Amazon Sale 2023: Get mega discounts on printers, other small electrical items

As winter beckons in India, we also welcome the sale season. Starting from Ganesh Chaturthi (in western India) and going right up to Christmas and New Year, consumers will be spoilt for choice. Anything under the sun will be available at discounted rates. Many of these sales these days happen online and of them, one of the biggest is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Amazon Sale 2023: Printers, weight machines, grinders are small appliances essential to any household or small business.

During sales, electrical items become more affordable due to discounts and promotions. Retailers often offer significant price reductions, making it an ideal time to buy expensive electronics that may be out of budget at other times. This cost-saving opportunity allows consumers to upgrade and invest in quality products.

Now, whenever there is any talk of electronic items, one invariably thinks of smartphones, laptops, tablets etc. When we talk of home appliances, we think of washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners etc. But have we ever thought that smaller electrical items such as printers, angle grinders, convertible freezers, a good weighing machine among many other items are so essential in every home and deserve a mention? Well, that is the segment we are checking out here in this article, which are also part of this sale.

If you have a small business, then you will certainly see a lot of utility in owning a barcode printer. These printers create labels with encoded information in the form of barcodes. They are used for efficient inventory management, product tracking, and quick data retrieval in various industries.

InkTank colour printers utilize refillable ink reservoirs, offering cost-effective, high-quality colour printing. They are ideal for businesses and homes with heavy printing needs, providing vivid and consistent results while reducing ink replacement expenses.

Digital weighing scale weight machines provide precise and easy-to-read measurements. They're essential for monitoring personal or industrial weights, ensuring accuracy and convenience in diverse applications, from fitness tracking to shipping and manufacturing processes.

Inverter ARC compact welding machines are portable and versatile tools for welding various metals. They use advanced inverter technology to provide stable and efficient welding arcs. These machines are favoured for their lightweight design, energy efficiency, and ability to deliver high-quality welds, making them ideal for professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

We have curated a list of some such items that are part of this Amazon Sale. Check them out here and add them to your cart as well. Go shopping.

Canon PIXMA G1730 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Color Printer with Small Size Ink Bottles for Home/Office

The Canon PIXMA G1730 is a single-function ink tank colour printer designed to meet all your home and office printing needs with ease. This compact powerhouse combines high-quality printing and affordability. Equipped with small-sized ink bottles, it's perfect for those seeking cost-effective solutions without compromising on performance. The Canon PIXMA G1730 ensures brilliant, borderless prints with sharp text and vibrant colors. Its efficient ink tank system minimizes the need for frequent refills, saving you time and money. This printer's small footprint makes it suitable for even the coziest spaces. Elevate your printing experience with the Canon PIXMA G1730 – efficiency, quality, and affordability in one sleek package.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G1730:



Single function printer: Print only functionality for focused and efficient printing tasks.

Inktank colour technology: Equipped with a reliable ink tank system for high-quality colour prints.

Small-sized ink bottles: Designed for cost-effective printing and reduced maintenance requirements.

Compact design: Space-saving form factor ideal for both home and office environments.

Borderless printing: Create stunning, edge-to-edge prints with sharp text and vibrant colours for professional-looking documents.

Pros Cons 1. High-Quality Colour Printing 1. Limited Functionality (Print Only) 2. Cost-Effective Small Ink Bottles 2. No Scanning or Copying Capability

TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer with USB connectivity 203 DPI Bar Code Label Printer

The TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer is a versatile and efficient solution for all your labeling needs. With a high-resolution 203 DPI capability, this printer ensures crisp and clear barcode labels that meet industry standards. Its USB connectivity offers seamless integration with your computer systems, making data transfer a breeze. The TE244 is perfect for businesses requiring barcode labels for inventory management, shipping, retail, and more. Its compact design fits comfortably on any desktop, while its robust build guarantees long-lasting performance. Say goodbye to smudged or illegible labels – the TSC TE244 ensures accuracy and professionalism in every print job. Elevate your labelling game with this reliable barcode label printer.

Specifications of TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer:



Printing Technology: Thermal transfer

Resolution: 203 DPI (dots per inch)

Connectivity: USB connectivity for easy integration with computer systems

Print Width: Up to 4.25 inches (108 mm)

Print Speed: Fast printing speed of up to 4 inches per second for efficient label production.

Pros Cons 1. High-resolution 203 DPI printing 1. May require additional software for setup 2. USB connectivity for easy integration 2. Limited to thermal transfer printing method

Glun Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale Weight Machine (10 Kg - with Back Light)

The Glun Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale Weight Machine is a versatile and indispensable tool for a variety of weighing needs. This portable device offers precision and convenience, with a maximum capacity of 10 kilograms. Equipped with a handy backlit display, it ensures easy readability even in low-light conditions. The Glun Digital Weighing Scale is perfect for home kitchens, shops, or wherever precise measurements are required. Its compact design makes it easy to store or carry, while its accuracy ensures you get reliable weight readings every time. Simplify your weighing tasks with this essential multipurpose scale, designed to make your life easier.

Specifications on Glun Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale Weight Machine:



Weight Capacity: Up to 10 kilograms.

Display: Backlit digital display for easy reading, even in low-light conditions.

Precision: Offers precise weight measurements for accurate results.

Portability: Compact and lightweight design, making it easy to carry and store.

Versatility: Suitable for various applications, including kitchen use and commercial weighing needs.

Pros Cons 1. High Weight Capacity (Up to 10 kg) 1. Limited weight capacity for larger items 2. Backlit Display for Easy Reading 2. Requires batteries, which may need replacement

ROCKWELL 523 Ltr 5 Star Double Door Convertible GREEN Deep Freezer-GFR550DDUC (10 yr Warranty on body,Upto 53% Power Saving,100% copper coil)

The ROCKWELL 523 Ltr 5 Star Double Door Convertible Deep Freezer is a pinnacle of refrigeration technology that redefines food storage. Boasting a massive 523-litre capacity, this freezer is designed to accommodate all your frozen goods, making it perfect for families and commercial use. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures up to 53% power savings, promoting energy efficiency and cost savings. Crafted with a durable 100% copper coil, it guarantees longevity and reliable performance. Plus, with a 10-year warranty on the body, you can have complete peace of mind. Upgrade your freezing experience with ROCKWELL's commitment to quality and innovation.

Specifications on ROCKWELL 523 Ltr 5 Star Double Door Convertible Deep Freezer:

Capacity: 523 litres, providing ample storage space.

Energy Rating: 5-star rating, offering up to 53% power savings.

Coil Material: Equipped with a 100% copper coil for efficient cooling and durability.

Warranty: Comes with a 10-year warranty on the body, ensuring long-term reliability.

Design: Double door convertible design, enhancing versatility for different storage needs.

Pros Cons 1. Spacious 523-litre capacity 1. Potentially large size, requiring ample space 2. High energy efficiency with 5-star rating 2. Initial purchase cost may be relatively high

Shakti Technology MMA-250G Inverter ARC Compact Welding Machine (IGBT) 250A with Hot Start and Anti-Stick Functions - 1 Year Warranty

The Shakti Technology MMA-250G Inverter ARC Compact Welding Machine is a powerful and reliable welding solution for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a robust 250A output capacity, this IGBT-based welder ensures efficient and precise welding performance. The built-in Hot Start and Anti-Stick functions enhance ease of use and prevent common welding issues. Backed by a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and longevity. Whether you're working on metal fabrication or repairs, this compact welding machine provides the versatility and reliability you need to achieve outstanding welding results. Upgrade your welding game with Shakti Technology.

Specifications of Shakti Technology MMA-250G Inverter ARC Compact Welding Machine:



Welding Current: 250A output capacity for powerful welding.

Technology: IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) technology for efficient performance.

Special Functions: Hot Start and Anti-Stick functions for improved welding control.

Warranty: 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Compact Design: Portable and space-saving, ideal for various welding applications.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 250A Output Capacity 1. May be relatively heavy for some users 2. Hot Start and Anti-Stick Functions 2. Limited to ARC welding process

Bosch Professional GWS 600 Angle Grinder - 670W, 100mm, M10 (Blue), Multipurpose

The Bosch Professional GWS 600 Angle Grinder is a versatile and robust tool designed for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. With a powerful 670W motor and a compact 100mm wheel size, it excels in various cutting and grinding applications. Its M10 spindle thread ensures compatibility with a wide range of accessories. This blue powerhouse is built to withstand tough conditions, delivering consistent performance. Whether you're tackling metalwork, masonry, or wood, the Bosch GWS 600 Angle Grinder is your trusted companion, offering precision and reliability for all your grinding needs. Elevate your workmanship with Bosch Professional quality.

Specifications of Bosch Professional GWS 600 Angle Grinder:



Power Rating: 670 watts for robust cutting and grinding capabilities.

Wheel Diameter: 100mm (4 inches) for versatile applications.

Spindle Thread: M10 for compatibility with a wide range of accessories.

Colour: Blue, a distinctive and durable exterior.

Multipurpose: Suitable for various cutting and grinding tasks across different materials.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 670W Motor 1. May require additional safety gear for operation 2. Versatile 100mm Wheel Size 2. Potential for overheating with prolonged use

3M 1110 Ear Plugs Corded, Extra Soft, Reusable Earbuds Noise Cancellation, Soundproof Earplug Use For Underwater, Meditation, Study, Flight Travel,Sleeping Sound Block Up To 29 Decibel (Pack of 10)

The 3M 1110 Ear Plugs Corded is the perfect solution for noise reduction in various settings. Crafted with extra-soft material, these reusable earbuds provide exceptional comfort for extended wear. Whether you're underwater, meditating, studying, on a flight, travelling, or simply trying to get a peaceful night's sleep, these earplugs excel at soundproofing, effectively blocking up to 29 decibels of unwanted noise. With a convenient pack of 10, you'll have plenty for various occasions. Embrace tranquility and enjoy uninterrupted moments with 3M's reliable and comfortable earplugs, designed to keep unwanted noise at bay.

Specifications of 3M 1110 Ear Plugs Corded:

Design: Corded earplugs for easy removal and prevention of loss.

Material: Made from extra-soft, comfortable, and reusable material.

Noise Reduction: Effectively blocks up to 29 decibels of sound.

Versatile Use: Suitable for underwater activities, meditation, studying, flight travel, and sleeping.

Quantity: Comes in a pack of 10 for convenience and multiple uses.

Pros Cons 1. Extra-Soft and Comfortable Material 1. Some users may find corded design less convenient 2. Reusable and Suitable for Multiple Uses 2. May not completely block extremely loud noises

Best value for money

The "best value for money" product among these options can vary depending on individual needs. However, the Canon PIXMA G1730 Inktank Color Printer stands out as a strong contender. It offers affordable printing with small-sized ink bottles, making it a cost-effective choice for both home and office use. Its versatility, along with economical ink consumption, ensures long-term savings while providing high-quality prints. This printer strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it a smart investment for those seeking value without compromising on quality.

Best deal

The "best deal" product can depend on specific requirements, but the Glun Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale stands out as an excellent choice. With its affordable price and essential features like a backlit display and a 10 kg weight capacity, it offers a great deal for those needing accurate and convenient weight measurements. Its versatility makes it suitable for various applications, including kitchen use and personal fitness tracking, ensuring that you get the most value for your money without compromising on functionality.

