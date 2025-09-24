Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special discounts on the best air fryers with up to 70% off on top brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 02:37 pm IST

Best air fryers are now available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Grab discounts on reliable brands for healthy cooking.

iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,660

amazonLogo
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,174.24

amazonLogo
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details checkDetails

₹6,219

amazonLogo
Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,320

amazonLogo
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,198

amazonLogo
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350W View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L Ceramic‑Coated 1600 W|Digital Touch Panel, 8 Presets|Food‑Grade Non‑Toxic Ceramic Basket|Air Fryer without Teflon Coating|Visible Window(Tasty Fry CDW 5.5) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer, 1700W Power, 7.2L Capacity, Air fryer for Home, 360° View to Monitor Cooking, Digital Display with 12 Preset Menus, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Touch Controls, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,290

amazonLogo
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,449

amazonLogo
Nutricook 5 Litre Air Fryer Slim, 2025 New Launch, Clear Window & Interior Light, Large Basket, Space-Saving Slim Design, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, with 5 Presets, 1500W, 2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

amazonLogo
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

amazonLogo
KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 360° Rapid Heat Circulation | 10 Preset Menus | Bake, Grill & Roast | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Dehydration & Rotisserie Function, Multi View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

amazonLogo
Havells Grande Air Fryer With Aero Crisp Technology, 6.5 Litre Large Pan Capacity, 10 Pre- Set Menu, Touch Screen, Digital Display&2 Year Warranty, 6.5 Liter, Black,1700 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology|10 Preset Menus|Unique Multi-Level Design| Smoke-Free Technology|Black & Rose Gold, 1800 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹8,599

amazonLogo
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹10,998

amazonLogo
Faber Air Fryer Oven 25L, Digital Control, Bake Tray, SS Wire Tray&Basket, Crumb Tray, Rotisserie Kit|15 Preset Auto Program|Roast,Fry,Toast,Defrost|Convection Function|FAO 25L 15F BK|1700 W Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,100

amazonLogo
Ariete 4618, Airy Fryer XXL, Air Fryer, 5.5 Liters, Fries Without Oil 2.5 kg of Chips, 1800 Watt, Red View Details checkDetails

₹13,792

amazonLogo
Kenwood HFS92.000BK 3-in-1 Air Fryer and Steamer with Window, 7 Liter Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
Faber Air Fryer Oven 25L, Digital Control, Bake Tray, SS Wire Tray&Basket, Crumb Tray, Rotisserie Kit|15 Preset Auto Program|Roast,Fry,Toast,Defrost|Convection Function|FAO 25L 15F BK|1700 W Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,100

amazonLogo
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has arrived with huge discounts on the best air fryers, offering up to 70% off across leading brands. Air fryers are no longer just a trend; they have become everyday essentials, helping families cook crispy snacks and wholesome meals with less effort. Buyers can explore a wide range of models, including compact air fryers, advanced digital models, and portable air fryer storage-friendly designs.

Enjoy crispy, golden treats with little oil using the best air fryers in 2025.
Enjoy crispy, golden treats with little oil using the best air fryers in 2025.

The Amazon sale discounts make it possible to invest in premium features such as preset cooking modes, touch controls, and larger capacity at a fraction of the price. Amazon sale 2025 is the perfect time to replace outdated appliances and bring home technology that supports healthier cooking without compromising taste. Shoppers will find deals that combine style, function, and value, making this festival the ultimate opportunity for smart kitchen upgrades.

Best air fryers under 4000: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best air fryers under 4000 are ideal for anyone starting out with oil-free cooking. These compact and budget-friendly models are perfect for making quick snacks such as fries, nuggets, or samosas. They deliver crisp results using hot air circulation and are much safer than traditional deep fryers. Many options at this price range are available during the Amazon Sale 2025, giving buyers more value for money. Simple controls and easy cleaning add to their appeal, especially for small households or students. Choosing one of these affordable air fryers ensures you enjoy healthier meals without spending much.

Best air fryers under 7000: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best air fryers under 7000 balance price and performance, offering better capacity, sturdier build, and improved cooking features compared to entry-level options. These models often include temperature control, timers, and presets for popular dishes. They are suitable for families who want to prepare daily meals quickly without relying on excess oil. Buyers can explore popular brands during the Amazon Sale 2025, which makes this range even more attractive. The designs are user-friendly, and many models allow grilling, roasting, or baking alongside frying.

Best air fryers under 10000: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best air fryers under 10000 are designed for people who need larger capacity and advanced features. These appliances often include digital touchscreens, multiple preset modes, and precise temperature control. Some also feature dual baskets, allowing you to cook two dishes simultaneously. This makes them a smart choice for families or individuals who enjoy experimenting with different cuisines. The Amazon Sale 2025 is an excellent time to explore such options at lower prices. In addition to healthier frying, these models can handle baking, roasting, and even grilling.

Best air fryers under 15000: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best air fryers under 15000 bring premium features and top-end performance to the kitchen. Buyers can expect advanced digital controls, multiple cooking functions, and larger capacity to prepare meals for gatherings or bigger families. These models often include rapid air technology, smart timers, and energy-efficient heating elements. Many premium air fryers also feature sleek designs that complement a modern kitchen. The Amazon Sale 2025 offers attractive deals, making this price range more accessible.

  • Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?

    Yes, air fryers use less oil, making them a healthier option compared to deep frying.

  • Can I bake in an air fryer?

    Yes, you can bake cakes, muffins, and bread in most air fryer models.

  • How much oil do air fryers need?

    Most air fryers require just a spoonful or spray of oil for crisp results.

  • Do air fryers save electricity?

    Yes, air fryers are energy-efficient as they cook faster than traditional ovens.

  • Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer?

    Yes, frozen snacks like chips, nuggets, and cutlets can be cooked directly in the air fryer.

  • How do I clean an air fryer?

    Most baskets and trays are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, making cleaning easy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

