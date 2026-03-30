Amazon Gaming Fest ends tomorrow! 10 price drop deals on gaming laptops you can't miss
At Amazon Gaming Fest you can enjoy discounts up to 35% on the most popular gaming laptop series from Lenovo, Asus and other big brands.
Our Picks
Highest discount
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Highest discountacer Nitro V, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-41, Gaming LaptopView Details
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805INView Details
Dell G15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, (16GB RAM 1TB SSD) FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Orange Backlit Keyboard, Win 11, MS Office'24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming LaptopView Details
Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV018JIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming LaptopView Details
HP Smartchoice Omen, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 8GB RTX 4070 (16GB DDR5,1TB SSD) 165Hz, IPS, 300 nits, FHD, 16.1''/40.9cm, Black, 2.38Kg, Xf0100Ax, RGB KB, B&O, Tempest Cooling, AI-Powered Gaming LaptopView Details
₹1.51L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The clock is ticking on the Amazon Gaming Fest, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your gaming setup, this is your moment. With the sale ending tomorrow, some of the most sought-after gaming laptops are seeing price drops of up to 35%, making high-performance machines more accessible than ever. Whether you’re chasing ultra-smooth gameplay, faster load times, or a competitive edge in your favorite titles, these deals deliver serious value without compromise.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
From powerhouse models by Lenovo and Asus to other top-tier brands, this lineup features laptops built to handle everything from AAA gaming to streaming and multitasking. But here’s the catch, these discounts won’t stick around. As demand spikes and stock runs low, the best deals are disappearing fast.
If you’ve been on the fence, consider this your sign. We’ve rounded up 10 unmissable deals that combine performance, reliability, and savings—so you can game harder without overspending.
The Acer Nitro V is a solid pick if you want smooth gaming without spending a fortune. With a massive 36% price drop, it brings serious value at ₹69,990. The Ryzen 5 6600H and RTX 3050 combo handles popular titles comfortably, while the 165Hz display makes everything feel fast and fluid. It’s also got 16GB DDR5 RAM, so multitasking doesn’t slow you down. Overall, it’s a dependable everyday gaming machine with a clean, no-nonsense vibe.
Specifications
2. MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The MSI Thin 15 is all about getting solid gaming performance in a sleek, easy-to-carry design. With a 26% discount bringing it down to ₹61,777, it’s a pretty sweet deal right now. The 13th Gen i5 paired with RTX 3050 handles esports and most modern games smoothly, and the 144Hz display keeps gameplay nice and responsive. Plus, at just 1.86kg, it’s great if you need something portable for daily use and gaming.
Specifications
The Dell G15 is built for people who want serious performance and don’t mind a slightly heavier machine. With a 25% discount bringing it to ₹78,990, you’re getting a powerful 13th Gen i5 HX processor, RTX 3050 6GB, and a big 1TB SSD. It handles heavy games, multitasking, and even work stuff without breaking a sweat. The 120Hz display and bold design with orange backlit keyboard give it that proper gaming feel.
Specifications
The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a powerhouse for gamers who want smooth visuals and serious speed. With 17% off at ₹94,990, it packs the new NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB, Intel 13th Gen i5 HX, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. The 144Hz FHD display keeps games fluid, while Lenovo’s Hyperchamber cooling keeps it quiet even under heavy load. Add in AI Engine+ and a sleek Luna Grey design, and you’ve got a gaming laptop that’s ready for anything.
Specifications
The HP Smartchoice Omen is a serious gaming machine for anyone who wants raw power and slick visuals. With 19% off at ₹1,50,990, it packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB for smooth, high-frame gaming. The 16.1" FHD 165Hz display and Tempest Cooling keep things fast and cool, while the 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD make loading times vanish. Add RGB keyboard and B&O audio, and it’s a full-on gaming experience.
Specifications
The Acer Predator Helios 16 is built for gamers who want nothing but top-tier performance. At ₹1,88,990 with a 21% discount, it packs the new 14th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB, delivering ultra-smooth gameplay even on demanding titles. The 16" WQXGA 240Hz display makes every frame buttery smooth, while dual Aeroblade fans and liquid metal cooling keep it quiet under pressure. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, loading times disappear, making it a true powerhouse for gaming and content creation.
Specifications
The Lenovo LOQ i7 is a solid gaming laptop that balances speed and style. At ₹99,961 with 19% off, it comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX, RTX 3050 6GB, and 16GB DDR5 RAM, making gameplay smooth and responsive. The 15.6" FHD 144Hz display delivers crisp visuals with 100% sRGB, while Hyperchamber cooling keeps the laptop quiet under heavy load. With AI Engine+ and 512GB SSD, it’s ready for serious gaming and fast multitasking.
Specifications
The ASUS Vivobook 16X Smartchoice is perfect for creators and gamers who want a lightweight, fast laptop. With 24% off at ₹77,990, it packs Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 3050 4GB, and 16GB RAM for smooth gaming and content work. The 16" FHD+ 144Hz display with anti-glare tech and 86% screen-to-body ratio makes visuals crisp and immersive. Plus, Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic are included, making it ready for work or play.
Specifications
The Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a solid pick for gamers looking for speed and reliability without breaking the bank. At ₹76,225 with 25% off, it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX, RTX 3050 6GB, and 16GB DDR5 RAM, delivering smooth gameplay and multitasking. Its 15.6" FHD 144Hz display with anti-glare tech makes every frame crisp, while Hyperchamber cooling keeps it cool under pressure. Bonus perks include Office Home 2024, 3 months Game Pass, and rapid charging support.
Specifications
The ASUS TUF F16 is built for gamers who want serious power without compromise. Priced at ₹1,59,990 with an 8% discount, it packs the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX and NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB, making every game run buttery smooth. Its 16-inch FHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and anti-glare tech delivers crisp visuals, while the 1TB SSD and 16GB DDR5 RAM ensure fast load times and multitasking. Bonus perks include Microsoft 365 Basic for a year, Office 2024, and a robust 90WHrs battery for long sessions.
Specifications
Top 3 features of the best gaming laptops
|Laptops
|Processor
|Display
|RAM
|Acer Nitro V
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|15.6" FHD, 165Hz
|16GB DDR5
|MSI Thin 15
|Intel Core i5 (13th Gen)
|15.6" FHD, 144Hz
|16GB
|Dell G15
|Intel Core i5 HX (13th Gen)
|15.6" FHD, 120Hz
|16GB
|Lenovo LOQ 2024 (RTX 4050)
|Intel Core i5 HX (13th Gen)
|15.6" FHD, 144Hz
|16GB DDR5
|HP Omen Smartchoice
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|16.1" FHD, 165Hz
|16GB DDR5
|Acer Predator Helios 16
|Intel Core i9 (14th Gen)
|16" WQXGA, 240Hz
|16GB DDR5
|Lenovo LOQ i7
|Intel Core i7-13650HX
|15.6" FHD, 144Hz
|16GB DDR5
|ASUS Vivobook 16X Smartchoice
|Intel Core i7-13620H
|16" FHD+, 144Hz
|16GB
|Lenovo LOQ 2024 (i5-12450HX)
|Intel Core i5-12450HX (12th Gen)
|15.6" FHD, 144Hz
|16GB DDR5
|ASUS TUF F16
|Intel Core i7-14650HX (14th Gen)
|16" FHD+, 165Hz
|16GB DDR5
Factors to consider while buying gaming laptops
Processor (CPU): Choose a powerful CPU like Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9 for smooth gaming and multitasking performance.
Graphics Card (GPU): A strong GPU such as NVIDIA RTX or AMD Radeon ensures high frame rates and realistic graphics in games.
Display & Refresh Rate: Look for FHD/4K screens with high refresh rates (120Hz–240Hz) and low response times for smooth visuals.
RAM & Storage: Minimum 16GB RAM and fast SSD storage (512GB–1TB) reduce load times and support heavy game libraries.
Cooling & Build Quality: Efficient thermal management, quality fans, and sturdy chassis prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More