Amazon Sale 2024: Refrigerators with up to 30% discount on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej and more

We all want good deals when we buy home appliances. Sometimes, there are lots of appliance discounts, but we might not notice them. To help you find the best deals, we made a list of some of the top discounts on Amazon. This will help you find the best refrigerators that are on sale at Amazon in 2024. Amazon Sale: Refrigerators on discount for a profitable purchase online.

When you buy a refrigerator, think about how big it should be to fit in your space and meet your family's needs. Look for ones that save energy to lower your electricity bills. Make sure the inside layout works for you, with shelves you can adjust and enough freezer space. Choose the type of fridge that suits how you use it, like the top freezer, bottom freezer, or side-by-side. Also, think about extras like ice makers, water dispensers, and temperature controls, and if they're useful for you. Lastly, read reviews to see if the fridge is reliable and if customers are happy with it. By making a smart choice, you'll get the best fridge for your home.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

1. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

B08X72GY5Q

Suitable for small families and bachelors, this fridge boasts a spacious 242-litre capacity with 61 litres dedicated to the freezer and 181 litres for fresh food. Its 3-star energy rating ensures efficient operation, saving on energy bills. With a smart inverter compressor, it runs quietly, conserves energy, and offers durability. The auto defrost function prevents ice build-up, enhancing convenience. Featuring trimless tempered glass shelves, it offers ample storage options while the top LED lighting provides energy-efficient illumination. A perfect pick to explore at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of LG 242 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:242 Litres

Configuration:Double door

Energy rating: 3-star

Amazon Ratings:4.2

Discount available currently:30%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity May be too large for some Energy-efficient Higher initial cost

2. Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BSRTTSTC

Equipped with Intellisense Inverter Technology, this single-door refrigerator ensures efficient cooling with reliability. Its 184-litre capacity suits families of 2-3 members, ideal for daily needs. With a 4-star energy rating, it promotes energy efficiency, saving on electricity bills. The Intellisense Inverter technology guarantees compressor reliability for up to 25 years, certified by VDE Germany. Enjoy stabilizer-free operations even during voltage fluctuations between 95V to 300V, ensuring consistent performance. Benefit from features like 9 hours of cooling retention, jumbo bottle storage, and a large vegetable crisper for organized storage. Additionally, it offers easy manual defrosting and ample freezer capacity for convenience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:184 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.0

Discount available currently:23%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Limited capacity for some Reliable performance Single door configuration

3. Godrej 180 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BS6XQVD1

Economical and sleek, this Direct Cool Refrigerator from Godrej offers both style and savings. With a capacity of 180 litres, it suits small families perfectly, providing ample space for essentials. Despite its 2-star energy rating, it maintains efficiency with an annual energy consumption of 186 Kilowatt Hours. Benefit from a 10-year compressor warranty and a 1-year comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind. Featuring a 20-litre vegetable tray, it offers the largest storage capacity in its segment, ensuring freshness for your produce. Its strong wired shelves withstand heavy vessels, while the 2.25-litre bottle shelf accommodates large bottles effortlessly.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:180 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 2-star

Amazon Ratings:4.1

Discount available currently:28%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical option Lower energy efficiency Ample storage space Limited warranty period

Also Read: Best refrigerator in India: Top 10 single-door models available at affordable prices

4.

Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-171RS-P, Red Steel)

B0BTHLCK15

Budget-friendly and stylish, this Direct-cool Refrigerator by Haier features an external bar handle for added convenience. With a capacity of 165 litres, it caters perfectly to the bachelors' needs, offering 15 litres for the freezer and 150 litres for fresh food storage. Despite its 1-star energy rating, it provides efficient cooling with low energy consumption. Benefit from a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, ensuring reliability. Featuring non-inverter technology, it offers stabilizer-free operation and comes with a large vegetable box and an antibacterial gasket for hygiene. Connect to your home inverter for uninterrupted cooling, making it an ideal choice for any household.

Specifications of Haier 165 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:165 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 1-star

Amazon Ratings:4.0

Discount available currently:27%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Lower energy efficiency Stylish design Limited capacity

5. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BR4176V7

Featuring a stylish single-door design with a modern Camellia Purple pattern, this Direct Cool Refrigerator by Samsung offers powerful and long-lasting cooling. With a capacity of 183 litres, it caters to families with 2 to 3 members, providing ample space for groceries. Its 4-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, reducing electricity consumption. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a remarkable 20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor, offering greater energy efficiency and quiet operation. Interior highlights include toughened glass shelves, an antibacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer for additional storage. Benefit from special features like the Fresh Room, Grande Door Design, and stabilizer-free operation, making it a smart and reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:183 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.3

Discount available currently:30%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Higher initial cost Energy-efficient Limited capacity

Also Read: Top 10 models by best refrigerator brands in India 2023: For cooling & more

6. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0041XZS54

This Direct Cool Refrigerator from LG offers efficient cooling with a touch of sophistication. With a capacity of 185 litres, it suits families, couples, or bachelors perfectly, providing 16 litres for the freezer and 169 litres for fresh food storage. Its impressive 5-star energy rating ensures best-in-class efficiency, saving on electricity bills. Benefit from a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, offering reliability and peace of mind. Featuring a smart inverter compressor, it delivers unmatched performance with great savings and super silent operation. Enjoy the convenience of toughened glass shelves and a base stand with a drawer for additional storage space, making it a versatile and practical choice for any home.

Specifications of LG 185 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:185 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 5-star

Amazon Ratings:4.3

Discount available currently:20%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Higher initial cost Spacious storage Single door configuration

7. Godrej 180 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BV261KG7

With a capacity of 180 litres, it caters perfectly to small families, offering ample space for essentials. Its 4-star energy rating ensures efficiency, with an annual energy consumption of 149 Kilowatt Hours. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 1-year comprehensive warranty. Benefit from the jumbo vegetable tray, providing 16.44 litres of space to keep your produce farm-fresh for longer. The toughened glass shelves can withstand weights of up to 150 kg each, offering durability and reliability. Additionally, maximize storage with the largest bottle space, accommodating large bottles of water, juices, and aerated drinks with ease. The Godrej 180 Litres Refrigerator is the perfect choice for you.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:180 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.2

Discount available currently:23%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Limited capacity Reliable performance Single door configuration

Also Read: Best refrigerator brands in India (April 2024): Top 6 picks for keeping your food fresh and your kitchen stylish

8. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BR3VMT96

This Direct Cool Refrigerator by Samsung comes with a stylish single-door design with a modern Camellia Blue pattern and offers powerful and long-lasting cooling. With a capacity of 183 litres, it suits families with 2 to 3 members, providing ample space for groceries. Its 4-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, reducing electricity consumption. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a remarkable 20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor, offering greater energy efficiency and quiet operation. Interior highlights include toughened glass shelves, an antibacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer for additional storage. Benefit from special features like the Fresh Room, Grande Door Design, and stabilizer-free operation, making it a smart and reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:183 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.1

Discount available currently:29%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Higher initial cost Energy-efficient Limited capacity

9.

Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

B0BTHLMS39

The refrigerator features an external bar handle for added convenience. With a capacity of 190 litres, it caters perfectly to families of 2 to 3 members or bachelors, offering 14 litres for the freezer and 176 litres for fresh food storage. Its 4-star energy rating ensures high energy efficiency, saving on electricity bills. You can benefit from a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, ensuring reliability. Featuring non-inverter technology, it offers stabilizer-free operation and includes a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for organized storage. Additionally, enjoy a chiller space, an antibacterial gasket, and the convenience of a base stand with a drawer for additional storage of non-refrigerated food items.

Specifications of Haier 190 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:190 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.1

Discount available currently:30%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Limited capacity Reliable performance Single door configuration

Also Read: Comparison guide of the top 2 refrigerators of 2024: A comprehensive study of the best refrigerators from LG and Godrej

10. Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Single Door Refrigerator

B0BV25YGHF

Designed for small families, this 180-litre direct-cool refrigerator offers both efficiency and style. With a 4-star energy rating and an annual energy consumption of 149 Kilowatt Hours, it helps save on electricity bills. The jumbo vegetable tray provides ample space for all your veggies, keeping them fresh for longer. Made with toughened glass, each shelf can hold up to 150 kg, ensuring durability and reliability. Maximize storage with the largest bottle space, accommodating large bottles of water, juices, and aerated drinks effortlessly. The refrigerator is perfect for gifting to someone moving to their new home or starting life alone by themselves.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L Refrigerator:

Capacity:180 Litres

Configuration:Single door

Energy rating: 4-star

Amazon Ratings:4.0

Discount available currently:22%

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Limited capacity Reliable performance Single door configuration

Top features on refrigerators at the Amazon sale 2024:

Amazon Sale: Refrigerators Amazon Rating Special Features Discount Available On Amazon LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Refrigerator 4.2 Smart Inverter, Auto Defrost, Trimless Glass Shelves 30% Whirlpool 184 4-Starar Inverter Refrigerator 4.0 Intellisense Inverter, 9 hours cooling retention, Large Vegetable Crisper 23% Godrej 180 L 2 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator 4.1 10-year compressor warranty, Largest vegetable tray, Strong wired shelves 28% Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator 4.0 External bar handle, Large vegetable box, Anti-bacterial gasket 27% Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter Refrigerator 4.3 Stylish design, Digital Inverter, Fresh Room 30% LG 185 5-Starar Inverter Direct-Cool Refrigerator 4.3 High energy efficiency, Spacious storage, Smart inverter compressor 20% Godrej 180 L 4 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator 4.2 Jumbo vegetable tray, Toughened glass shelves, Largest bottle space 23% Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter Refrigerator 4.1 Stylish design, Digital Inverter, Fresh Room 29% Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator 4.1 External bar handle, High energy efficiency, Large vegetable box 30% Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Refrigerator 4.0 Efficient cooling, Reliable performance, Jumbo vegetable tray 22%

Note: Discount % may vary

Best value for money product:

Among the options listed, the Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator shines as a remarkable value proposition. Combining efficient cooling with reliable performance, it stands out for its reasonable price. Its energy efficiency ensures savings on electricity bills, while features like the Intellisense Inverter and large vegetable crisper enhance its functionality. With a focus on delivering quality at an affordable price point, this refrigerator emerges as an excellent investment for households seeking both performance and affordability.

Best overall product:

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator epitomizes excellence as the top choice overall. Boasting a capacious interior, energy efficiency, and intelligent features such as auto defrost and adjustable shelves, it caters to diverse household needs adeptly. Its spacious design ensures ample storage for groceries, while its energy-efficient operation translates to long-term savings. With a perfect blend of functionality and innovation, this refrigerator sets the standard for reliability and convenience, making it the ideal solution for discerning consumers seeking top-tier performance and versatility in their appliances.

How to pick the best refrigerators on the Amazon sale:

When navigating the plethora of refrigerators available during an Amazon sale, several key factors can help you select the best option for your needs. Firstly, consider the size that fits your space and family requirements, ensuring it provides ample storage without overwhelming your kitchen. Opt for models with high energy efficiency ratings to minimize electricity costs over time. Look for customizable interior layouts with adjustable shelves and spacious freezer compartments to accommodate varying storage needs. Assess your usage patterns to determine whether a top freezer, bottom freezer, or side-by-side configuration best suits your lifestyle. Additionally, prioritize features such as ice makers, water dispensers, and temperature controls based on their utility to you. Finally, leverage customer reviews to gauge the reliability and satisfaction levels of each model. By weighing these factors thoughtfully, you can navigate Amazon sales confidently and select the best refrigerator that seamlessly integrates into your home while providing optimal functionality and efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.