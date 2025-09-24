Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special discounts on the best air fryers with up to 70% off on top brands
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 02:37 pm IST
Best air fryers are now available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Grab discounts on reliable brands for healthy cooking.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black) View Details
|
₹2,660
|
|
|
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details
|
₹3,174.24
|
|
|
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details
|
₹6,219
|
|
|
Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,320
|
|
|
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
|
₹3,198
|
|
|
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350W View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L Ceramic‑Coated 1600 W|Digital Touch Panel, 8 Presets|Food‑Grade Non‑Toxic Ceramic Basket|Air Fryer without Teflon Coating|Visible Window(Tasty Fry CDW 5.5) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,Black View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer, 1700W Power, 7.2L Capacity, Air fryer for Home, 360° View to Monitor Cooking, Digital Display with 12 Preset Menus, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Touch Controls, Black View Details
|
₹5,290
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,449
|
|
|
Nutricook 5 Litre Air Fryer Slim, 2025 New Launch, Clear Window & Interior Light, Large Basket, Space-Saving Slim Design, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, with 5 Presets, 1500W, 2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹4,599
|
|
|
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
|
KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 360° Rapid Heat Circulation | 10 Preset Menus | Bake, Grill & Roast | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Dehydration & Rotisserie Function, Multi View Details
|
₹8,249
|
|
|
Havells Grande Air Fryer With Aero Crisp Technology, 6.5 Litre Large Pan Capacity, 10 Pre- Set Menu, Touch Screen, Digital Display&2 Year Warranty, 6.5 Liter, Black,1700 Watts View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology|10 Preset Menus|Unique Multi-Level Design| Smoke-Free Technology|Black & Rose Gold, 1800 Watts View Details
|
₹8,599
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹10,998
|
|
|
Faber Air Fryer Oven 25L, Digital Control, Bake Tray, SS Wire Tray&Basket, Crumb Tray, Rotisserie Kit|15 Preset Auto Program|Roast,Fry,Toast,Defrost|Convection Function|FAO 25L 15F BK|1700 W Black View Details
|
₹12,100
|
|
|
Ariete 4618, Airy Fryer XXL, Air Fryer, 5.5 Liters, Fries Without Oil 2.5 kg of Chips, 1800 Watt, Red View Details
|
₹13,792
|
|
|
Kenwood HFS92.000BK 3-in-1 Air Fryer and Steamer with Window, 7 Liter Capacity View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Faber Air Fryer Oven 25L, Digital Control, Bake Tray, SS Wire Tray&Basket, Crumb Tray, Rotisserie Kit|15 Preset Auto Program|Roast,Fry,Toast,Defrost|Convection Function|FAO 25L 15F BK|1700 W Black View Details
|
₹12,100
|
|
