Amazon offers on air coolers: Get up to 48% discount on coolers under 15000, top 8 deals

With the summer sun blazing in full force, it is time to bring home a new air cooler and keep your home cool. Luckily, Amazon has come up with a number of different deals and offers on a range of home appliances. It is currently offering massive discounts of up to 48% on a variety of air coolers under ₹15,000. If you are looking for an upgrade, then this is an opportune moment – improve your home’s cooling system without burning a hole in your pocket. Hurry, grab these exciting Amazon offers on air coolers under ₹ 15,000 for maximum savings.

Air coolers are known to be more environmentally friendly and cost-effective counterparts to air conditioners and are an excellent way to beat the heat. They work by drawing in warm air, passing it through water-moistened pads, and then circulating the cool, moist air back into the room. This process not only reduces the temperature but also adds moisture to the air in the space, making it less dry and more comfortable to breathe. Moreover, air coolers consume significantly less energy than air conditioners, translating to lower electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

The current Amazon deals present a golden opportunity for consumers to secure these benefits at a fraction of the usual cost. With discounts reaching up to 48%, there’s a cooler under ₹15,000 to suit every budget and need. Whether you are looking for a compact personal cooler for your study or a powerful unit for larger spaces like living rooms or offices, Amazon’s extensive selection has something for everyone.

Moreover, our picks of the top 8 deals on air coolers under ₹15000 will make it easier for you to find the perfect air cooler for your living space. These exclusive Amazon deals are not just about discounts; they’re about smart shopping. Investing in an air cooler during this sale means you’re getting more than just a product—you’re securing comfort as well as savings.

1.

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

So, don’t miss out on this chance to stay cool and save big with Amazon’s unbeatable offers.

The Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance appliance designed to provide optimal cooling for residential spaces. Its freestanding design allows for easy placement anywhere within a room. The cooler features a large, easily cleanable ice chamber, ensuring prolonged cooling with the added benefit of an extra chill. It is equipped with high-density honeycomb pads that enhance cooling efficiency and longevity. In addition, with a reservoir capacity of 75 gallons, it can hold a significant amount of water, reducing the need for frequent refills.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home:

Brand: Crompton

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Features: Auto Drain, Motor with Overload Protection, Humidity Control, Everlast Pump, Inverter Compatible

Colour: Grey and White

Air Flow Capacity: 4200 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Reservoir Capacity: 75 litres

Item Weight: 14.8 Kilograms

Wattage: 190 Watts

Power Delivery: 4200 m3/hr

Room Size Suitability: Up to 490 sq. ft.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air flow capacity of 4200 CFM Heavier than some other models Large 75L tank capacity Plastic build may not suit all tastes Energy-efficient and inverter compatible No empty tank alarm

2. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is an efficient and compact cooling solution designed for small residential spaces. It features a 12-litre water tank and is suitable for rooms up to 12 square meters under optimal conditions. This air cooler employs i-Pure Technology, which uses a multistage filter system to combat air pollution, eliminate odour-causing microorganisms, and reduce allergens, ensuring the air you breathe is fresh and clean. To maximize cooling efficiency, it's recommended to keep windows and doors open, allowing for better air circulation. With a low power consumption of approximately 170 watts, this cooler is not only energy-efficient but also inverter-compatible.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler:

Brand: Symphony

Model Name: Diet 12T

Cooling Coverage Area: Up to 12 square meters

Special Features: i-Pure Technology, Low Power Consumption, Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pad

Colour: White

Water Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Power Consumption: Approximately 170 Watts

Inverter Compatible: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and sleek design Small tank capacity (12L) Low power consumption Suitable only for small rooms i-Pure Technology for clean air Limited cooling area (12 sq. meters)

3. Havells Celia 55L Air Cooler for home

This freestanding air cooler under ₹15,000 is now up at a discount of 46% on Amazon sale. It comes in white and grey and combines high performance with user-friendly features. With an airflow capacity of 2060 cubic feet per minute and a floor area coverage of 38 square meters, it is capable of efficiently cooling large spaces. The cooler's powerful air delivery is facilitated by a 16-inch aluminium blade fan and an Everlast Pump, ensuring robust and consistent cooling. A key feature of the Havells Celia 55L is its three-side high-density honeycomb pads, which are thicker at 40mm, enhancing water retention and cooling efficiency. The cooler operates at a power consumption of 185 watts, balancing powerful performance with energy efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Celia 55L Air Cooler for home:

Brand: Havells

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Features: Adjustable Speed, Silent Operation, Portable

Air Flow Capacity: 2060 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Controls Type: Knob

Item Weight: 20000 Grams

Form Factor: Desert

Wattage: 185 Watts

Blade: 16" Aluminium Blade Fan

Water Capacity: 55 Litres

Air Delivery: 3500m/min

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 55L water capacity Heavier at 20kg High-density honeycomb pads for better cooling Moderate air flow capacity (2060 CFM) Low noise operation

4. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler is a high-capacity air cooler perfect for large living spaces. It has a reservoir capacity of 85 litres which makes it ideal for continuous operation without frequent refills.One of the standout features of the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo is its DuraMarine Pump, which offers higher insulation to protect the pump from moisture, thereby extending its lifespan. The cooler incorporates an ice chamber, allowing users to add ice cubes for an enhanced cooling effect. Its TurboFan Technology ensures a powerful fan-based cooling experience, improving air circulation and delivering consistent cool air.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler:

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Air Flow Capacity: 5600 CMH

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 90 Litres

Floor Area: 650 Square Feet

Item Weight: 17400 Grams

Wattage: 200 Watts

Air Throw: 90 Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 90L water capacity Heavy at 17.4kg High air flow capacity (5600 CMH) Requires significant space 3-year warranty for added peace of mind Plastic build may not appeal to all

5. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

With a reservoir capacity of 27 litres, this air cooler on Amazon is suitable for rooms up to 16 square meters under ideal conditions, offering effective cooling for personal spaces. One of the notable features of the Symphony Ice Cube 27 is its i-Pure Technology. This incorporates a multistage filter system to combat air pollution, eliminate odour-causing microorganisms, and reduce allergens, ensuring the air you breathe is clean and fresh. The cooler utilizes high-efficiency cooling components such as a long-lasting dura pump and high water retention capacity honeycomb pads. Despite its powerful performance, the Symphony Ice Cube 27 consumes only 95 watts of power, making it an energy-saving option.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home:

Brand: Symphony

Special Features: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact

Colour: White/Blue

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 27 Litres

Floor Area: 16 Square Meters

Item Weight: 7 Kilograms

Wattage: 95 Watts

Standby Power Consumption: 95 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable and compact design Small water tank capacity (27L) Low power consumption Moderate coverage area (16 sq. meters) Efficient cooling with 3-side honeycomb pads Limited warranty compared to some models

6. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home

Grab the Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home with Amazon offers on air coolers at a discount of 25%. This air cooler is suitable for rooms up to an area of 30 square meters under optimal conditions, offering enhanced cooling performance. It features durable honeycomb cooling pads and a robust pump, ensuring the even distribution of water and air for lasting freshness. The cool flow dispenser further enhances cooling efficiency by evenly distributing water, ensuring consistent comfort throughout the room. Despite its powerful performance, this cooler is energy-efficient, consuming only about 150 watts of energy.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home:

Brand: Symphony

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 70 Litres

Floor Area: 322 Square Feet

Item Weight: 12.1 Kilograms

Form Factor: Desert

Wattage: 150 Watts

Standby Power Consumption: 160 Watts

Coverage Area: Up to 30 square meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 70-litre water tank Relatively heavy at 12.1 kilograms Powerful cooling performance Moderate coverage area (30 sq. meters) Energy-efficient operation Limited warranty compared to some models

7.

Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

The Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler offers an impressive air throw of 18.3 meters that can cover a large area, ensuring that every corner of the room receives cool air. The cooler features three adjustable speed settings, controlled by a knob, allowing users to customize the airflow according to their preference and cooling needs. Equipped with four castor wheels, the Orient Electric Tornado offers easy mobility, allowing users to move it effortlessly from one location to another.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler:

Brand: Orient Electric

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Colour: Dark Grey

Air Flow Capacity: 3650 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Controls Type: Knob

Number of Speeds: 3

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Item Weight: 14300 Grams

Form Factor: Desert

Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air flow capacity Relatively heavy at 14.3 kilograms Energy-efficient operation Suitable mainly for commercial use Adjustable speed settings for flexibility Limited warranty information provided

8. Orient Electric Superchill 100L Desert Air Coolers

Orient Electric Superchill 100L Desert Air Coolers feature dense honeycomb pads that ensure efficient and effective cooling by maximizing water retention and airflow distribution. Its high air flow capacity of 4450 cubic feet per minute ensures rapid cooling for large areas, making it ideal for both small and spacious rooms. Controlled by a knob, the Superchill offers three-speed settings, allowing users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort preferences. Additionally, its 16" fan blade ensures powerful and consistent airflow throughout the room. Additionally, the cooler comes with a one-year product warranty, offering users peace of mind and assurance of its quality and reliability.

Specifications of Orient Electric Superchill 100L Desert Air Coolers:

Brand: Orient Electric

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Built-In Wheel

Colour: White and Grey

Air Flow Capacity: 4450 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 100 Litres

Item Weight: 17000 Grams

Wattage: 170 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Massive 100-litre water tank capacity Relatively heavy at 17 kilograms High air flow capacity for quick and effective cooling May occupy more space due to its size Suitable for both commercial and residential use Limited warranty compared to some models

Top 3 features of the best air coolers under ₹ 15,000

Product Name Air Flow Capacity Wattage Special Feature Crompton Ozone Royale 75L Desert Air Cooler 4200 CFM 190W Inverter Compatible, Auto Drain, Humidity Control Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12 sq. meters 170W i-Pure Technology, Low Power Consumption, Compact Design Havells Celia 55L Air Cooler 2060 CFM 185W Portable, Silent Operation, High-Density Honeycomb Pads Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler 5600 CMH 200W DuraMarine Pump, TurboFan Technology, Adjustable Speed Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 16 sq. meters 95W i-Pure Technology, Low Power Consumption, Compact Design Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler 30 sq. meters 150W Robust Pump, Cool Flow Dispenser, Energy-efficient Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler 3650 CFM 190W Adjustable Speed, High Air Flow Capacity, Four Castor Wheels Orient Electric Superchill 100L Desert Air Cooler 4450 CFM 170W Built-In Wheel, High Air Flow Capacity, 3 Speed Control

Best value for money air cooler under ₹ 15,000

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money product on Amazon offers due to its combination of high-capacity cooling and durable features. With a reservoir capacity of 85 litres, it ensures uninterrupted operation without frequent refills, ideal for large living spaces. The DuraMarine Pump enhances longevity by protecting against moisture, while TurboFan Technology ensures powerful and consistent cooling. Despite its robust performance, the cooler comes with a generous 3-year warranty for added peace of mind. While its 17.4kg weight and plastic build may not suit all preferences, its high airflow capacity of 5600 CMH and expansive 90-feet air throw to make it an excellent investment for those seeking reliable cooling solutions.

Best overall air cooler under ₹ 15,000

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product in the Amazon deals due to its exceptional performance and versatile features tailored for residential cooling needs. Its freestanding design ensures flexibility in placement, catering to different room layouts. With a spacious and easy-to-clean ice chamber, it promises prolonged cooling, while the high-density honeycomb pads enhance efficiency and durability. Boasting a sizable reservoir capacity of 75 gallons, it minimizes the hassle of frequent refills. Despite its 14.8-kilogram weight and plastic build, its high airflow capacity of 4200 CFM and energy-efficient design, compatible with inverters, make it a top choice for cooling larger spaces efficiently.

Factors to consider while buying the best air coolers under ₹ 15,000

When purchasing the best air cooler under ₹15,000, consider several factors to ensure you get the most value for your money:

Cooling capacity: Look for an air cooler with sufficient cooling capacity to effectively cool the size of the room you intend to use it in.

Water tank capacity: A larger water tank capacity ensures longer operation without the need for frequent refills, especially during hot and dry weather conditions.

Portability: Opt for a portable air cooler that is easy to move around, allowing you to use it in different rooms or areas of your home as needed.

Energy efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient model to keep operating costs low and reduce electricity consumption.

Airflow and fan speed: Check the airflow rate and fan speed settings to ensure adequate air circulation and cooling performance.

Additional features: Look for features such as remote control operation, timer settings, and adjustable louvres for added convenience and customization options.

Noise level: Consider the noise level of the air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or other quiet areas where noise can be a concern.

Brand reputation and warranty: Research the brand reputation and customer reviews to ensure reliability and durability. Additionally, check the warranty coverage and after-sales service provided by the manufacturer.

FAQs on the best air coolers under ₹15,000

1. How do I determine the right size of air cooler for my room?

Measure the dimensions of your room (length, width, and height) to calculate the cubic feet. Ensure the air cooler's airflow capacity matches or exceeds this volume for optimal cooling.

2. What maintenance is required for an air cooler?

Regular cleaning of the water tank, honeycomb pads, and filters is essential to maintain performance. Check for mineral deposits and clean them if necessary. Lubricate moving parts and inspect the pump regularly.

3. Are air coolers suitable for humid climates?

Air coolers work best in dry climates where humidity levels are low. In humid areas, they may not be as effective, but models with features like humidity control can still offer some relief.

4. Can air coolers be used with inverters during power outages?

Many air coolers under ₹15,000 are inverter-compatible, allowing them to operate during power cuts. Check the product specifications to ensure compatibility.

5. What safety precautions should I take when using an air cooler?

Ensure proper ventilation by partially opening doors or windows to allow airflow. Keep the cooler away from electrical sockets or water sources to prevent accidents. Regularly inspect the power cord for any signs of damage.

