Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon end of season sale: Up to 60% off on instant geysers, gas geysers, storage geysers and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 20, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Perfect time to kill the winter chill as you can get up to 60% off on a wide assortment of geysers during the Amazon end of season sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹2,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 1 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator|Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 Year on Inner Tank|High Rise Compatible(White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater With Quick Heating | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Feroglass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes|High Rise Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹9,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 15 Ltr) View Details checkDetails

₹3,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jyoti Star LP Instant Gas Geyser (LPG) | 6Ltr Capacity Copper Tank | Fully Automatic Low Pressure Gas Water Heater | Auto Cut-off | ISI Mark Instant Water Heater | 1 Year Warranty from Manufacturer View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Surya Digital Instant Gas Geyser With Heavy Copper Tank In 6 Litres Instant/Min With Temperature Display, Wall View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Surya Instant Gas Geyser 7.5 litres with Stainless Steel Body & Heavy Pure Copper Tank View Details checkDetails

₹6,244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Surya SS Digital Instant Gas Geyser with Heavy Copper Tank in 6 litres per min with Temperature Display (Mattee Silver) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible(White Mustard) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier Candy 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with Glasslined Tank| 3000W fast heating element| Rust proof Body| 5 years tank warranty| 3 years comprehensive warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating |Superior Energy Efficiency |Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom |5 Yr Tank, 3 Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber|FWG Zippy 5.0 View Details checkDetails

₹3,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier Pret 3 Litres Instant Water Heater (Geyser) With Glasslined Tank| 3000W Fast Heating Element| Rust Proof Body| 5 Years Tank Warranty| 3 Years Comprehensive Warranty| White, Wall View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Electric Instantaneous Water Heater I 3 litre I 3 KW I 1 Year Warranty I White I Vertical wall mounting View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a water heater is an unsung hero for all our winter needs. Whether it's about those warm showers on chilly mornings, cleaning dishes, or doing laundry, a water heater is no less than a blessing in the wintery and chilly days. And so is the time to buy and install one in your home. Water heaters come in various types, from traditional tank models to modern tankless systems, each catering to different needs and lifestyles.

Water heaters or geysers at up to 60% off
Water heaters or geysers at up to 60% off

From the storage water heaters that store water for prolonged use or the instant ones that give you fresh and warm water at just one pull of the tap, or the compact kitchen ones, choosing one is a task. But, fret not, as we have rounded a list of best water heaters or geysers for you to consider that to during Amazon end of season sale at up to 60% off.

 

Instant water heaters at Amazon end of season offer

 

Loading Suggestions...

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L Instant Water Heater offers a seamless blend of technology and functionality. With a powerful 3kW heating element, it ensures hot water in no time, making it perfect for fast-paced mornings. Designed for efficiency and durability, this compact water heater features advanced safety mechanisms, rust-proof material, and energy efficiency. Its elegant design complements modern bathroom aesthetics. Ideal for kitchens and small bathrooms, the Atlantic Xceed delivers instant hot water without compromising on quality. Bring this home during the Amazon end of season sale. 

Specifications

Capacity:
5 liters
Power Rating:
3 kW
Tank Material:
Rust-proof stainless steel
Pressure:
Suitable for high-rise buildings (6.5 bar)
Safety Features:
Thermostat, thermal cut-out, and IPX4 waterproof body
Installation:
Wall-mounted design
Dimensions:
Compact and lightweight
Click Here to Buy

hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Skive 5L Instant Water Heater delivers efficient performance with a compact design tailored for modern homes. Featuring a durable stainless steel tank and a high-efficiency heating element, it heats water in seconds. This water heater is engineered with advanced safety features, including a thermostat and thermal cut-off for safe usage. Its sleek design is perfect for kitchens or compact bathrooms, offering reliable hot water every time you need it. Bring this home during the Amazon end of season sale.

Specifications

Capacity:
5 liters
Heating Element:
Copper-based high-efficiency element
Pressure Rating:
6.5 bar (ideal for high-rise buildings)
Safety Features:
Fire retardant cable, thermostat, and thermal cut-off
Outer Body:
Rust-resistant ABS material
Dimensions:
Compact and lightweight
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White

More instant water heaters at Amazon end of season offer

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best 5 star geysers for home: Choose from top 10 instant water heaters of different capacities

 

Storage water heaters at Amazon end of season offer

 

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Monza 25L Storage Water Heater is the perfect solution for households requiring large volumes of hot water. Equipped with a sturdy inner tank made of Feroglas technology, this heater ensures durability and corrosion resistance. The PUF insulation minimizes heat loss, ensuring energy-efficient operation. With advanced safety features, this sleek and stylish water heater is built for performance, reliability, and long-lasting service. Get one today during the Amazon end of season sale.

Specifications

Capacity:
25 liters
Tank Material:
Feroglas-coated inner tank
Heating Element:
Incoloy glass-coated element
Pressure Rating:
8 bar (suitable for high-rise buildings)
Safety Features:
Multifunctional safety valve and thermostat control
Energy Rating:
5-star rated for efficiency
Click Here to Buy

Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Arno Neo 25L Water Heater combines energy efficiency and premium build quality to meet your heating needs. Its 5-star energy rating ensures low power consumption, while the durable copper heating element guarantees long-term performance. The superior insulation and advanced safety mechanisms make this storage water heater a reliable and efficient choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity:
25 liters
Energy Rating:
5-star
Tank Material:
Nano polymer-coated inner tank
Heating Element:
Copper-based
Pressure Rating:
8 bar
Safety Features:
Thermal cut-off, thermostat, and safety valve
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

More storage water heaters at Amazon end of season offer

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best water heater geyser in India: 10 models making a splash

 

Gas geysers at Amazon end of season offer

 

Loading Suggestions...

The Jyoti Star LP Instant Gas Geyser is a smart and energy-efficient solution for instant hot water. Powered by LPG, this geyser is perfect for areas with irregular power supply. Its advanced ignition system, coupled with a compact design, ensures fast and safe operation. Ideal for small to medium households, the Jyoti Star LP geyser delivers efficient performance while keeping operational costs low. Bring this home during the Amazon end of season sale.

Specifications

Type:
LPG gas geyser
Ignition System:
Automatic ignition
Capacity:
Suitable for instant water heating
Safety Features:
Flame failure protection and overheating cut-off
Body:
Powder-coated metallic finish
Click Here to Buy

Jyoti Star LP Instant Gas Geyser (LPG) | 6Ltr Capacity Copper Tank | Fully Automatic Low Pressure Gas Water Heater | Auto Cut-off | ISI Mark Instant Water Heater | 1 Year Warranty from Manufacturer

Loading Suggestions...

The Surya Digital Instant Gas Geyser offers superior performance and cost-effective water heating. Designed with a digital display and easy-to-use controls, this LPG-based water heater ensures quick and consistent hot water. It is equipped with multiple safety features to ensure secure operation, making it a reliable and energy-efficient choice for modern homes. Bring this home during the Amazon end of season sale.

Specifications

Type:
LPG gas geyser
Display:
Digital temperature indicator
Ignition:
Automatic ignition system
Safety Features:
Flame failure and overheating protection
Material:
Powder-coated outer body
Energy Efficiency:
High thermal efficiency
Click Here to Buy

Surya Digital Instant Gas Geyser With Heavy Copper Tank In 6 Litres Instant/Min With Temperature Display, Wall

More gas geysers at Amazon end of season offer

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Also Read: Best 5-star geysers: Top 10 picks to beat chilling weather

 

Water heater for kitchen at Amazon end of season offer

 

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Splendora 3L Instant Water Heater is engineered for quick and efficient heating. Its compact vertical design is ideal for small spaces, providing instant hot water whenever needed. Equipped with a powerful 3kW heating element and advanced safety features, it ensures reliable performance and peace of mind. This water heater is a stylish and practical addition to any modern bathroom or kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity:
3 liters
Power Rating:
3 kW
Pressure Rating:
6.5 bar (suitable for high-rise buildings)
Safety Features:
Thermal cut-off, thermostat, and fire retardant cable
Outer Body:
Rust-proof ABS plastic
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater combines modern aesthetics with fast heating technology. With a durable tank and LED indicators for temperature status, it offers an effortless experience. Compact yet powerful, this instant water heater is ideal for kitchens and small bathrooms. Advanced safety features and a corrosion-resistant body ensure reliable and long-lasting performance. Bring this home during the Amazon end of season sale.

Specifications

Capacity:
3 liters
Power Rating:
3 kW
Tank Material:
Stainless steel with anti-corrosive coating
Pressure Rating:
6.5 bar
Safety Features:
Automatic thermostat and thermal cut-off
Indicators:
LED indicators for power and heating
Click Here to Buy

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible(White Mustard)

More water heaters for kitchen at Amazon end of season offer

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ on water heaters:

  • What are the types of water heaters available?

    Storage Water Heaters: These have a tank to store and heat water. Tankless Water Heaters: Heat water on demand without a storage tank. Heat Pump Water Heaters: Use electricity to transfer heat from the air to heat water. Solar Water Heaters: Use energy from the sun to heat water. Condensing Water Heaters: Utilize the heat from exhaust gases to heat water.

  • How do I choose the right water heater for my home?

    Consider the following factors: Household Size: A larger family may require a bigger tank or a high-flow tankless unit. Energy Source: Check whether you have access to gas, electricity, or solar energy. Energy Efficiency: Look for models with high Energy Factor (EF) ratings or ENERGY STAR certifications. Budget: Factor in both upfront costs and long-term operating costs.

  • How long do water heaters last?

    Storage Water Heaters: 8–12 years. Tankless Water Heaters: 20+ years with proper maintenance. Regular maintenance can extend the lifespan of your water heater.

  • How often should I maintain my water heater?

    Flush the Tank: Annually to remove sediment build up. Check the Anode Rod: Every 2–3 years for corrosion. Inspect for Leaks: Periodically check connections and the tank.

  • What are signs that I need a new water heater?

    Rusty or discoloured water. Inconsistent water temperatures. Unusual noises from the tank. Frequent leaks or the inability to meet hot water demands.

Similar articles for you:

 

Best price for Bajaj 25 litre geyser: Elevate your bathing experience

Crompton geyser vs other brands: 10 advanced geyser models to pick from

Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

Best geyser for home: Explore top 10 models for this winter

 

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On