Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Are you a gadget lover? These products available at less than 15,000

Today is the last day of Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival. The annual festive season sale offers amazing deals on a host of products, including gadgets. Therefore, if you are into gadgets, but are yet to avail the offers under the Great Indian Festival, then you should know there are products that are available at less than ₹15,000.

Kindle Paperwhite: Those fond of reading books can by Kindle's Paperwhite at ₹12,099. It has a 6.8-inch display, thin edges, battery life of 10 weeks, adjustable warm light etc.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Available at a starting price of ₹11,799, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a good option for those who want to purchase a wearable. It has an AMOLED display with 360*360 pixel resolution, while its WearOS software allows users to download apps.

Philips Digital Air Fryer: With its rapid air technology, Philips' Digital Air Fryer will change the way you cook your food. Its starting cost is ₹8,499, and the product comes with features such as touch screen functionality, 7 pre-sets, keep warm functions etc.

Fire TV Stick 4K: Priced at ₹2,999, the Fire TV Stick 4K is for those who want to turn their standard TV into a smart one. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR+.

Apple AirTag: With this tracker, owners can track anything, from a key to a bag. Compatible with the iPhone 11 generation as well as all the subsequent iPhones, its cost is ₹2,990.

