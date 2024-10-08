Amazon Great Indian Sale: Fresh deals on smartwatches; Up to 75% off and more on Apple, Fossil, Samsung, Noise, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on and gives you a perfect reason to buy a smartwatch at jaw-dropping prices. With up to 75% off and more on smartwatch for men, women, and kids, there is no reason why you should be missing out on this deal. Whether you're looking for advanced fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, or seamless smartphone integration, there's a smartwatch for every need. Top brands like Samsung, Amazfit, Fossil, Noise, and Titan are offering huge discounts on their latest models. From premium designs to kid-friendly options, these smartwatches make great companions for fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and even young adventurers. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to grab the perfect smartwatch at a great price! Amazon sale on smartwatches: More than 75% off

Apart from the slashed prices, you can also benefit from exchange offers and card offers as well. So, wait no more and make the most of the ongoing Amazon sale rather to regret later.

Smartwatch for men:

Whether you’re planning to gift a smartwatch to your husband as an anniversary gift, or are planning it as a Bhai Dooj gift for your brother, here are top 5 smartwatches for men that are just apt this festive season. Moreover, with the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the deal just got better. You can get more than 75% off on a wide collection of men’s smartwatches that would not only help you bring a smile to your man but will also let you save big. From Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and Cult, the collection has a wide array of smartwatch brands listed during the sale.

Experience a new level of fitness tracking with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, now available at 68% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This premium smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring, including body composition analysis, ECG, and sleep tracking. Powered by Wear OS, it seamlessly integrates with your Samsung Galaxy devices. With its iconic rotating bezel, durable stainless steel design, and extensive app ecosystem, it's perfect for both fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic:

Display: Super AMOLED, 1.4 inches

Operating System: Wear OS powered by Samsung

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS

Sensors: ECG, Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep monitoring, Body Composition

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Water Resistance: 5 ATM + IP68

Compatibility: Android

Experience the pinnacle of smartwatch technology with the Apple Watch Ultra, now available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Engineered for adventure, it features a robust titanium case, a bright Retina display, and advanced health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels. With enhanced GPS for outdoor activities, a longer battery life, and rugged design, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your lifestyle with this premium device!

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra:

Display: 49mm Retina display, Always-On

Case Material: Aerospace-grade titanium

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, ECG, Blood oxygen, Sleep tracking

Battery Life: Up to 36 hours

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS

Water Resistance: WR100 (100m)

Features: Advanced fitness tracking, Compass, Depth gauge, Emergency SOS

Compatibility: iOS 16 or later

Get ready for the Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Cultsport Ace X Smartwatch, offering a stunning 1.96" AMOLED display. Its vibrant screen and premium build are packed with fitness features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and over 100 sports modes. With a long battery life and comprehensive health insights, it’s designed to keep you active and informed. Perfect for those who want performance, style, and affordability.

Specifications of Cultsport Ace X 1.96" AMOLED Smartwatch:

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: 100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Upgrade your wrist wear during the Amazon Great Indian Sale with the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. Featuring a classic 44mm brown case and cutting-edge technology, this watch includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and GPS tracking. It runs on Wear OS by Google, offering smooth performance, personalized fitness insights, and easy notifications. Its stylish design combined with modern-day features makes it an excellent choice for both fashion and functionality.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Colour) Men's Smartwatch:

Display: 1.28-inch AMOLED

Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Battery Life: 24+ hours (extended mode available)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC

Water Resistance: 3 ATM

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Amazon sale on smartwatches

Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with the stylish and powerful Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch. Offering comprehensive fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and over 100 sports modes, this smartwatch delivers high performance in a sophisticated design. With a bright display, customizable watch faces, and long battery life, it’s the ideal accessory for those seeking both elegance and functionality. Enjoy the festival deals and enhance your fitness journey.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch:

Display: 1.3-inch IPS LCD

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart rate, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: 100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Smartwatch for women:

With up to 65% off on smartwatches for women, you can basically see your lady love smile while also taking her good care. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a busy professional, these smartwatches come with advanced features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, stress management, and a lot more, helping you stay on top of your health goals. With elegant designs, customizable watch faces, and seamless smartphone integration, smartwatches from brands like Fossil, Samsung, and Titan provide both sophistication and performance.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, grab the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch in an elegant pink design. Powered by Wear OS, it provides comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2, and stress tracking. The vibrant display and wellness-focused features, along with fast charging and seamless app integration, make it a stylish yet powerful companion for modern women.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch:

Display: 1.28-inch AMOLED

Operating System: Wear OS by Google

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep tracking

Battery Life: 24+ hours (extended mode available)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC

Water Resistance: 3 ATM

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Enjoy the Amazon Great Indian Festival with the sleek and versatile Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch. It comes with a crisp display, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring, along with over 100 sports modes to suit every lifestyle. Designed for all-day wear, this smartwatch offers extended battery life and is water-resistant, making it perfect for everyday use. Stay connected with notifications and advanced fitness tracking during the festive season.

Specifications of Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch:

Display: 1.69-inch TFT

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: 100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android, iOS



This Amazon Great Indian Festival, make a statement with the Titan Crest Premium Mesh Strap Smartwatch. Designed with a luxurious mesh strap, it combines sophisticated looks with cutting-edge fitness tracking. Monitor your heart rate, SpO2, and sleep while enjoying a high-resolution display. With a battery life that lasts up to 10 days, this smartwatch is your perfect festival accessory.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Mesh Strap Smartwatch:

Display: 1.3-inch IPS LCD

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart rate, Sleep tracking

Sports Modes: 100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS





Top Deals on smartwatches:

Upgrade to smarter fitness tracking this Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth. Packed with features like body composition analysis, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring, this sleek smartwatch helps you stay on top of your health and fitness goals. It also integrates seamlessly with your Galaxy devices, offering seamless connectivity and a long battery life, perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth:

Display: Super AMOLED, 1.4 inches

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, ECG, Body composition analysis

Battery Life: Up to 50 hours

Water Resistance: 5 ATM + IP68

Compatibility: Android

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, elevate your fitness game with the Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch. Featuring a sleek design and robust features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and multiple sports modes, this smartwatch keeps you on top of your health goals. The long-lasting battery and customizable watch faces make it the ideal daily companion for fitness enthusiasts. Don't miss the festive deals to grab this high-performance smartwatch!

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

Display: 1.28-inch TFT color

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Sports Modes: 60+

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Smartwatch for kids:

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, smartwatches for kids are the perfect blend of fun and safety, offering exciting deals for parents and children alike. These smartwatches come equipped with features like real-time GPS tracking, video calling, and messaging to ensure kids stay connected while giving parents peace of mind. Many models, like the IMOO and Noise Champ 2, also include fitness tracking, educational games, and durable, kid-friendly designs. With prices slashing up to 50% during the sale, it's an ideal time to invest in a smartwatch that balances entertainment with security for your child.

This Amazon Great Indian Sale, give your child a safe and fun tech companion with the IMOO Kids Watch Phone. With real-time location tracking, voice messaging, and video calls, this smartwatch ensures peace of mind for parents while offering exciting features for kids. Designed with durability in mind, it’s a perfect balance of safety and entertainment for young explorers.

Specifications of IMOO Kids Watch Phone:

Display: 1.41-inch AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 2 days

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS

Features: Video calls, Voice messaging, Location tracking

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, surprise your little one with the Noise Champ 2 Kids Smart Watch, designed for young adventurers. Packed with exciting features like fitness tracking, games, and a camera, it keeps children entertained and active. With GPS tracking and SOS functionality, parents can rest easy knowing their kids are safe. Grab this colourful and functional smartwatch during the festival!

Specifications of Noise Champ 2 Kids Smart Watch:

Display: 1.4-inch TFT

Battery Life: Up to 5 days

Connectivity: 4G, GPS

Features: Fitness tracking, Games, Camera

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android, iOS

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, discover the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smartwatch, designed for those who prioritize style and function. Featuring a sleek design, it includes Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. With a range of sports modes and a long battery life, this smartwatch empowers your active lifestyle while keeping you connected with ease.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus:

Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep tracking

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

Sports Modes: 30+

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Make this Amazon Great Indian Festival special for your child with the Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch. Offering fun features like fitness tracking, a camera, and games, this watch keeps kids entertained while ensuring safety with GPS tracking. Its vibrant design and durable build make it perfect for active play, and parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing they can stay connected with their children.

Specifications of Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch:

Display: 1.4-inch TFT

Battery Life: Up to 5 days

Connectivity: 4G, GPS

Features: Fitness tracking, Camera, Games

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, keep your child safe and connected with the PunnkFunnk 4G Sim Card SmartWatch for Kids. Designed with a colourful interface, it features real-time GPS tracking, two-way calling, and fun games. With a focus on safety and communication, this smartwatch is the perfect tech accessory for children who are always on the go.

Specifications of PunnkFunnk 4G Sim Card SmartWatch for Kids:

Display: 1.44-inch TFT

Battery Life: Up to 2 days

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS

Features: Two-way calling, Real-time location tracking, Games

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android, iOS

FAQ for smartwatches: How do I know if a smartwatch is compatible with my phone? Most smartwatches indicate their compatibility in the specifications. Android and iOS are common operating systems supported by most smartwatches, but some, like Samsung Galaxy watches, may be optimized for Android devices. Check the product description or specifications to confirm compatibility.

What is the difference between AMOLED and LCD displays in smartwatches? AMOLED displays provide brighter colours, deeper blacks, and better contrast, which results in more vibrant visuals. LCD displays are generally less vibrant but more affordable and still offer decent visibility, even under sunlight. AMOLED displays also tend to consume less power, providing better battery efficiency.

How accurate are the health monitoring features in smartwatches? Smartwatches offer reliable health monitoring features like heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. However, they are not medical-grade devices and may not be 100% accurate. They provide a good general sense of health metrics, but for precise health data, it's recommended to use dedicated medical devices.

Are smartwatches waterproof? Many smartwatches are water-resistant, often rated 5 ATM or IP68. This means they can withstand splashes, rain, and even swimming (up to 50 meters in depth for 5 ATM). However, not all are designed for deep-water activities like scuba diving. Always check the water resistance rating before exposing your smartwatch to water.

Can I make phone calls and send texts from my smartwatch? Some smartwatches offer call and text functionality, especially models that support 4G LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity. For instance, models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 or Fossil Gen 6 can make calls and send messages directly if connected to a phone. However, standalone models (with SIM or eSIM) can function without a phone nearby.

