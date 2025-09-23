Amazon Great Indian Festival: Mega price drop on Dolby Atmos soundbars, earbuds, and more with up to 80% off
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 04:32 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival is making it easier to snag high-end audio. Soundbars and speakers now bring Dolby Atmos into the heart of Indian homes.
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period
₹36,990
|
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55M450RP (Black)
₹31,999
|
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)
₹19,999
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9775, Dolby Soundbar, 650 Watts, 5.2.2 Surround, Dolby Atmos, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, 5 Driver Soundbar, BTv5.3| HDMI (eARC) | Optical | USB | AUX
₹16,999
|
Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Over Ear Gaming Headphone with Dolby Atmos,RGB LED,Windows Software,Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound,2.4 Meter Braided Cable,Flexible Mic,Padded Headband & Ear Cushions(Black)
₹2,099
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro,Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Headphones,Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Mic (Silver Frost)
₹2,299
|
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Mist Blue)
₹3,999
|
Bose New Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Plus Alexa, Wireless Bluetooth AI Surround Sound System for TV, Black
₹88,990
|
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Crystal Black) View Details
₹3,999
|
Sonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - White
₹84,999
|
Sony BRAVIA Theater U Wireless Wearable TV Speaker with Dolby Atmos & Bluetooth, Personalized Home Theater Audio, Gaming Compatibility, Built-in mic, 12 Hrs Battery Life, IPX4 Splash-Resistant(HT-AN7)
₹19,990
|
Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Built-in, Works with Google Assistant Capabilities, Black
₹45,990
|
|
ZEBRONICS Blitz C Dolby Atmos Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphone, 50Mm Neodymium Drivers, Padded Headband, Lightweight & Comfortable, RGB Lights, Flexible Mic, Type-C Connector, Black
₹1,399
|
ZEBRONICS Blitz Over Ear Gaming Headphone, Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Surround, Flexible Mic, RGB, Windows Software, USB Wired, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband (White)
₹2,099
|
ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Purple)
₹1,399
|
|
ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (White)
₹1,399
|
boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch),Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Wireless Headphone with Mic (Sage Green)
₹2,299
|
Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, 30-Hour Battery Life, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Head Tracking - Black
₹29,999
|
Alienware AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, Dolby Atmos Space Sound, Wireless, 2.4GHz, 3.5mm Jack Cable, In-line Controls, Built-in Microphone,
₹13,999
|
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)
₹8,999
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
₹13,990
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900, 725 Watts, Karaoke UHF Mic, Dolby Atmos, DTS X, 7.2.2 (5.2.4) Surround Soundbar with Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Satellites, HDMI eARC, Optical in, RGB LED
₹22,999
|
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black)
₹11,999
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 975 | 4.1 (2.1.2) Channel, 400W Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)
₹7,999
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹18,999
|
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer
₹29,999
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.
₹35,990
|
boAt Airdopes 800, Dolby Audio, Adaptive EQ by Mimi, 4Mics AI ENx, App Support, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Interstellar Black)
₹1,499
|
Bose Quietcomfort Ultra True Wireless Earbuds with Spatial Audio and World-Class Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color
₹18,890
|
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
₹8,999
|
Mivi SuperPods Immersio[Flagship Launch] | Dolby Audio, 3D Soundstage, 60H Battery, AI-ENC Mic, BT 5.4 | Ear Buds Wireless with Deep Bass, Fast Charging, in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds(New Blue) View Details
₹1,799
|
|
|
|
JBL Award Wining Tour Pro 3 Earbuds with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Dual Drivers with Spatial 360 Sound, 6 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,Smart Charging Case, BT 5.3 Auracast, Low Latency, Latte View Details
₹19,999
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details
₹34,990
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹51,490
|
Aiwa 165 cm (65 Inches) QLED Display 4K Ultra HD | Google TV | Smart TV | Dolby Vision | Magnifiq Series Bezel-Less | 2 GB RAM | 16 GB Storage | Dolby Atmos Audio | Signature Sound | A65QUHDX3-GTV View Details
₹48,899
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details
₹31,999
|
SANSUI 165 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV with Zen Panel Dolby Vision & Atmos Filmmaker Mode LED TV (JSW65GSUHDFF) View Details
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹87,990
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹67,990
|
|
Sonodyne SAMA 5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Immersive, Clear, Powerful Sound, 400W, 3.1 Ch, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Optical, Wireless Sub View Details
₹24,999
|
|
|
|
|
Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless True Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker with Dolby Atmos Personalized Home Theater Audio, Built-in mic, 12 Hours of Battery Life, and Included Wireless TV Adaptor WLA-NS7-Black View Details
₹24,990
|
Sonos Era 300 | Spatial Audio Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa, Dolby Atmos - Black View Details
₹40,799
|
|
