Amazon Republic Day Sale: Unlock savings of up to 43% off on microwave ovens

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now!

1. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven

Embark on a culinary journey with the LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven. Boasting a generous 28-litre capacity, this oven is designed to meet versatile cooking needs. The innovative Charcoal Lighting Heater ensures both health and flavour in your dishes, while the Quartz Heater guarantees even cooking. Indulge in guilt-free delights with the Diet Fry feature, and enjoy the convenience of the Auto Cook Menu and the durability of the Stainless Steel Cavity. Elevate your kitchen experience with this indispensable appliance from LG.

Specifications of LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 L

Convection: Yes

Charcoal Lighting Heater: Yes

Quartz Heater: Yes

Diet Fry: Yes

Brand: LG

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Introducing the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven – a compact powerhouse for your kitchen. With a 20-litre capacity, this solo microwave is perfect for everyday cooking. The user-friendly interface ensures easy operation, while the 5 power levels provide flexibility for various dishes. The 255mm turntable ensures even cooking, and the sleek design adds a touch of modernity to your kitchen space.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 L

Type: Solo

Power Levels: 5

Turntable Size: 255mm

Design: Sleek

Brand: Panasonic

3. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

The Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen companion. With a 17-litre capacity, it's ideal for quick and efficient cooking. Featuring easy-to-use controls, this solo microwave is perfect for daily culinary tasks. The 30-minute timer adds convenience, while the compact design suits any kitchen space. Experience hassle-free cooking with this Bajaj microwave, offering simplicity and efficiency in a single appliance.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 17 L

Type: Solo

Controls: Easy-to-use

Timer: 30 minutes

Design: Compact

Brand: Bajaj

4. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven

Elevate your cooking game with the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven. Boasting a generous 28-litre capacity, it's designed for versatile cooking needs. The convection feature ensures even and efficient cooking, while the slim fry technology lets you indulge in crispy delights guilt-free. With a user-friendly control panel and durable ceramic enamel cavity, this Samsung microwave seamlessly combines convenience and performance.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 L

Type: Convection

Slim Fry Technology: Yes

Control Panel: User-friendly

Cavity: Ceramic Enamel

Brand: Samsung

5. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Experience simplicity and efficiency with the SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven. With a 20-liter capacity, it's a versatile addition to your kitchen. The solo design caters to your daily cooking needs, featuring user-friendly controls for easy operation. The 245mm turntable ensures even cooking, while the compact design makes it perfect for any kitchen space.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 L

Type: Solo

Controls: User-friendly

Turntable Size: 245mm

Design: Compact

Brand: SHARP

