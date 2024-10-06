Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get more than 70% off on vacuum cleaners from Inalsa, Dyson and more

Get ready for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can score amazing discounts of over 70% on vacuum cleaners from leading brands like Inalsa, Dyson, Lifelong and more! This year's Amazon Sale is packed with incredible Diwali deals that make it the perfect time to invest in a high-quality vacuum cleaner for your home. Whether you're looking for a powerful cleaner to tackle carpets or a compact handheld model for quick clean-ups, this sale has you covered. Make home cleaning easy with the best vacuum cleaners on discount this Amazon Sale

Explore a wide range of options tailored to meet your specific cleaning needs. With the Amazon Sale 2024, you’ll discover unbeatable deals on vacuum cleaners that combine cutting-edge technology and user-friendly designs. This is your chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with powerful suction and advanced features at a fraction of the cost. Plus, enjoy the convenience of shopping from home while taking advantage of these exclusive discounts on vacuum cleaners.

Discover effortless cleaning with the Lifelong LLVC930 800-Watt Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner. Designed for home use, this versatile vacuum features a 6-litre capacity and a powerful motor to tackle tough messes on hard floors and carpets. It comes with a blower function, making it ideal for drying and cleaning narrow spaces. The HEPA filter ensures a cleaner environment by trapping dust and allergens. With a 2.75-meter power cord and 1.8-meter hose, this lightweight vacuum offers flexibility and ease of movement, making cleaning a breeze.

Specifications of Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner

Wattage: 800 Watts

Capacity: 6 Litres

Hose Length: 1.8 Meters

Cord Length: 2.75 Meters

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

The Inalsa Master Vac 25 is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed for efficient cleaning in homes, offices, and hotels. With a robust 1700-watt motor and a 25-litre stainless steel tank, it delivers an impressive suction power of 22KPA, easily handling both wet spills and dry debris. Its HEPA filter ensures a cleaner environment by capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens. The vacuum comes with versatile accessories and a 2-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for all your cleaning needs.

Specifications of INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Heavy Duty

Wattage: 1700 Watts

Capacity: 25 Litres

Suction Power: 22KPA

Hose Length: 2.3 Meters

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro, a cutting-edge 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner designed for modern living. Launched in 2024, it features a powerful 6500 Pa suction capability that efficiently cleans various surfaces, including tiles, carpets, and hardwood. This innovative device not only vacuums but also mops, saving you valuable time. With advanced Smart True Mapping technology, it creates multiple custom maps to suit your cleaning needs. Its impressive 5200 mAh battery provides up to 320 minutes of run time, covering over 3500 sq. ft. on a single charge.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Suction Power: 6500 Pa

Battery Capacity: 5200 mAh

Run Time: Up to 320 minutes

Coverage Area: 3500+ sq. ft.

Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 11H cm

Experience effortless cleaning with the KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner, featuring innovative Cyclone5 technology and a powerful 600W motor. Designed with a bagless structure, it effectively cleans floors, curtains, carpets, and sofas, making it ideal for all indoor surfaces. The HEPA filter ensures that even the tiniest dust particles are captured, contributing to a healthier home environment by reducing air pollution. Weighing just 2.5 kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to manoeuvre.

Specifications of KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W :

Power: 600 Watts

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Weight: 2.5 kg

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Technology: Cyclone5 Technology

This Dyson lightweight and versatile vacuum cleaner, weighing just 2.6 kg, is designed for powerful performance with a runtime of 40 minutes. Engineered for homes with pets, it features a direct-drive cleaner head for strong dirt pickup and advanced filtration that captures allergens, expelling cleaner air than you breathe. Its compact design makes it easy to manoeuvre, allowing you to clean hard floors, high places, and tricky spots under furniture effortlessly.

Specifications of Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey:

Power: 115 Air Watts

Runtime: 40 minutes

Capacity: 0.54 litres

Weight: 2.6 kg

Dimensions: 22.4L x 25W x 126.6H cm

Transform your cleaning experience with the ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop. Designed for Indian homes, this versatile device effectively cleans floors, capturing pet hair and dust with its powerful 3000Pa suction. Equipped with a 3200mAh battery, it can clean up to 2000 square feet on a single charge. The innovative design features a 40-day dust storage bag and a washable dustbin for hassle-free maintenance. With smart navigation, you can control the vacuum via remote, Alexa, or Google Home.

Specifications of ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum

Suction Power: 3000Pa

Battery Capacity: 3200mAh

Dustbin Capacity: 1000ml

Product Dimensions: 33L x 33W x 8.1H cm

Weight: 3.94 kg

Experience powerful cleaning with the Eureka Forbes SuperVac, a bagless vacuum cleaner that combines efficiency with ease of use. Featuring a robust 1600-watt motor, it delivers a powerful suction of 21 KPA, effectively tackling dirt, dust, and allergens. The advanced cyclonic technology ensures optimal air flow and suction performance, while the 1-litre HEPA filter captures even the finest particles, promoting cleaner indoor air. Lightweight and compact, this vacuum comes with seven versatile accessories to meet all your cleaning needs.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction

Suction Power: 21 KPA

Wattage: 1600 Watts

Dust Capacity: 2 litres

Cable Length: 5 meters

Weight: 5 kg

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for Indian households, combining power and convenience. Its 1900W motor generates 370W of strong suction, ensuring efficient cleaning across all surfaces, from hard floors to carpets. The advanced PowerCyclone 5 Technology keeps suction power high while separating dust from the air, making it ideal for homes with pets or allergy sufferers. With the MultiClean Nozzle, you'll get a deep clean on any floor type.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Motor Power: 1900W

Suction Power: 370W

Dust Capacity: 1.5 litres

Weight: 6.98 kg

Filtration System: Allergy H13

The NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping is your ultimate cleaning companion! With a powerful 7800Pa suction and 7 weeks of dust storage, it ensures a hassle-free cleaning experience. This model features a Zero Tangle Brush, certified to prevent hair and fur tangles. Its Tri-Laser Navigation and 360° view ensure precise pathfinding and obstacle avoidance. Enjoy dual functionality as it vacuums and mops in one pass, detecting rugs and adjusting to keep them dry.

Specifications of NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Suction Power: 7800Pa

Battery Capacity: 5200 mAh

Dust Storage: Up to 7 weeks

Navigation: Tri-Laser and LiDAR SLAM 4.0

Mopping Pressure: 6N

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (WD 10) is perfect for all your cleaning needs! With a 10-litre capacity and a powerful 1200W motor, it delivers an impressive 17 kPa suction to tackle dust, hair, and liquid spills effortlessly. This versatile vacuum features a blower function for hard-to-reach areas and is designed for both wet and dry use. Its HEPA filter ensures clean air output, while the Safe Buoy technology prevents overflow, protecting the machine.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Capacity: 10 litres

Wattage: 1200W

Suction Power: 17 kPa

Form Factor: Cannister

Hose Length: 1.8 meters

FAQs on vacuum cleaners What type of vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair? Vacuums with powerful suction and specialized pet hair attachments, like brush rolls and filters, are ideal for picking up pet hair. Models from brands like Dyson or Bissell often excel in this area.

How often should I vacuum my home? It's recommended to vacuum high-traffic areas at least once a week and other areas every two weeks. If you have pets or allergies, consider vacuuming more frequently.

Can I use a vacuum cleaner on hardwood floors? Yes, but choose a vacuum with a hard floor setting or a soft brush to avoid scratching. Stick vacuums and robot vacuums designed for hard floors work well too.

What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner? Look for features like adjustable suction power, HEPA filters, lightweight design, and versatile attachments for different surfaces. Cordless options offer more convenience.

How do I maintain my vacuum cleaner? Regularly empty the dustbin or replace the bag, clean the filters as recommended, and check for clogs in hoses and brushes. Routine maintenance keeps your vacuum performing efficiently.

