comes with accessories such as a skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves. It is easy to use and clean and comes with a two-year warranty. No wonder this product has the best large air fryer reviews in consumer reports.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven,

Product Dimensions: 12.6D x 13W x 14.8H Centimeters

Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless Steel

Output Wattage: 1800 Watts

Capacity: 12 Litres

Temperature Control: Tilt LED Digital Touchscreen Display

Preset Functions: 9 + 3 + 4

Preheat Function: Yes

Assist Cooking Functions: Reheat, Preheat, Defrost

5. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket

B0B8XNPQPN

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a 360-degree high-speed air circulation technology air fryer that lets you cook food with 85% less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a 4.2-litre capacity, a 1200W output, and a digital control panel display. It also has an appointment function that allows you to set the time for cooking your favourite fried foods, such as meat, pastries, and potato chips. It also comes with accessories such as a skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves. It is easy to use and clean and comes with a one-year warranty. This product matches the biggest size of the air fryer by its quality.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H Centimeters

Colour: Green

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Output Wattage: 1200 Watts

Capacity: 4.2 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Control Panel Display

Preset Functions: None

Preheat Function: Yes

Appointment Function: Yes

Pros Cons 360-degree high-speed air circulation technology that creates the same crispiness as traditional fried foods May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket Digital control panel display that allows you to choose from different settings May require frequent shaking of the contents for an even crisp

6. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology

B09CTWFV5W

The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 is an air fryer that uses up to 90% less fat than traditional deep frying, thanks to its patented Rapid Air technology and unique starfish design pan. It has a 4.1-litre capacity, a 1400W output, and a digital control panel display. It also has a 60-minute timer with auto-off, a wide temperature control from 80 to 200 degree Celsius, and an extra-long 1.8 m cord length for easy placement in your kitchen. It is dishwasher-safe and easy to clean. It can fry, bake, grill, roast, and even reheat your food. It is suitable for making a variety of dishes such as meat, pastries, and potato chips. If you have the question,what’s the largest air fryer,this product is the answer.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat,

Product Dimensions: 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Output Wattage: 1400 Watts

Capacity: 4.1 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Control Panel Display

Preset Functions: None

Preheat Function: Yes

Shake Reminder: No

Pros Cons - Uses up to 90% less fat than traditional deep frying - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Patented Rapid Air technology and unique starfish design pan that ensures evenly fried results without flipping the food - Digital control panel display that allows you to choose from different settings

7. Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function|7-in-1 Air Fry,Bake,Grill,Roast,Dehydrate & Reheat Function|Digital Display|10 Preset Menu|2 Year Warranty

B094NJPL81

The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function is a multifunctional appliance that lets you cook various dishes with less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a 12-litre capacity, a 1500W output, and a digital display. It also has seven preset functions for air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, and toasting. It also has a rotisserie function that allows you to make juicy and tender meat dishes. It also comes with accessories such as a skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves. It is easy to use and clean and comes with a two-year warranty. It is one of thebest large air fryers.

Specifications of Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function

Product Dimensions: 34D x 33W x 36.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel

Output Wattage: 1500 Watts

Capacity: 12 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Display

Preset Functions: 7

Preheat Function: Yes

Rotisserie Function: Yes

Pros Cons - Multifunctional appliance that lets you cook various dishes with less oil - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Digital display that allows you to choose from seven preset functions

8. COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer w/See-Through Window & Touch Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, 8 Pre-set Menu & Recipe, Non-Stick Basket, Rapid Air Technology for Fast Meals

B0CBXNZ52N

The COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home is a digital air fryer that uses 95% less oil than traditional deep frying, thanks to its rapid air technology and see-through window. It has a 6.5-litre capacity, a 1600W output, and a touch panel. It also has eight preset functions for air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, toast, dehydrating, reheating, and keeping warm. It also comes with a recipe book and a non-stick basket that is easy to clean. It can cook various dishes, such as fries, chicken, cake, and pizza, with a countdown timer and an automatic shut-off feature.

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer

Product Dimensions: 42D x 33.6W x 38.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Output Wattage: 1600 Watts

Capacity: 6.5 Litres

Temperature Control: Touch Panel Display

Preset Functions: 8

Preheat Function: Yes

Shake Reminder: No

Pros Cons - Uses 95% less oil than traditional deep frying - May not have enough space for storing accessories or utensils - See-through window and touch panel that allow you to monitor and control the cooking process - Eight preset functions that cater to different cooking needs

9. Libra 6 Litre Air Fryer for home 1400 Watts, Rapid Air Fry Technology for Evenly Cooked Food, Digital Air Fryer uses 90% Less Fat, Variable Temperature and Timer Control with 5 Pre-set Controls

B0C8NJQ1BS

The Libra 6 Litre Air Fryer for home is a digital air fryer that uses 90% less fat than traditional deep frying, thanks to its rapid air fry technology and evenly cooked food. It has a 6-litre capacity, a 1400W output, and a digital control panel display. It also has five preset functions for air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and toast. It also has a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, a wide temperature range from 80°C to 200°C, and a detachable frying basket that is easy to clean. It can cook various dishes, such as fries, chicken, cake, and pizza, with a countdown timer and an automatic shut-off feature.

Specifications of Libra 6 Litre Air Fryer for home 1400 Watts, Rapid Air Fry

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Output Wattage: 1400 Watts

Capacity: 6 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Control Panel Display

Preset Functions: 5

Preheat Function: Yes

Shake Reminder: No

Pros Cons - Uses 90% less fat than traditional deep-frying - May not be able to fit large or thick items in the basket - Rapid air fry technology and evenly cooked food - Digital control panel display that allows you to choose from five preset functions

10. Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven, Black & Rose Gold

B0CJRP3D2P

The Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven is a multifunctional appliance that lets you cook various dishes with less oil than traditional deep frying. It has a 25-litre capacity, a premium black and rose gold finish and a digital control panel display. It also has seven preset functions for air frying, baking, grilling, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, and toasting. It also has a rotisserie function that allows you to make juicy and tender meat dishes. It also comes with accessories such as a skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves. It is easy to use and clean and comes with a two-year warranty. It is one of thebest large air fryers.

Specifications of Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 42.5W x 45.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black & Rose Gold

Material: Stainless Steel

Output Wattage: Not specified

Capacity: 25 Litres

Temperature Control: Digital Control Panel Display

Preset Functions: 7

Preheat Function: Yes

Rotisserie Function: Yes

Pros Cons - Multifunctional appliance that lets you cook various dishes with less oil - May not have enough space for storing accessories or utensils - Premium black and rose gold finish - Comes with accessories such as skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves

Also read:Best air fryer ovens: Top 10 picks for culinary upgrade

Top three features for you

Product Name Capacity Output Wattage Product Dimensions Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer 3.3 Litres 1500 Watts 10D x 10W x 10H Centimeters Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre Clear Cook Touch Control Panel 360° 6 Litres 1700 Watts 32.5D x 30W x 37.8H Centimeters Billord Air Fryer for Home, 6.5L Airfryer Oven Healthy Cooking 6.5 Litres Not specified 36.5D x 40.6W x 32.5H Centimeters AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters,Family Rotisserie Oven 12 Litres Not specified 12.6D x 13W x 14.8H Centimeters Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 4.2 Litres 1200 Watts 30D x 22.9W x 29H Centimeters PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat 4.1 Litres 1400 Watts 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H Centimeters Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function 12 Litres 1500 Watts 34D x 33W x 36.5H Centimeters COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer 6.5 Litres 1600 Watts 42D x 33.6W x 38.5H Centimeters Libra 6 Litre Air Fryer for home 1400 Watts 6 Litres 1400 Watts 30D x 22.9W x 29H Centimeters Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven 25 Litres Not specified 47.5D x 42.5W x 45.5H Centimeters

Best overall product

The Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven is the best overall product and one of the best large air fryers in the market.

Here are some reasons why:

It has the largest capacity of 25 litres, which means it can cook more food at once and cater to larger families or gatherings.

It has a premium black and rose gold finish, which gives it a stylish and elegant look that can complement any kitchen decor.

It has seven preset functions and a rotisserie function, which makes it versatile and multifunctional. It can air fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and toast various dishes, as well as make juicy and tender meat dishes with the rotisserie function.

It comes with accessories such as a skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, frying basket, and gloves, which enhance its functionality and convenience. It is also easy to use and clean and comes with a two-year warranty.

Best value-for-money product

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology is the best value-for-money product and one of the best large air fryers in the market.

Here are some reasons why:

It has a reasonable capacity of 4.2 litres, which means it can cook enough food for a small to medium family.

It has a low price of ₹ 5,999, which is the cheapest among the ten air fryers. It also offers a 10% discount coupon and a no-cost EMI option on Amazon.

5,999, which is the cheapest among the ten air fryers. It also offers a 10% discount coupon and a no-cost EMI option on Amazon. It has a 360° high-speed air circulation technology that creates the same crispiness as traditional fried foods. It also has a digital control panel display that allows you to choose from different settings.

It has a 60-minute timer with auto-off, a wide temperature range from 80°C to 200°C, and a detachable frying basket that is easy to clean. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

How to choose the best large air fryer?

Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best large air fryer:

Consider the size and capacity of the air fryer. It should fit your kitchen space and your cooking needs. Larger air fryers can cook more food at once, but they also take more space and power.

Compare the features and functions of the air fryer. Some air fryers have digital displays, preset functions, rotisserie functions, and accessories. These can make your cooking easier and more versatile, but they may also cost more and require more cleaning.

Read the reviews and ratings of the air fryer. You can learn from the experiences of other users, their pros and cons, and their tips and tricks. You can also check the brand's warranty and customer service.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.