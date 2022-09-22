Amazon Great Indian sale: Get this 75,000 smartphone for just 25,000

E-commerce giant Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has begun for the Prime members. The company is offering massive discounts on smartphones during this mega sale. The great Indian festival sale will witness premium smartphones being sold at discounted prices. Among the high-end smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. You can buy this ₹74,999 smartphone for as less as ₹24,999, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



At present, the smartphone costs ₹29,999 after a discount of ₹45,000. A ₹2,000 Amazon coupon discount is also being offered on it. If you pay through State Bank of India credit or debit card, you can get an additional ₹3,000 discount. After coupon discount and bank offer, this smartphone will only cost ₹24,999. Besides this, the users buying this phone will also get an additional bonus offer of ₹1,500.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone has a 6.5 inch full high definition+ Super AMOLED display of 1080x2400 resolution. With an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, this phone has a Snapdragon 865 processor. For clicking pictures, there are three cameras with a LED flash in the rear camera.



It has a 12 megapixel primary camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens. For clicking selfies, you get a 32 megapixel front camera. The smartphone has been equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery which supports a 25 watt fast charging, the Live Hindustan report stated.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is also enabled in this smartphone. For connectivity, there are options for 5G, 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and USB type-C port.

