Amazon Great Indian Festival ends tomorrow: Last few hours left to grab up to 65% off on best dashcams
Looking to buy a dashcam for your precious four wheeler, here are the best dashcams available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Dashboard cameras or popularly called Dashcams are one of the most popular choices for any four-wheeler owner. Nonetheless, they can be termed as the second pair of eyes for any car owner. Apart from recording what’s happening on the road outside, car dash cams also serve as a proof in case of any accidents or mishaps. These second pair of eyes can keep you stay protected and safe while you are behind the wheels and provides extra vigilance while out on the road. Hence, a car dashboard camera becomes an essential tool for your car.
In case, you too are in need of a car dash camera for your four wheeler, you are at the right spot and at the right time. The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which has been running for more than a month now, is ending tomorrow and so, if you are willing to buy a branded dashboard camera for your car, you can grab it at up to 65% off. We have listed some of the most popular and best choices of car dashboard camera for you.
1.
CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear| |2K Resolution 2MP FHD with Night Vision| ADAS 3" LCD Display Dash cam for car 150° Wide Angle | G-Sensor | Loop Emergency Recorder| 256 GB
The CrossBeats RoadEye offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and dual-channel recording to capture front and rear views in crystal-clear detail. Featuring GPS tracking, night vision, and loop recording, it’s built for reliability on every drive. The RoadEye’s smart motion detection captures activity around the car, even when parked, making it a comprehensive solution for on-road safety and security. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 65% off on this camera.
Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye:
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
- Dual Channel: Front and rear recording
- GPS: GPS tracking enabled
- Night Vision: Optimized for nighttime clarity
- Features: Loop recording, motion detection
2.
Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card
The Qubo Car Dash Cam provides reliable in-car monitoring with a sleek design and advanced technology. Equipped with Full HD 1080p recording, it captures sharp visuals even in low-light conditions. It also offers a wide-angle lens and built-in WiFi for real-time footage access on your smartphone. With loop recording and a G-sensor for impact detection, the Qubo Dash Cam ensures crucial moments are always saved, making it an ideal safety tool for every driver. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 52% off on this camera.
Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Cam:
- Resolution: Full HD 1080p
- Field of View: Wide-angle lens
- Connectivity: WiFi-enabled for live feed
- Recording Mode: Loop recording with G-sensor support
- Night Vision: Enhanced low-light recording
- Power Supply: Car adapter
- Storage: Supports up to 128GB SD card
3.
CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-PW Car Dashcam with 2MP Full HD Resolution | Built in GPS (Logging) |Wide Angle View | Supports G Sensor | Low Light Vision – CP-AD-H2B-PW with 64gb SD Card
CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-PW Dashcam provides high-resolution recording and clear visuals day and night. With its compact design, it seamlessly fits in any vehicle. Features include wide-angle coverage, motion detection, and loop recording, ensuring all-important incidents are captured. It’s also equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker for clear audio recording. A trusted choice for safety-conscious drivers, CP PLUS makes it easy to access, review, and share footage as needed. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 52% off on this camera.
Specifications of CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-PW Car Dashcam:
- Resolution: 1080p HD
- Lens: Wide-angle coverage
- Features: Motion detection and loop recording
- Audio: Built-in microphone and speaker
- Night Vision: Clear night recording
- Storage: Supports SD cards up to 64GB
- Installation: Plug-and-play setup
4.
70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam, 2.7K, 5MP Sony STAVIS IMX335 Sensor, Refined ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Mode
The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dash Cam offers comprehensive coverage with dual-channel recording. Capturing the front and rear views in 2.7K HD, it provides detailed footage, making it invaluable for security. Key features include built-in GPS for tracking and ADAS support for enhanced safety alerts. The sleek and compact design is complemented by its user-friendly app, enabling real-time access and management of recordings. A perfect choice for those prioritizing safety and reliability. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 27% off on this camera.
Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam:
- Resolution: 2.7K HD (front and rear)
- Dual Channel: Front and rear cameras
- GPS: Built-in GPS for tracking
- ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems support
- Storage: Supports up to 128GB SD card
- Power Supply: Car adapter
- App Support: Real-time monitoring through the app
Also Read: Car dash camera: Know all about the types, tips, tricks and 5 best picks
5.
REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera for Cars, 4K/2.5K HD Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear, 32GB Card Included, Built-in GPS WiFi, 3.18” IPS Screen, 170°Wide Angle, WDR, 24H Parking Mode
The REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera combines high-resolution video and comprehensive road coverage, capturing crystal-clear 4K front and 1080p rear footage. With GPS tracking, WiFi connectivity, and night vision, it provides a versatile security solution for any vehicle. Intelligent features like loop recording, parking monitor, and emergency lock ensure all critical moments are recorded safely. Designed for durability and ease of use, REDTIGER is an ideal companion for both urban and highway driving. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 48% off on this camera.
Specifications of REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera:
- Resolution: 4K front, 1080p rear
- Connectivity: WiFi-enabled with GPS tracking
- Night Vision: Superior night recording
- Features: Loop recording, parking monitor, emergency lock
- Storage: Supports up to 256GB SD card
- Power Supply: Dual-port car charger
Also Read: Best dash cam for car: Top 6 picks to help you drive smart and safe
6.
WOLFBOX i07 3-Channel Dash Cam with Built-in WiFi & GPS | 4K+1080P Dash Camera Front and Inside | 2K 1440P+1080P+1080P, 3" LCD Super IR Night Vision & 24 Hours Parking Monitor, Supports 512GB Max
The WOLFBOX i07 Dash Cam covers all angles with its 3-channel design, capturing front, cabin, and rear views in high resolution. Equipped with night vision, parking mode, and built-in GPS, this dash cam ensures peace of mind on every journey. The advanced CMOS sensor guarantees clear visuals in any lighting, while loop recording and emergency locking secure crucial footage. The WOLFBOX i07 is designed for professional drivers seeking comprehensive road surveillance. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 41% off on this camera.
Specifications of WOLFBOX i07 3-Channel Dash Cam:
- Resolution: 1080p for front, rear, and cabin
- Channels: 3-channel coverage (front, cabin, rear)
- GPS: Built-in GPS for location tracking
- Sensor: Advanced CMOS sensor for low light
- Features: Loop recording, parking mode, emergency lock
- Storage: Supports up to 256GB
7.
Boult Cruisecam X3 Dashcam 2K+4MP & 1080p+2MP Recording | 3.7" Touch Screen | 145° Wide Angle | App Control | Night Vision | Supercapacitor | G-Sensor| Easy DIY Dual Dash Camera for Car Front and Rear
Boult Cruisecam X3 DashCam is crafted for superior in-car recording with 1080p resolution and wide-angle lens coverage. Featuring night vision, it captures clear visuals even in low-light conditions. The motion detection feature initiates recording when any movement is detected, adding extra security. The dashcam’s compact design and easy setup make it a practical choice for daily commuters and road trippers alike. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 53% off on this camera.
Specifications of Boult Cruisecam X3 Car DashCam:
- Resolution: Full HD 1080p
- Field of View: Wide-angle lens
- Features: Motion detection, night vision
- Storage: SD card compatible up to 128GB
- Power Supply: 12V car adapter
Also Read: Best car dash cams for everyday commutes or trips: Top 7 options for enhanced safety while driving
8.
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported
The 70mai M310 DashCam provides essential driving security with 1080p video recording and a wide 140° field of view. Designed for simplicity, it includes loop recording and emergency recording in case of sudden impact. With a built-in G-sensor, it detects collisions and locks relevant footage. Its compact build ensures unobtrusive placement, making the M310 an excellent choice for daily drivers seeking reliable road safety. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 51% off on this camera.
Specifications of 70mai M310 DashCam:
- Resolution: Full HD 1080p
- Field of View: 140° wide-angle lens
- Features: Loop recording, G-sensor impact detection
- Storage: Supports up to 64GB SD card
- Installation: Easy and unobtrusive setup
9.
Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera for Car | 2MP FHD 1080p | 360° Rotatable | G-Sensor | 132° Wide Angle | Wi-Fi | Emergency Record | Easy DIY | Mobile App | Up to 128GB | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty
Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera delivers crisp 1080p video with a 140° wide-angle lens, capturing clear footage day and night. Equipped with G-sensor technology, it locks footage upon impact, securing critical evidence in emergencies. Its compact size and user-friendly interface make it an easy fit in any car, while reliable motion detection keeps an eye on parked vehicles. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 46% off on this camera.
Specifications of Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera:
- Resolution: Full HD 1080p
- Lens: 140° wide-angle
- G-sensor: Impact-triggered recording
- Features: Motion detection and loop recording
- Storage: Compatible with up to 64GB SD card
Also Read: Best dash cam with night vision: Top 8 options for high-resolution video quality in low-light situations
10.
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96" Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported
The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera features dual-channel HD recording, capturing both front and rear footage for full coverage. Its Sony IMX sensor ensures sharp video quality even in low-light conditions, while built-in GPS and WiFi connectivity allow easy access to and sharing of recordings. ACE 2 also offers emergency recording, parking mode, and loop recording, making it a robust option for comprehensive road safety. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 47% off on this camera.
Specifications of NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera:
- Resolution: 1080p HD (dual-channel)
- Sensor: Sony IMX sensor
- GPS: Built-in GPS
- Connectivity: WiFi-enabled
- Features: Parking mode, loop recording, emergency recording
Also Read: Best dash cams with WiFi for extended safety while driving, these picks will keep you guarded
11.
Focuway Dashcam for Cars 4K Dual Channel, Front 8MP 2160P and Rear 2MP 1080P with Free 64GB TF Card, 5GHz WiFi, Super Night Vision, 160° Wide Angle, 24H Parking Mode, App Control, Type C Port
The Focuway Dashcam is designed for reliable, continuous recording with HD video quality and advanced night vision capabilities. Equipped with a G-sensor for accident detection, it securely saves impact footage, while loop recording ensures uninterrupted documentation. Its compact design, combined with high-definition clarity, provides a convenient solution for enhanced driving security. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 35% off on this camera.
Specifications of Focuway Dashcam:
- Resolution: HD video recording
- G-sensor: Impact detection and secure recording
- Night Vision: Enhanced low-light visibility
- Storage: Supports SD cards up to 128GB
12.
Hikvision Car Dash Camera for Car | Full HD 1080p resolution |Built- in Wi-Fi | Built-in G-Sensor | Night Vision | 102° Wide Angle Lens | Emergency Recording | Upto 128GB SD Card Supported| AEDC2018K2
Hikvision Car Dash Camera offers high-definition 1080p recording with a reliable G-sensor for automatic emergency footage saving. Its wide-angle lens covers more road area, ensuring comprehensive capture of events. The camera is built for low-light environments, providing clear visuals even at night. With a robust build and compact design, Hikvision dash cams suit both personal and commercial vehicle needs. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 18% off on this camera.
Specifications of Hikvision Car Dash Camera:
- Resolution: 1080p HD
- Lens: Wide-angle
- Features: G-sensor for emergency recording
- Night Vision: Suitable for low-light conditions
- Storage: SD card compatible up to 64GB
Similar articles for you:
Best dual dash cams for cars: Top 10 picks to stay safe on the road and record front and rear in full HD
Best dash cam with WiFi: Top 8 picks to seemlessly connect and capture every moment for enhanced road safety
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 Dhanteras Discounts Live! Up to 70% off on cookware, cutlery, glassware, idols and more
Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Huge price drops on Sleepwell, Wakefit, and Kurlon mattresses at over 50% off today
FAQs on dash camera
- What are the key features to look for in a dash camera?
Look for high-resolution video (1080p or 4K), night vision, wide-angle lens, GPS tracking, loop recording, and G-sensor (impact detection). Other useful features include Wi-Fi connectivity, parking mode, and a large storage capacity.
- What’s the difference between 1080p, 1440p, and 4K dash cameras?
1080p (Full HD): Offers decent video quality and is usually sufficient for most users. 1440p (2K): Provides sharper details than 1080p, which can be helpful for capturing small details like license plates. 4K (Ultra HD): Delivers the best video quality, especially in low light, though it requires more storage and can be more expensive.
- Do dash cameras work at night?
Yes, most high-quality dash cameras are equipped with night vision or enhanced low-light sensors to capture clear footage in the dark. Models with high dynamic range (HDR) or infrared (IR) LEDs offer superior night performance.
- How does GPS in a dash camera work, and is it necessary?
GPS in dash cams records the vehicle's location, speed, and route, which can be valuable in case of an incident. While not essential, GPS data can support insurance claims or disputes about speed and location.
- Can a dash camera record when the car is parked?
Yes, many dash cams have a parking mode that activates recording if motion or an impact is detected while the car is parked. This feature may require additional wiring or an external battery to work when the car is off.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Enjoy incredible deals on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Big Savings this Diwali on home appliances, kitchen appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty, and more during Amazon Great Indian festival!