Amazon Republic Day Sale starts on Jan 16; Here are expected deals on soundbars from top brands
Published on: Jan 14, 2026 08:00 am IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale begins January 16, bringing expected discounts on soundbars from top brands, plus bank offers and limited-time deals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Boat 2025 Launch Aavante Prime 5.1 7050D, Dolby Audio, 700W Signature Sound, 5.1CH with Wireless Subwoofer & Wireless Satellites, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Samsung 380 W True 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Q-Symphony | Center, Up-firing Speakers | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q600F/XL, Titan Black) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details
|
₹35,989
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹23,989
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹71,999
|
|
|
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - Black View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000 180 Watts Home Theatre Soundbar [New Launch], 2.1 Channel, 2 in-Build Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Made in India Sound bar View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 955 | 200W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black) View Details
|
₹4,939
|
|
|
GOVO Newly Launched GOSURROUND 750 Pro Max | 160W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 5.25” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 5 EQ Modes View Details
|
₹4,419
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
boAt (2025 Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 400 Watts Cinematic Home Theatre [Latest Launch], 5.1 Channel, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Remote Accessibility, Made in India Sound bar View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7600 Soundbar, 300 Watts, 5.1 Surround, Dual Rear Satellites, Triple Driver Soundbar, 6.5 Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details
|
₹8,099
|
|
|
Panasonic 160W 2.1Ch with 3D Surround Soundbar Speaker System, Bluetooth, USB, RCA, AUX Inputs Remote Control (SC-HTS160GWK,Black) View Details
|
₹8,983
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500, Dolby Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual Surround Sound, Dolby Audio, Dual Driver Soundbar, 5.25 Subwoofer, Bluetooth | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹14,989
|
|
|
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Philips TAB5309 Soundbar: 2.1 CH, 240W Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby & DTS 3D Virtual, Deep Bass, BT 5.4 LE Audio Support View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 400W 5.1 Ch Sound Bar with 3D Surround Sound Speaker System, Dolby Digital Plus Touch Control,BT 5.3, USB,HDMI ARC,Optical,Aux with Remote Control (SC-HTS400GWK, Black) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black) View Details
|
₹10,599
|
|
|
Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900W Premium Dolby Home Theatre System [Newly Launch] with Dual Subwoofers soundbar, 5.2 Channel, EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Sound bar View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
CrossBeats Blaze B2000 5.2 Dolby Home Theater Speaker 900W for TV with 2 subwoofer Satellite Speakers, soundbar for Smart tv | HDMI eARC, USB & Aux | Bluetooth Sound bar Music System Home Theatre View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY, 400W, 3.1.3Ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS: X, Tripple Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Triple Level Spatial Sound, Smart Up-Mixer, VRR/ALLM /120Hz, Wireless Subwoofer View Details
|
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900 Soundbar, 725 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, 5.2.4 CH, 2X Wireless (Subwoofer & Satellites), BT v5.3 | HDMI eARC | Optical in | AUX | USB, RGB LED, Wireless UHF Mic, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9850 5.2.4 CH Soundbar, 725 Watts, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, Optical, Dual Wireless (Subwoofer + Satellites), Wireless UHF Microphone, RGB LED, Powerful Bass View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Philips Audio TAB7807, Black 3.1CH,620Watt Max Output, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Cinematic Experience, Multiple connectivity,HDMI eARC and USB Input, Bluetooth View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 600W 5.1 Ch Sound Bar with 3D Surround Sound Speaker System, Dolby Digital Plus Touch Control,BT 5.3, USB,HDMI ARC,Optical,Aux with Remote Control (SC-HTS600GWK, Black) View Details
|
₹23,490
|
|
|
OXS S3 Sound Bars for TV, Home Theater Audio with Dynamic Bass, 3D Surround Sound System TV Sound Bar, TV Speakers, Bluetooth 5.0/Aux/Optical/Coaxial, 80-Watt, 3Eqs, Wall Mountable, Black View Details
|
₹27,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Zebronics 900 Watts Soundbar, 7.1.2 CH, Dolby Atmos, 12 Wireless Subwoofer, Home Theatre, Bluetooth v5.3, TV eARC, Optical, AcoustiMax Audio Technology, Premium Finish (Juke Bar 9920) View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - Black View Details
|
₹99,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
