Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s deals announced

Amazon’s one of the biggest festival sales is around the corner, as it starts on September 23, 2025. The sale will offer massive discounts and deals on electronic products across various categories, including smartphones, wearables, headphones, and more. Now, as the sale approaches, Amazon has begun teasing price drops on smartphones, offering an early preview of the discounts. Recently, the e-commerce giant revealed the discounted price of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s models, bringing a steal discount during the sale. Here’s how much you need to pay for the OnePlus flagships. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s could be a reasonable buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Here’s how.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s price drop

Amazon is gradually revealing deals and discounts on smartphones ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale. This gives buyers an idea about the discounts and offers they can avail while purchasing.

During the Amazon sale, the OnePlus 13 will be available at a massive discount price. Originally, it retails for Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, buyers can get it at an effective price of just Rs. 57,999; this price also includes e-commerce discounts and bank offers.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a compact flagship phone, then the OnePlus 13s could be a great pick. Originally, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 47,999, including bank offers. This showcases a massive Rs. 10,000 discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Upcoming smartphone discount

Apart from the OnePlus 13 series, Amazon has also revealed discounted prices for several of its products during the Great Indian Festival sale. As per the listing, huge discounts have been announced for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be available at under Rs. 80,000. Whereas the Apple iPhone 15 will retail at a discounted price of just Rs. 43,749. Other smartphones on the list include iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and others. Hence, it brings a great opportunity for buyers to upgrade their smartphones at a reasonable price.