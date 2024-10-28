Amazon Great Indian Festival ends tomorrow: Last few hours left to grab up to 65% off on best dashcams

Dashboard cameras or popularly called Dashcams are one of the most popular choices for any four-wheeler owner. Nonetheless, they can be termed as the second pair of eyes for any car owner. Apart from recording what’s happening on the road outside, car dash cams also serve as a proof in case of any accidents or mishaps. These second pair of eyes can keep you stay protected and safe while you are behind the wheels and provides extra vigilance while out on the road. Hence, a car dashboard camera becomes an essential tool for your car. HT Image

In case, you too are in need of a car dash camera for your four wheeler, you are at the right spot and at the right time. The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which has been running for more than a month now, is ending tomorrow and so, if you are willing to buy a branded dashboard camera for your car, you can grab it at up to 65% off. We have listed some of the most popular and best choices of car dashboard camera for you.

The CrossBeats RoadEye offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and dual-channel recording to capture front and rear views in crystal-clear detail. Featuring GPS tracking, night vision, and loop recording, it’s built for reliability on every drive. The RoadEye’s smart motion detection captures activity around the car, even when parked, making it a comprehensive solution for on-road safety and security. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 65% off on this camera.

Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Dual Channel: Front and rear recording

GPS: GPS tracking enabled

Night Vision: Optimized for nighttime clarity

Features: Loop recording, motion detection

The Qubo Car Dash Cam provides reliable in-car monitoring with a sleek design and advanced technology. Equipped with Full HD 1080p recording, it captures sharp visuals even in low-light conditions. It also offers a wide-angle lens and built-in WiFi for real-time footage access on your smartphone. With loop recording and a G-sensor for impact detection, the Qubo Dash Cam ensures crucial moments are always saved, making it an ideal safety tool for every driver. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 52% off on this camera.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Cam:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

Field of View: Wide-angle lens

Connectivity: WiFi-enabled for live feed

Recording Mode: Loop recording with G-sensor support

Night Vision: Enhanced low-light recording

Power Supply: Car adapter

Storage: Supports up to 128GB SD card

CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-PW Dashcam provides high-resolution recording and clear visuals day and night. With its compact design, it seamlessly fits in any vehicle. Features include wide-angle coverage, motion detection, and loop recording, ensuring all-important incidents are captured. It’s also equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker for clear audio recording. A trusted choice for safety-conscious drivers, CP PLUS makes it easy to access, review, and share footage as needed. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 52% off on this camera.

Specifications of CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-PW Car Dashcam:

Resolution: 1080p HD

Lens: Wide-angle coverage

Features: Motion detection and loop recording

Audio: Built-in microphone and speaker

Night Vision: Clear night recording

Storage: Supports SD cards up to 64GB

Installation: Plug-and-play setup

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dash Cam offers comprehensive coverage with dual-channel recording. Capturing the front and rear views in 2.7K HD, it provides detailed footage, making it invaluable for security. Key features include built-in GPS for tracking and ADAS support for enhanced safety alerts. The sleek and compact design is complemented by its user-friendly app, enabling real-time access and management of recordings. A perfect choice for those prioritizing safety and reliability. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 27% off on this camera.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam:

Resolution: 2.7K HD (front and rear)

Dual Channel: Front and rear cameras

GPS: Built-in GPS for tracking

ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems support

Storage: Supports up to 128GB SD card

Power Supply: Car adapter

App Support: Real-time monitoring through the app

Also Read: Car dash camera: Know all about the types, tips, tricks and 5 best picks

The REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera combines high-resolution video and comprehensive road coverage, capturing crystal-clear 4K front and 1080p rear footage. With GPS tracking, WiFi connectivity, and night vision, it provides a versatile security solution for any vehicle. Intelligent features like loop recording, parking monitor, and emergency lock ensure all critical moments are recorded safely. Designed for durability and ease of use, REDTIGER is an ideal companion for both urban and highway driving. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 48% off on this camera.

Specifications of REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera:

Resolution: 4K front, 1080p rear

Connectivity: WiFi-enabled with GPS tracking

Night Vision: Superior night recording

Features: Loop recording, parking monitor, emergency lock

Storage: Supports up to 256GB SD card

Power Supply: Dual-port car charger

Also Read: Best dash cam for car: Top 6 picks to help you drive smart and safe



The WOLFBOX i07 Dash Cam covers all angles with its 3-channel design, capturing front, cabin, and rear views in high resolution. Equipped with night vision, parking mode, and built-in GPS, this dash cam ensures peace of mind on every journey. The advanced CMOS sensor guarantees clear visuals in any lighting, while loop recording and emergency locking secure crucial footage. The WOLFBOX i07 is designed for professional drivers seeking comprehensive road surveillance. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 41% off on this camera.

Specifications of WOLFBOX i07 3-Channel Dash Cam:

Resolution: 1080p for front, rear, and cabin

Channels: 3-channel coverage (front, cabin, rear)

GPS: Built-in GPS for location tracking

Sensor: Advanced CMOS sensor for low light

Features: Loop recording, parking mode, emergency lock

Storage: Supports up to 256GB

Boult Cruisecam X3 DashCam is crafted for superior in-car recording with 1080p resolution and wide-angle lens coverage. Featuring night vision, it captures clear visuals even in low-light conditions. The motion detection feature initiates recording when any movement is detected, adding extra security. The dashcam’s compact design and easy setup make it a practical choice for daily commuters and road trippers alike. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 53% off on this camera.

Specifications of Boult Cruisecam X3 Car DashCam:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

Field of View: Wide-angle lens

Features: Motion detection, night vision

Storage: SD card compatible up to 128GB

Power Supply: 12V car adapter

Also Read: Best car dash cams for everyday commutes or trips: Top 7 options for enhanced safety while driving



The 70mai M310 DashCam provides essential driving security with 1080p video recording and a wide 140° field of view. Designed for simplicity, it includes loop recording and emergency recording in case of sudden impact. With a built-in G-sensor, it detects collisions and locks relevant footage. Its compact build ensures unobtrusive placement, making the M310 an excellent choice for daily drivers seeking reliable road safety. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 51% off on this camera.

Specifications of 70mai M310 DashCam:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

Field of View: 140° wide-angle lens

Features: Loop recording, G-sensor impact detection

Storage: Supports up to 64GB SD card

Installation: Easy and unobtrusive setup

Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera delivers crisp 1080p video with a 140° wide-angle lens, capturing clear footage day and night. Equipped with G-sensor technology, it locks footage upon impact, securing critical evidence in emergencies. Its compact size and user-friendly interface make it an easy fit in any car, while reliable motion detection keeps an eye on parked vehicles. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 46% off on this camera.

Specifications of Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Camera:

Resolution: Full HD 1080p

Lens: 140° wide-angle

G-sensor: Impact-triggered recording

Features: Motion detection and loop recording

Storage: Compatible with up to 64GB SD card

Also Read: Best dash cam with night vision: Top 8 options for high-resolution video quality in low-light situations

The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Camera features dual-channel HD recording, capturing both front and rear footage for full coverage. Its Sony IMX sensor ensures sharp video quality even in low-light conditions, while built-in GPS and WiFi connectivity allow easy access to and sharing of recordings. ACE 2 also offers emergency recording, parking mode, and loop recording, making it a robust option for comprehensive road safety. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 47% off on this camera.

Specifications of NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera:

Resolution: 1080p HD (dual-channel)

Sensor: Sony IMX sensor

GPS: Built-in GPS

Connectivity: WiFi-enabled

Features: Parking mode, loop recording, emergency recording

Also Read: Best dash cams with WiFi for extended safety while driving, these picks will keep you guarded

The Focuway Dashcam is designed for reliable, continuous recording with HD video quality and advanced night vision capabilities. Equipped with a G-sensor for accident detection, it securely saves impact footage, while loop recording ensures uninterrupted documentation. Its compact design, combined with high-definition clarity, provides a convenient solution for enhanced driving security. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 35% off on this camera.

Specifications of Focuway Dashcam:

Resolution: HD video recording

G-sensor: Impact detection and secure recording

Night Vision: Enhanced low-light visibility

Storage: Supports SD cards up to 128GB

Hikvision Car Dash Camera offers high-definition 1080p recording with a reliable G-sensor for automatic emergency footage saving. Its wide-angle lens covers more road area, ensuring comprehensive capture of events. The camera is built for low-light environments, providing clear visuals even at night. With a robust build and compact design, Hikvision dash cams suit both personal and commercial vehicle needs. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get 18% off on this camera.

Specifications of Hikvision Car Dash Camera:

Resolution: 1080p HD

Lens: Wide-angle

Features: G-sensor for emergency recording

Night Vision: Suitable for low-light conditions

Storage: SD card compatible up to 64GB

Similar articles for you:



Best dual dash cams for cars: Top 10 picks to stay safe on the road and record front and rear in full HD

Best dash cam with WiFi: Top 8 picks to seemlessly connect and capture every moment for enhanced road safety

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 Dhanteras Discounts Live! Up to 70% off on cookware, cutlery, glassware, idols and more

Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Huge price drops on Sleepwell, Wakefit, and Kurlon mattresses at over 50% off today

FAQs on dash camera What are the key features to look for in a dash camera? Look for high-resolution video (1080p or 4K), night vision, wide-angle lens, GPS tracking, loop recording, and G-sensor (impact detection). Other useful features include Wi-Fi connectivity, parking mode, and a large storage capacity.

What’s the difference between 1080p, 1440p, and 4K dash cameras? 1080p (Full HD): Offers decent video quality and is usually sufficient for most users. 1440p (2K): Provides sharper details than 1080p, which can be helpful for capturing small details like license plates. 4K (Ultra HD): Delivers the best video quality, especially in low light, though it requires more storage and can be more expensive.

Do dash cameras work at night? Yes, most high-quality dash cameras are equipped with night vision or enhanced low-light sensors to capture clear footage in the dark. Models with high dynamic range (HDR) or infrared (IR) LEDs offer superior night performance.

How does GPS in a dash camera work, and is it necessary? GPS in dash cams records the vehicle's location, speed, and route, which can be valuable in case of an incident. While not essential, GPS data can support insurance claims or disputes about speed and location.

Can a dash camera record when the car is parked? Yes, many dash cams have a parking mode that activates recording if motion or an impact is detected while the car is parked. This feature may require additional wiring or an external battery to work when the car is off.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.