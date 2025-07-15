Amazon Prime Day Sale over: Grab these Apple, Samsung tablets at discount

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day event has officially wrapped up, several tablet deals are still live on the platform. Buyers who missed the main event can still find offers on well-known brands without waiting for the next big sale. Whether someone is upgrading their device, looking for a work or entertainment companion, or buying a first tablet, now might be a good time to grab one before prices return to normal. Here's a list of the top five tablet deals still available at great prices after Amazon Prime Day has ended.

Here’s a look at five tablets still available at lower-than-usual prices across a range of price points and specifications:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This setup ensures clear visuals and smooth scrolling, and is suitable for watching videos, browsing, or working. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and is expandable via microSD. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ also features an 8MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The tablet is equipped with dual speakers tuned by AKG to deliver clear sound. Both the tablet and its included S Pen carry an IP68 rating, which makes them resistant to dust and water. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,580 on Amazon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

2. Redmi Pad 2

The Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It delivers bright visuals with up to 600 nits of brightness, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It supports an active stylus (sold separately), which helps with note-taking and drawing. Powered by HyperOS 2 and equipped with AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini AI, the device simplifies daily tasks. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and houses a 9000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos technology for better audio quality. The tablet supports both Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry. The Redmi Pad 2 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,998 on Amazon.

3. Lenovo Tab4 10

The Lenovo Tab4 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display supporting 10-point multi-touch. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and uses a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 quad-core processor. It includes 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD. The tablet supports 4G LTE but does not enable voice calls via SIM. For optics, the tables include a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera. It houses a 7000mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. It has Bluetooth 4.0 and USB Type-C connectivity options. The device comes in Slate Black and is suitable for light media use and web browsing. You can grab this Lenovo tablet at a huge discount of 72% and it can be yours at just Rs. 5,849 on Amazon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

4. Apple iPad 11

The Apple iPad 11-inch model features a Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology for comfortable viewing under different lighting. It uses the A16 chip to handle gaming, editing, and multitasking. The device comes with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB. The camera setup includes a 12MP front camera with Centre Stage for video calls and a 12MP rear camera with True Tone flash, capable of 4K video recording. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers optional 5G connectivity. The tablet includes Touch ID built into the top button and works with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard Folio accessories. It runs on iPadOS, supporting multitasking and a broad range of apps. The Apple iPad 11 is now available on Amazon at Rs. 32,990.

Also read: Apple iPad mini 7 review: Tiny tablet, mighty potential

5. HONOR Pad 9

The HONOR Pad 9 features a 12.1-inch display with a 1.07 billion colour gamut screen. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor, offering 5G support and high performance. The tablet has eight surround speakers that deliver clear audio and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals and better responsiveness during gaming. It offers 256GB of storage and an 8300mAh battery that can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. This tablet supports extended use for work or gaming sessions. The HONOR Pad 9 is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 23,350.

In short, if you missed the Prime Day event, these tablet deals offer a good opportunity to buy a device at a reduced price. Keep an eye on stock and prices, as discounts may not last long.