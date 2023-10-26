Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get best TVs on exchange offer and save up to 60%

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is back, and it's bigger and better than ever! If you've been eyeing that sleek, cutting-edge television to elevate your entertainment experience, now is the perfect time to make your dreams a reality. During this spectacular sale event, Amazon is offering irresistible deals on the latest TVs through their enticing exchange offers, allowing you to save up to a whopping 60% on your purchase. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Enjoy TV exchange offers and save up to 60%.

In an age where technology constantly evolves, staying ahead with the latest innovations in home entertainment is a desire we all share. And Amazon's Great Indian Sale is your golden ticket to access top-of-the-line televisions at prices that won't break the bank. With the exchange offer, you can swap your old TV for a brand-new one, making it not just a purchase but an investment in the future of entertainment.

What sets the Amazon Great Indian Sale apart from the rest is its commitment to bringing the best deals directly to your doorstep. You won't have to navigate through the crowds at physical stores or deal with pushy salespeople; the best TV deals are just a click away. Amazon offers a wide range of television options, ensuring that you find the perfect fit for your preferences, whether you're looking for a compact TV for your bedroom or a massive, feature-packed one for your living room.

In this blog, we will guide you through the ins and outs of the Amazon Great Indian Sale, helping you navigate the treasure trove of TV exchange offers and discounts. We'll provide tips on choosing the right television for your needs and how to make the most of this incredible opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup. So, let's dive into the world of savings and entertainment as we explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale and how it can help you get the best TVs while saving big.

1. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV (AR 32GB 2841 FL). Immerse yourself in the world of high-definition entertainment with this sleek and feature-packed television. With Google TV, you'll have access to a vast array of apps and content, and the HD-ready display ensures stunning picture quality. Don't miss the chance to grab this Acer Smart LED TV during the Amazon Sale. With a competitive discount price up to 48% off, it's an opportunity to experience top-notch entertainment without breaking the bank. Explore more amazing deals and exchange offers on top brands by visiting Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 71.6W x 42.1H Centimetres

Pros Cons Impressive Sound Quality Limited Voice Command Functionality Google TV Integration

2. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN

Elevate your home entertainment with the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (L55M7-A2IN). This feature-rich television offers an exceptional viewing experience with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a vivid picture engine, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this remarkable MI Smart Android LED TV, available at a discount price up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Discover exciting deals, exchange offers, and more on top brands. With its comprehensive features and stunning display, this television is a perfect addition to any entertainment setup. To find the best deals, be sure to check out the Amazon Sale 2023 to uncover the latest discounts and savings on this MI TV model.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, 10000+ Apps from Play Store, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 27.9D x 122.5W x 77.8H Centimetres

Pros cons Not Ideal for Small Spaces Multiple Connectivity Options Complex Setup for Some

3. iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

Experience immersive entertainment with the iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV (iFF32S53). This television boasts an HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, providing clear and vivid visuals. The Dolby Audio and AI Picture Engine 2.0 ensure a dynamic audiovisual experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, enjoy incredible discounts of up to 60% off on top brands, including this iFFALCON Smart Android LED TV. Avail exciting exchange offers to enhance your entertainment setup. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a perfect addition to any living space. Don't miss out on the amazing deals and exchange offers on TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: iFFALCON

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTubeNetflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimetres

Pros Cons 1 GB RAM for Smooth Performance No Bluetooth Connectivity Screen Mirroring Capability

4. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S

Elevate your entertainment experience with the VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV (VW32S). This television exemplifies innovation and sleek design with its frameless display. With a rich history dating back to 1978, Beston Skyvision Pvt. Ltd. stands as a formidable force in the electronics industry, providing cutting-edge technology to consumers. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can enjoy remarkable discounts of up to 58% off on top brands, including this VW Frameless Series Smart LED TV. Take advantage of exciting exchange offers to enhance your home entertainment setup. With its aesthetic appeal and advanced features, this TV is a valuable addition to any living space. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale for the best prices and savings.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: VW

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Saavan, Aaj Tak, Hotstar, YouTube, Hungama PlayNetflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Saavan, Aaj Tak, Hotstar, YouTube, Hungama Play

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 15D x 75W x 50H Centimetres

Pros Cons Rich Electronics Heritage Limited Voice Command Functionality Top-Notch Manufacturing

5. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN

Transform your viewing experience with the MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV (L32M7-5AIN). This TV offers incredible features and high-definition clarity to enhance your entertainment. Please note that the brands, Mi and Xiaomi, are part of the same multinational conglomerate, ensuring top-quality technology. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can enjoy this exceptional MI Smart Android LED TV at just ₹24,999. Discover unbeatable deals, exchange offers, and discounts on the best TV brands. With its advanced features and stunning display, this TV is an ideal addition to your home entertainment setup. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale to find the best prices and savings on top the best TV brands.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 19D x 71.5W x 47 H Centimetres

Pros Cons Smart Recommendations Limited Warranty Period Multiple Connectivity Options

6. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV (32S5400A). This TV is a perfect blend of style and functionality, featuring a sleek bezel-less design that adds a modern touch to any living space. With full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and an array of smart features, it promises an immersive viewing experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, enjoy remarkable discounts of up to 52% off on top brands, including this sleek TCL TV. Take advantage of exciting exchange offers to enhance your home entertainment setup. With its aesthetic appeal and advanced features, this TV is a valuable addition to any living space.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: TCL

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTubeNetflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimetres

Pros Cons Dolby Audio Enhancements No Specific Special Features Ample RAM & ROM

7. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL

Elevate your entertainment experience with the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV (AR40GR2841FDFL). This television offers exceptional features to enhance your viewing, with Full HD resolution and Google TV integration. Whether you're watching movies, sports, or gaming, this TV delivers a vibrant and immersive experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, enjoy substantial discounts of up to 43% off on top brands, including this impressive Acer TV. Take advantage of exciting exchange offers to enhance your home entertainment setup. With its comprehensive features and stunning display, this TV is a valuable addition to any living space.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL:

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 89.2W x 47 H Centimetres

Resolution: 1080p

Pros cons Google TV Integration No 4K Resolution Impressive Sound Quality

8. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro

Experience best sound quality and improve your viewing experience with the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV (AR40GR2841FDFL). This television delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a fast 60 Hertz refresh rate, ensuring crystal-clear visuals and smooth motion. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, discover substantial discounts and exceptional deals on top TV brands, including this impressive Acer TV. Make the most of your home entertainment setup with its advanced features, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, immersive audio, and a sleek bezel-less design. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale for the best prices and savings on top TV brands.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: OnePlus

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 14.1D x 106W x 63H Centimetres

Pros Cons OnePlus Connect Ecosystem May Not Support All Apps Support for Google Assistant

9. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD

Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV (JSW55ASUHD) - a gateway to immersive visual and sound quality. This Android TV boasts a 4K UHD display with a Wide Colour Gamut, ensuring vivid and lifelike colours. With HDR 10 technology, you'll enjoy crystal-clear visuals that elevate your viewing experience. The TV features a bezel-less design, offering high contrast and a wide viewing angle, making it perfect for every corner of your living space. The sound quality is equally remarkable, with 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, and DTS Studio Sound for a captivating stereo system. Elevate your home entertainment to new heights with Sansui's 4K Ultra HD Android TV. Its immersive picture quality and impressive audio capabilities make it a standout choice. Don't miss the opportunity to experience exceptional entertainment; explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale for the best deals and savings.

Specifications of Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: SANSUI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 18.5D x 135W x 81.3H Centimetres

Pros Cons Dolby Audio Enhancement Requires Stable Internet Integrated Android TV

10. Haier 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV L55FG

Haier 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (L55FG) is an ultimate addition to home entertainment. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV ensures stunning visuals with vivid colours and remarkable clarity. The integration of Google TV provides access to an extensive range of apps and content, offering endless entertainment possibilities. Immerse yourself in lifelike picture quality and enhanced audio with Dolby Audio support. The inclusion of HDR 10 further elevates the visual experience. Enjoy smooth motion and a wide-screen display, making it perfect for any room in your home. With sleek and modern design, this TV not only enhances your viewing but also complements your interior décor. Don't miss the chance to experience premium entertainment; explore the Amazon Great Indian Sale for the best deals and savings on this impressive Haier Smart LED Google TV.

Specifications of Haier 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV L55FG:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Haier

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Display Technology: 4K UHD

Product Dimensions: 26.5D x 122.6W x 77.2H Centimetres

Pros Cons Dolby Audio Enhancement May Not Support All Apps Google Assistant Support

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature Feature Feature Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL Real life visuals Motion enhancement High dynamic range MI 138 cm (55) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN 4K revolution is here Vivid picture engine 30 W cinema grade speakers iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53 Get true colour Micro Dimming AIPQ engine VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S A+ Grade Panel Android Smart TV Cinema Zoom MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN 24 W Dolby sound The smartest tv experience Google assistant TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A HD ready display Dynamic colour enhancement Integrated speaker boxes Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL Real life visuals Powerful dolby audio Google TV OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro AI- powered visuals Powered by android TV 10 Smart manager remote with diagnosis Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD Immersive Display with 4K UHD & HDR10 Bezel-less Design Incredible Audio Haier 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV L55FG 4K Google TV audio-visual experience Voice control with Google Assistant

Best overall product

Experience a revolution in viewing with the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN. This television boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals. With a discount of up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, this MI Smart Android LED TV stands out with its exceptional features and performance. Dive deep into the world of high-quality entertainment with this remarkable MI TV, and discover more unbeatable deals at the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Best value for money

Experience immersive entertainment on a budget with the iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53. This TV offers an HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, paired with Dolby Audio and AI Picture Engine 2.0 for a dynamic audio-visual treat. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, it's available at an incredible discount of up to 60% off, giving you top-tier features without the hefty price tag.

How to choose the best Tv In The Amazon Great Indian Sale ?

Choosing the best TV during the Amazon Great Indian Sale requires a mix of research and smart strategies. Start by determining your needs - consider size, resolution (4K, HD), and the type of smart features you desire. Reading product descriptions and user reviews on Amazon can provide insights into the quality and functionality of the TV. Moreover, always look for products with a high rating and a significant number of reviews, which indicates reliability and user satisfaction. Also, compare prices and discounts across brands to ensure you're getting a good deal. Don’t forget to check the warranty and the after-sales service reputation of the brand. Utilize filters on the Amazon platform to narrow down choices based on your preferences. Lastly, keep an eye out for flash sales or lightning deals, which may offer additional discounts on top-rated TVs.

