Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit, OnePlus with huge discounts
Smartwatches from OnePlus, Samsung, Amazfit, and Redmi are available at significant discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has been ongoing for some time, but there are still plenty of great deals to be found. You can still grab smartwatches at excellent prices. In this article, we highlight some of the best smartwatch deals currently available on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is several years old now, and the Watch 7 Series is out, but that doesn't mean you should discount it. It still boasts a modern and premium design with a classic rotating bezel, a vibrant AMOLED display, and premium features such as sleep monitoring, body composition analysis, fitness tracking, and more.
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch
If you're looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch priced under ₹7,999, the Amazfit Active Edge is an ideal choice. It also offers an ultra-long battery life, claimed to last 16 days, alleviating the battery anxiety that often comes with most watches. Additionally, it has a 10ATM underwater pressure rating and supports both iOS and Android smartphones. It comes in multiple colourways, including Mint Green, Lava Black, and Midnight Pulse. You can sweeten this deal further by combining card offers—bringing the price below ₹7,000.
OnePlus Watch 2R
OnePlus Watch 2R is a Wear OS-based watch powered by the Qualcomm W5 chipset, offering up to 100 hours of battery life, with an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance. The OnePlus Watch 2R is available in two colours: Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey.
Noise Origin
For those seeking an economical smartwatch under ₹7,000 (or under ₹6,000 with offers), the Noise Origin with its AMOLED display is a solid option. It uses premium materials such as stainless steel for its build. You’ll also find a range of health-centric features, fast charging, and it comes in various colours like Midnight Black, Silver Grey, Classic Brown, Jet Black, Classic Black, and India Blue.
Redmi Watch 5 Active
If you're after a smartwatch under ₹3,000, the Redmi Watch 5 Active is worth considering. It offers all the essential features, such as Bluetooth calling, a long battery life (18 days), multiple sport modes, heart rate monitoring, and period tracking.
