Amazon Republic Day Sale starts on Jan 16; Here are expected deals on soundbars from top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Jan 14, 2026 08:00 am IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale begins January 16, bringing expected discounts on soundbars from top brands, plus bank offers and limited-time deals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Boat 2025 Launch Aavante Prime 5.1 7050D, Dolby Audio, 700W Signature Sound, 5.1CH with Wireless Subwoofer & Wireless Satellites, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

₹15,999

₹15,999

Samsung 380 W True 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Q-Symphony | Center, Up-firing Speakers | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q600F/XL, Titan Black)

₹24,990

₹24,990

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.

₹35,989

₹35,989

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)

₹23,989

₹23,989

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10" Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)

₹71,999

₹71,999

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - Black

₹49,999

₹49,999

ZEBRONICS 90 Watts, Compact Soundbar, Home Theatre, Dual Driver Soundbar, 11.43cm Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wall Mountable, Glossy Finish (Juke BAR 200A)

₹3,499

₹3,499

boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

₹4,499

₹4,499

Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000 180 Watts Home Theatre Soundbar [New Launch], 2.1 Channel, 2 in-Build Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Made in India Sound bar

₹4,499

₹4,499

GOVO GoSurround 955 | 200W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, Mega subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)

₹4,939

₹4,939

GOVO Newly Launched GOSURROUND 750 Pro Max | 160W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 5.25" Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 5 EQ Modes

₹4,419

₹4,419

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

₹8,999

₹8,999

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black

₹10,999

₹10,999

boAt (2025 Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

₹9,999

₹9,999

Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 4000 400 Watts Cinematic Home Theatre [Latest Launch], 5.1 Channel, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Remote Accessibility, Made in India Sound bar

₹6,499

₹6,499

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7600 Soundbar, 300 Watts, 5.1 Surround, Dual Rear Satellites, Triple Driver Soundbar, 6.5 Subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX

₹8,099

₹8,099

Panasonic 160W 2.1Ch with 3D Surround Soundbar Speaker System, Bluetooth, USB, RCA, AUX Inputs Remote Control (SC-HTS160GWK,Black)

₹8,983

₹8,983

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500, Dolby Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual Surround Sound, Dolby Audio, Dual Driver Soundbar, 5.25 Subwoofer, Bluetooth | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX

₹6,999

₹6,999

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

₹14,989

₹14,989

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W)

₹14,999

₹14,999

Philips TAB5309 Soundbar: 2.1 CH, 240W Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby & DTS 3D Virtual, Deep Bass, BT 5.4 LE Audio Support

₹10,490

₹10,490

Panasonic 400W 5.1 Ch Sound Bar with 3D Surround Sound Speaker System, Dolby Digital Plus Touch Control,BT 5.3, USB,HDMI ARC,Optical,Aux with Remote Control (SC-HTS400GWK, Black)

₹15,990

₹15,990

GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black)

₹10,599

₹10,599

Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900W Premium Dolby Home Theatre System [Newly Launch] with Dual Subwoofers soundbar, 5.2 Channel, EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Sound bar

₹15,999

₹15,999

CrossBeats Blaze B2000 5.2 Dolby Home Theater Speaker 900W for TV with 2 subwoofer Satellite Speakers, soundbar for Smart tv | HDMI eARC, USB & Aux | Bluetooth Sound bar Music System Home Theatre

₹14,999

₹14,999

LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY, 400W, 3.1.3Ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS: X, Tripple Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Triple Level Spatial Sound, Smart Up-Mixer, VRR/ALLM /120Hz, Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900 Soundbar, 725 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos, 5.2.4 CH, 2X Wireless (Subwoofer & Satellites), BT v5.3 | HDMI eARC | Optical in | AUX | USB, RGB LED, Wireless UHF Mic, Deep Bass

₹29,999

₹29,999

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9850 5.2.4 CH Soundbar, 725 Watts, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, Optical, Dual Wireless (Subwoofer + Satellites), Wireless UHF Microphone, RGB LED, Powerful Bass

₹25,999

₹25,999

Philips Audio TAB7807, Black 3.1CH,620Watt Max Output, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Cinematic Experience, Multiple connectivity,HDMI eARC and USB Input, Bluetooth View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 600W 5.1 Ch Sound Bar with 3D Surround Sound Speaker System, Dolby Digital Plus Touch Control,BT 5.3, USB,HDMI ARC,Optical,Aux with Remote Control (SC-HTS600GWK, Black)

₹23,490

₹23,490

OXS S3 Sound Bars for TV, Home Theater Audio with Dynamic Bass, 3D Surround Sound System TV Sound Bar, TV Speakers, Bluetooth 5.0/Aux/Optical/Coaxial, 80-Watt, 3Eqs, Wall Mountable, Black

₹27,502

₹27,502

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.

₹35,989

₹35,989

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer

₹39,999

₹39,999

Zebronics 900 Watts Soundbar, 7.1.2 CH, Dolby Atmos, 12 Wireless Subwoofer, Home Theatre, Bluetooth v5.3, TV eARC, Optical, AcoustiMax Audio Technology, Premium Finish (Juke Bar 9920)

₹32,999

₹32,999

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - Black

₹49,999

₹49,999

Sonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - Black

₹99,999

₹99,999

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10" Down-

₹71,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

CHECK DETAILS
Amazon’s Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 16, and soundbar shoppers have plenty to look forward to. Major audio brands are lining up meaningful discounts across compact bars, Dolby Atmos setups, and living-room-friendly surround systems. Shoppers planning an upgrade for films, sport, or late-night streaming could find genuine value rather than token price cuts.

Amazon Republic Day Sale is right around the corner. Brace yourself.
Amazon Republic Day Sale is right around the corner. Brace yourself.

Early listings suggest price drops on popular models from trusted names, alongside bank offers and limited-time bundles. Anyone eyeing clearer dialogue, punchier bass, or a cleaner setup than traditional speakers should keep an eye on this sale window.

Top deals on Soundbars across budgets:

Soundbars under 5000 during Amazon Republic Day Sale

Soundbars under 5,000 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale target buyers seeking better TV audio without stretching budgets. Expect compact designs, clearer dialogue, Bluetooth streaming, and basic bass enhancement. These models suit bedrooms, smaller living spaces, or first-time upgrades. Caveats include limited power, restrained bass depth, and basic connectivity, which can hold them back for immersive films. Even so, sale discounts and bank offers can make these entry-level soundbars a sensible value pick during the event.

Soundbars under 5000

These are the top deals on soundbars under 10,000 on Amazon Republic Day sale

Soundbars priced under 10,000 offer a noticeable step up in audio quality, with higher output, fuller bass, and support for formats such as Dolby Audio on select models. They suit medium-sized living rooms and regular film or sports viewing. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, discounts and bank offers often pull popular models from established brands into this range, though truly immersive surround sound and premium finishes remain limited.

Soundbars under 10,000

Check out these soundbars under 20,000 during Republic Day Sale

Soundbars under 20,000 are ideal for viewers who want their living room to feel closer to a cinema than a TV lounge. Expect deeper bass, wireless subwoofers, and a wider soundstage that adds real weight to films and series. Some models even offer Dolby Atmos support. Republic Day Sale deals on Amazon can soften the pricing, though placement and setup start to matter more at this level.

Soundbars under 20,000

Deals revealed on Soundbars under 30,000 before Republic Day Sale on Amazon

Soundbars under 30,000 bring serious home theatre credentials, and early deals are already surfacing ahead of the Amazon Republic Day Sale starting January 16. Buyers can expect powerful output, dedicated subwoofers, and wider channel setups that suit larger rooms. Support for Dolby Atmos and premium connectivity is more common here. Pre-sale pricing hints at meaningful savings, making this a smart bracket for film lovers planning a proper audio upgrade.

Soundbars under 30,000

Premium soundbars on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Want a home cinema experience without committing to a full speaker system? Premium soundbars deliver expansive sound, deep bass, and refined tuning that transforms films, series, and music. Expect Dolby Atmos support, multiple HDMI ports, and sleek designs that suit modern living rooms. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, discounts and bank offers can soften the pricing, making high-end audio setups more accessible for serious home entertainment fans.

Premium soundbars

Similar stories

Latest soundbars for clearer TV dialogue feel like the upgrade I want because I’m tired of rewinding scenes

We went looking for the best ways to upgrade your TV audio, these premium soundbars stood out

Soundbar for bedroom options we recommend for better TV sound without shaking the walls or disturbing others

I wanted a soundbar that could handle a New Year party. These are the ones I’d buy

  • What kind of discounts appear during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Republic Day Sale discounts typically include direct price cuts, bank card offers, and exchange deals, helping buyers upgrade TV audio for less while accessing models usually priced higher overall value.

  • Are soundbars a good upgrade for small homes or flats?

    Soundbars suit flats and modern homes since they save space, reduce cable clutter, and improve dialogue clarity, making films, sport, and streaming far more enjoyable for everyday viewing comfort levels.

  • What should buyers expect from soundbars under 10,000?

    Under 10,000 models focus on louder output and better bass than TVs, though surround effects, app controls, and premium materials remain limited during sale periods, especially online shopping events.

  • Does Dolby Atmos really improve sound quality on soundbars?

    Dolby Atmos adds height and width to sound, creating immersion beyond stereo, yet room size, placement, and content quality strongly influence the final experience for home cinema style listening sessions.

  • Are premium soundbars worth the higher price?

    Premium soundbars justify higher prices through cleaner dialogue, stronger subwoofers, better connectivity, and long-term reliability, especially for frequent viewers who watch films, series, and live sport on larger televisions regularly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Republic Day Sale starts on Jan 16; Here are expected deals on soundbars from top brands
