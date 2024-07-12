Amazon deals on laptops: Get up to 48% off on best laptops from Lenovo, Apple, Acer, and more

Whether it's about your daily calls, your child’s online classes, binge-watching Netflix series, or a simple PPT for your next client meeting. A laptop has to be your ideal friend. Laptops have revolutionized the way we work, learn, and entertain ourselves, evolving into indispensable tools in the digital age. Combining the power and functionality of a desktop computer with the convenience of portability, laptops have become essential for professionals, students, and casual users alike. Combining the power and functionality of a desktop computer with the convenience of portability, laptops have become essential for professionals, students, and casual users alike. From executing complex tasks and managing projects to streaming high-definition content and gaming, laptops cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. Best laptops at up to 48% off during Amazon sale (Pexels)

The best quality laptop not only eases all your technical and data-driven work, but also acts as your personal diary containing all your personal information. In case, you are looking to buy a new laptop for your technical needs or simply wish to upgrade to the latest one, you are at the right spot. Amazon is offering up to 48% off on a wide range of laptops from brands such as Lenovo, Samsung, Dell, HP, Apple, and many more.

So, have a look at these top 10 laptops on Amazon deals and buy one for yourself now.

If you are a professional or student looking for an efficient laptop for your daily task, then look no further than the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 5 Thin and Light Laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, this laptop delivers exceptional performance, enabling smooth multitasking and efficient workflow management. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles, perfect for both work and entertainment. With a sleek and lightweight design, the ThinkBook 15 G5 is easy to carry around, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go productivity. Enhanced security features, including a fingerprint reader and TPM 2.0 chip, ensure that your data remains safe and secure. Additionally, the laptop boasts long battery life, fast charging capabilities, and a robust build quality, providing a reliable and durable computing experience. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 46%.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 5 Thin and Light Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

Weight: 1.7 kg

Security: Fingerprint Reader, TPM 2.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Lightweight and portable design Limited RAM upgradeability Full HD display with vibrant visuals Average battery life compared to competitors Enhanced security features No optical drive

Trust the Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop if you are looking out for a sleek and efficient device. This laptop is tailored for users who require performance and portability. Featuring the latest Intel processors, this laptop ensures smooth operation for various applications, from productivity software to multimedia content. The 14-inch Full HD display of this Dell laptop delivers crisp and clear visuals, enhancing your viewing experience. With its lightweight design, the Dell 14 is perfect for carrying between classes or meetings. The laptop includes essential connectivity options, a comfortable keyboard, and a responsive touchpad, making it user-friendly and versatile. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay productive throughout the day without frequent charging. Designed with durability and style in mind, this laptop is a reliable choice for students and professionals alike. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 39%.

Specifications of Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5

Display: 14-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Weight: 1.5 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable Limited storage capacity Long battery life Integrated graphics may not support heavy gaming Crisp and clear Full HD display Non-upgradable RAM Latest Intel processor No dedicated GPU

Featuring a rich 15.6-inch HD display, the HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen 3 5300U offers decent visuals for browsing, streaming, and productivity. It is designed to provide a balanced performance for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor ensures smooth and responsive performance, making it suitable for students and professionals alike. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the HP Laptop 15s provides ample storage and quick access to your files and applications. The sleek and lightweight design enhances portability, while the long-lasting battery allows you to work on the go without frequent recharging. Additionally, the laptop comes equipped with essential connectivity options and a comfortable keyboard, providing a seamless user experience. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 29%.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Display: 15.6-inch HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours

Weight: 1.69 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price HD display instead of Full HD Decent performance for everyday tasks Integrated graphics not suitable for heavy gaming Lightweight and portable Average battery life Ample storage with 512GB SSD No backlit keyboard

Also Read: Best laptops under ₹40000: Presenting the top 9 value-packed performers for you

If you happen to be an Apple fan and have been waiting long to buy your MacBook, the time is here. The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a revolutionary laptop that combines incredible performance, exceptional battery life, and a sleek design. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, this laptop delivers blazing-fast performance and efficient multitasking, making it ideal for both professional and personal use. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. With up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air ensures you stay productive throughout the day. Its lightweight and thin design make it highly portable, perfect for users who are always on the move. The laptop features 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, providing fast and reliable storage. Additionally, the MacBook Air includes advanced security features, a comfortable Magic Keyboard, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 23%.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Display: 13.3-inch Retina

RAM: 8GB unified memory

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated 8-core GPU

Operating System: macOS

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Weight: 1.29 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional performance with M1 chip Limited ports (only two USB-C) Stunning Retina display Higher price point Long battery life No upgrade options for RAM or storage Lightweight and portable Compatibility issues with some software

Also Read: Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2024: Boost your productivity with top 7 picks



The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop offers a perfect blend of performance, portability, and style. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for various applications. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers stunning visuals, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the Aspire Lite provides ample storage and quick access to your files and applications. The sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while the long battery life ensures you can stay productive throughout the day. Enhanced connectivity options, a comfortable keyboard, and a responsive touchpad add to the overall user experience, making this laptop a versatile choice for professionals and students. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 38%.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 9 hours

Weight: 1.8 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Full HD display with stunning visuals Slightly heavier than some competitors Ample storage with 512GB SSD No dedicated GPU Long battery life No optical drive

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen is a sleek and powerful laptop designed to meet the needs of modern users. Equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor, this laptop delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, making it suitable for a variety of tasks, from productivity to entertainment. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers vibrant colours and sharp details, enhancing your viewing experience. With a lightweight and slim design, the Galaxy Book3 is highly portable, allowing you to take it anywhere with ease. The laptop features fast storage with a 512GB SSD and ample memory with 8GB RAM, ensuring quick access to your files and applications. Additionally, it boasts long battery life, fast charging capabilities, and advanced connectivity options, making it a versatile and reliable choice for everyday use. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 38%.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Weight: 1.6 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Latest Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Lightweight and slim design Higher price compared to similar specs Long battery life with fast charging Limited RAM upgradeability Full HD display with vibrant colours No optical drive

Also Read: Best laptops under ₹40000 in May 2024: Top 9 value-packed options for you

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for gamers who demand high performance and immersive experiences. Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, this laptop delivers exceptional speed and stunning visuals, allowing you to play the latest games with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate ensures smooth and vibrant gameplay, while the advanced cooling system keeps the laptop running efficiently even during intense gaming sessions. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, the Nitro V provides ample storage and quick access to your game library and applications. The laptop's robust build, customizable RGB keyboard, and enhanced audio system further enhance the gaming experience, making it a top choice for serious gamers. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 38%.



Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i7

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Weight: 2.3 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel Core i7 processor Heavier and bulkier compared to non-gaming laptops NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 for excellent gaming Shorter battery life under heavy load 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay Can run hot during intense gaming sessions Ample storage with 1TB SSD Noisy fans when running games

Also Read: Best gaming laptops under ₹1 Lakh: Top 8 picks for the best gaming experience

The ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 4S is a feature-packed laptop designed to meet the demands of both professionals and students. Equipped with Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, this laptop delivers efficient performance for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. The 8GB RAM of this laptop ensures smooth operation, while the 512GB SSD provides ample storage space and fast data access. The laptop's sleek and modern design, coupled with a high-definition display, offers a visually pleasing experience. Additionally, it comes with a range of connectivity options, including USB ports, HDMI, and Wi-Fi, making it versatile for various uses. The ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 4S also features a robust build quality and a comfortable keyboard, making it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and stylish laptop for daily tasks. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 48%.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 4S

Processor: Intel Core i5 11th Gen

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: High-definition

Ports: USB ports, HDMI

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Build Quality: Robust

Keyboard: Comfortable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor Limited to 8GB RAM Fast 512GB SSD storage Not suitable for heavy gaming or high-end tasks Sleek and modern design Lacks dedicated graphics card High-definition display Versatile connectivity options

The Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop is engineered for gamers who seek a blend of performance, durability, and immersive gameplay. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, this laptop delivers exceptional speed and detailed graphics, making it perfect for high-end gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate ensures smooth and vibrant visuals, enhancing your gaming experience. The G15-5530 features advanced thermal management with dual-fan cooling, ensuring your laptop stays cool during intense gaming sessions. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it offers ample storage and quick load times for your games and applications. The laptop's rugged build, customizable RGB backlit keyboard, and superior audio system make it a top choice for serious gamers. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 18%.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i7

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 144Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Weight: 2.45 kg

Cooling System: Dual-fan cooling

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel Core i7 processor Heavier compared to non-gaming laptops NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for superior graphics Shorter battery life under heavy usage 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals Can be noisy during gaming sessions Ample storage with 1TB SSD Higher price point

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a sleek and compact laptop designed for users who need a reliable and stylish device for everyday tasks. Featuring the latest Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop delivers efficient performance for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. The 14-inch Full HD display provides clear and vibrant visuals, making it perfect for work and play. With its lightweight and portable design, the Vivobook 14 is easy to carry, making it ideal for students and professionals on the go. The laptop comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring quick access to your files and applications. Additionally, it offers a comfortable keyboard, a responsive touchpad, and a variety of connectivity options, making it a versatile choice for daily use. The discount percentage of this laptop during Amazon sale is 33%.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14

Processor: Intel Core i5

Display: 14-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD

Operating System: Windows 11

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

Weight: 1.5 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable design Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Efficient performance with Intel Core i5 Limited RAM upgradeability Clear and vibrant Full HD display Average battery life Ample storage with 512GB SSD No dedicated GPU

Top 3 features of the best laptop on Amazon deals

Best Laptops Processor RAM Storage Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 5 Thin AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 512GB SSD Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop Intel Core i5 12th Gen 8GB 512GB SSD HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB 256GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB 512GB SSD Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13th Gen 8GB 512GB SSD Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th Gen 8GB 512GB SSD ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 4S Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB 512GB SSD Dell [Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 12th Gen 16GB 1TB SSD ASUS Vivobook 14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB 512GB SSD Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip Apple M1 8GB 256GB SSD

Best value for money Laptops on Amazon

For those seeking the best value for money, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 5 Thin and Light Laptop stands out on Amazon. It offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, providing a balanced blend of performance and storage at an attractive price point. Its lightweight design and robust build quality make it an excellent choice for both professionals and students. With its high-resolution display and long battery life, this laptop ensures a seamless computing experience for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption.

Best overall laptop on Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air Laptop with the M1 chip is considered the best overall laptop on Amazon. Renowned for its sleek design and exceptional performance, the M1 chip delivers industry-leading speed and efficiency. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it offers ample power for multitasking and storage needs. The MacBook Air's Retina display provides stunning visuals, while its lightweight and portable design make it perfect for on-the-go use. The macOS operating system ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience, making it an ideal choice for users seeking top-tier performance and reliability.

How to find the best Laptops

Finding the best laptop involves considering several key factors to match your specific needs and preferences. Start by identifying the primary purpose of the laptop, whether it's for gaming, professional work, creative tasks, or general use. Next, evaluate the processor, as it significantly impacts performance; Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 are excellent choices for most users, while gamers and power users might prefer Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7. RAM is crucial for smooth multitasking, with 8GB being a good baseline and 16GB or more recommended for demanding applications. Storage options, such as SSDs, offer faster data access and boot times compared to traditional HDDs. Additionally, consider the display quality, battery life, build quality, and portability. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can also provide valuable insights. Lastly, ensure the laptop fits within your budget while offering the best value for its features.

FAQs on best Laptops

1. What is the ideal amount of RAM for a laptop?



For general use and multitasking, 8GB of RAM is sufficient. However, for more intensive tasks such as gaming, video editing, or software development, 16GB or more is recommended.

2. How important is an SSD compared to an HDD?

SSDs are significantly faster than HDDs, offering quicker boot times, faster data access, and improved overall performance. They are highly recommended for modern laptops.

3. Should I prioritize the processor or the GPU for gaming?

Both are important, but for gaming, the GPU typically plays a more crucial role in ensuring smooth and high-quality graphics performance.

4. What factors affect battery life in a laptop?

Battery life is influenced by the laptop's hardware, such as the processor and display, as well as usage patterns, including running intensive applications, screen brightness, and connectivity options.

5. Is a lightweight laptop always better?

Lightweight laptops are ideal for portability and travel, but heavier laptops often offer more powerful hardware and better cooling systems. Choose based on your need for portability versus performance.

Similar articles for you:

Best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh: Premium 8 picks for unmatched performance

Best 16GB RAM laptops: 8 productive and efficient options

Best laptops in India 2024: Explore the top 8 models from leading laptop brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more

Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2024: Choose from the top 7 options ideal for students and professionals

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.