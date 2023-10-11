Amazon Sale today: Check out discounts up to 70% on the top trimmers

Elevate your grooming game to a whole new level with the phenomenal deals available today during the Amazon sale today on cutting-edge trimmers. Bid farewell to unruly facial hair and welcome a well-groomed and polished appearance. Whether you prioritize precision, power, or versatility in your grooming routine, this sale has got you covered in more ways than one. Step into the world of high-quality trimmers from some of the best brands in the industry, including Philip trimmers, Nova trimmers, Havells, and more.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, get yourself the best trimmers today.

As we dive headfirst into the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you have the golden opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to a staggering 40% off on these grooming marvels. Not only do these trimmers offer top-notch performance, but they also boast sleek designs that effortlessly fit in the palm of your hand, ensuring a comfortable and precise trimming experience.

Imagine having the power to sculpt your facial hair with absolute ease, achieving that perfectly polished look without stepping out of your home. This sale brings that dream closer to reality. With a wide range of options available, you can tailor your purchase to your specific needs and preferences, whether you're seeking a trimmer for a clean shave, beard styling, or detailed grooming.

Don't miss out on these unbeatable prices, exclusively available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It's time to redefine your style effortlessly and make a bold statement with your impeccably groomed appearance. Grab these deals today and embark on a journey to discover your most confident and refined self, courtesy of the Amazon sale on trimmers. Your grooming ritual will never be the same again!

1. PHILIPS BT3231/15 Battery Powered Smart Beard Trimmer for Men- Power adapt technology for precise trimming- Quick Charge; 20 settings; 60 min run time, Green

This cutting-edge trimmer boasts Power Adapt Technology, ensuring precise trimming even on the toughest facial hair. With a quick charge feature, you can be ready to groom in no time. With a remarkable 20 trimming settings, it offers unparalleled versatility, allowing you to achieve your desired look effortlessly. The trimmer boasts an impressive 60-minute runtime on a single charge, providing the endurance you need for a thorough grooming session. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 offers this product at great prices and fast delivery, and in an eye-catching green colour, this trimmer combines style and performance seamlessly. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 22% Off.

Specifications of PHILIPS BT3231/15 Battery Powered Smart Beard Trimmer for Men- Power adapt technology for precise trimming- Quick Charge; 20 settings; 60 min run time, Green:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Green (Bt3231/15)

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 0.21 kg

Brand: Philips

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Alloy Steel

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions: 10 Lx 19.1W x 6.1H Centimeters

Blade Material: Alloy Steel

Pros Cons Efficiency Cost Convenience Complexity Versatility Limited lifespan

2. Vega P1 Battery Powered Beard Trimmer for Men with 160 Mins Runtime & 40 Length Settings, (VHTH-25) Multicolour

The Vega P1 Battery Powered Beard Trimmer, one of the best trimmer brands, has come up with an impressive 160 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It ensures you're always ready for a grooming session. Offering 40-length settings, it grants you precise control over your desired beard style. With Vega's reputation for quality, this trimmer is a reliable choice for those seeking convenience and versatility in their grooming tools. Upgrade your grooming game with the Vega P1 Trimmer today. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 35% off.

Specifications of Vega P1 Battery Powered Beard Trimmer for Men with 160 Mins Runtime & 40 Length Settings, (VHTH-25) Multicolour:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: P1 Trimmer

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 118 grams

Brand: VEGA

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Stainless steel

Special Feature: Ergonomic, Charge Indicator Light, Detachable Head, USB Charging

Item Dimensions: 16.5L x 4.2W x 3.5 HCentimeters ers

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Long Runtime Battery-Powered (May require charging) 40 Length Settings Potentially Limited Availability Multicolour Design Specific Model Compatibility

3. Kubra KB-1001 All-In-One Trimmer For Men, Black | Trimmer Men USB Charging, 90 Min Runtime | Shave, Cut, Trim - Best Suited For Face & Body | Ultra Sleek, Easy To Carry

The Kubra KB-1001 All-In-One Trimmer for Men in sleek black offers a versatile grooming solution. With USB charging, it ensures convenience and comes with an impressive 90-minute runtime, ideal for face and body grooming needs. This all-in-one tool allows you to shave, cut, and trim effortlessly, eliminating the need for multiple devices. On this Amazon big sale 2023, its ultra-sleek design makes it easy to carry, fitting snugly into your grooming routine wherever you go. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 63% off.

Specifications of Kubra KB-1001 All-In-One Trimmer For Men, Black | Trimmer Men USB Charging, 90 Min Runtime | Shave, Cut, Trim - Best Suited For Face & Body | Ultra Sleek, Easy To Carry:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Black

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 325 grams

Brand: Kubra

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Stainless steel

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions L*W*H: 14.5 x 4.5 x 18.5 Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Versatile Functions Limited Features Long Runtime Noisy Operation Sleek Design Pricey Parts

4. Svish On The Go Balls Body Cordless Trimmer, Anti Rash Roll On, Intimate Wipes For Men Kit | Beard, Body, Pubic, Intimate Hair Grooming

The Svish On The Go Balls Body Cordless Trimmer Kit is your ultimate grooming companion. This kit offers versatility, catering to beard, body, pubic, and intimate hair grooming needs. The cordless trimmer ensures convenience, while the included anti-rash roll-on and intimate wipes prioritize skin health. With Svish, you have all-in-one grooming at your fingertips, making it easy to maintain your preferred style. Whether you're looking for precision or hygiene, this kit has got you covered, making it a must-have addition to your grooming routine. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 70% off.

Specifications of Svish On The Go Balls Body Cordless Trimmer, Anti Rash Roll On, Intimate Wipes For Men Kit | Beard, Body, Pubic, Intimate Hair Grooming:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Black

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 980 grams

Brand: SVISH ON THE GO

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Ceramic

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions L*W*H : 15 x 8.6 x 3.2 Centimeters

Blade Material: Ceramic

Pros Cons Versatile Grooming Limited Trimming Lengths Skin-Friendly Care May Require Maintenance Convenient Cordless Kit Pricey

5. Bombay Shaving Co Trimmer Men, 2X Fast Charging, 2 Yr Warranty, 80Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging (Black)

The Bombay Shaving Co Trimmer for Men is a grooming powerhouse. With 2X fast charging capability and an impressive 80-minute runtime, it keeps you ready for grooming sessions at all times. This versatile tool offers 38-length settings, ensuring precise and customized grooming for your beard and hair. The cordless design adds to its convenience, and the included Flash USB cable enables swift charging. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 30% OFF.

Specifications of Bombay Shaving Co Trimmer Men, 2X Fast Charging, 2 Yr Warranty, 80Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging (Black):

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Black

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 200 grams

Brand: Bombay Shaving CO

Pros Cons Fast Charging Limited Color Options Long Runtime May Be Pricier Warranty Included Potential Maintenance Needed

6. Nova NHT 1073 Battery Powered USB Rechargeable and Cordless: 60 Minutes Runtime Professional Hair Clipper for Men, Blue

The Nova NHT 1073 is a professional hair clipper for men, offering superior grooming performance. With a battery-powered, USB-rechargeable, and cordless design, it provides the ultimate convenience for your grooming needs. Enjoy up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, ensuring you have ample time for precise styling. The sleek blue design adds a touch of style to your grooming routine. Trust in Nova's reputation for quality and precision, making this clipper a reliable choice for achieving the perfect haircut or beard trim. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 40% off.

Specifications of Nova NHT 1073 Battery Powered USB Rechargeable and Cordless: 60 Minutes Runtime Professional Hair Clipper for Men, Blue:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Blue

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 450 Grams

Brand: Nova

Pros Cons Cordless Convenience Limited Color Options USB Rechargeable May Require Maintenance 60 Minutes Runtime Limited Features

7. ARDAKI Beard Trimmer For Men, Professional Hair Clipper, Adjustable Blade Clipper and Shaver, Close Cut Precise Hair Machine, Body Trimmer (Metal Body)

The ARDAKI Beard Trimmer for Men is a versatile grooming tool designed for precise and professional results. Its adjustable blade clipper and shaver allow for close-cut grooming, ensuring you achieve the exact style you desire. With a durable metal body construction, this trimmer is built to withstand the test of time. Whether it's shaping your beard or trimming your body hair, this machine is up to the task. As Amazon great Indian festival 2023 has begun, experience the convenience of an all-in-one grooming tool that combines power, precision, and durability, making it a must-have addition to your grooming arsenal at even better deals from the best trimmer brands. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 45% off.

Specifications of ARDAKI Beard Trimmer For Men, Professional Hair Clipper, Adjustable Blade Clipper and Shaver, Close Cut Precise Hair Machine, Body Trimmer (Metal Body):

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard, Hair

Colour: Gold

Hair Type: All

Brand: ARDAKI

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Metal

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions L*W*H : 15.5 x 3 x 3 Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Adjustable Blade Potential Maintenance Metal Body May Be Heavy Versatile Grooming Limited Features

8. Litmus HELIOS 20 (Chrome Edition) Beard & Body Trimmer for Men | 20mm Precision Length Settings | Cordless Run Time: 90 Minutes | C Type USB Fast Charging |5 Mins Quick Charge for Single Trim

With 20mm precision length settings, the Litmus trimmer offers versatility to achieve your desired look. Enjoy the convenience of cordless grooming with a remarkable 90-minute runtime, and the added benefit of C Type USB fast charging ensures you're always ready for your grooming needs. Plus, a quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for a single trim. With Amazon big sale 2023, upgrade your grooming routine with Litmus' precision and speed, making it an ideal choice for those seeking efficiency and style in their grooming tools. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 50% off.

Specifications of Litmus HELIOS 20 (Chrome Edition) Beard & Body Trimmer for Men | 20mm Precision Length Settings | Cordless Run Time: 90 Minutes | C Type USB Fast Charging |5 Mins Quick Charge for Single Trim:

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Chrome

Hair Type: All

Brand: Litmus

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Alloy Steel

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions L*W*H : 40 x 40 x 190 Millimeters

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Precision Length Settings Chrome Edition (Limited Aesthetic) Long 90-Minute Runtime Potentially Pricier Fast C-Type USB Charging May Require Maintenance

9. Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer with Hypoallergenic Blades; Zero Trim with 0.5 mm Precision; Upto 17mm Length Setting for All Trending Styles; 45 min runtime (Grey)

The Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer is a grooming essential that ensures precision and style. Featuring hypoallergenic blades, it's gentle on the skin and ideal for those with sensitive skin. Achieve a zero trim with remarkable 0.5mm precision or explore lengths of up to 17mm to suit all the latest trends. With a 45-minute runtime on a single charge, it provides ample time for grooming without interruptions. The sleek grey design adds sophistication to your grooming routine. Upgrade your style and enjoy a comfortable grooming experience with Havells BT5100C Beard Trimmer. While the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is still on, make this product yours. Amazon sale today offers this product at a flat 69% off.

Specifications of Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer with Hypoallergenic Blades; Zero Trim with 0.5 mm Precision; Upto 17mm Length Setting for All Trending Styles; 45 min runtime (Grey):

Recommended Uses for Product: Beard

Colour: Grey

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 104 grams

Brand: Havells

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Stainless steel

Special Feature: Battery Powered, Rechargeable

Item Dimensions L*W*H : 38 x 25 x 155 Millimeters

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Hypoallergenic Blades Limited Runtime Precision Trimming Limited Color Options Wide Length Range Potential Maintenance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS BT3231/15 Efficiency Convenience Versatility Vega P1 Long Runtime 40 Length Settings Multicolour Design Kubra KB-1001 Versatile Functions Long Runtime Sleek Design Svish On The Go Versatile Grooming Skin-Friendly Care Convenient Cordless Bombay Shaving Co Trimmer Fast Charging Long Runtime Warranty Included Nova NHT 1073 Cordless Convenience USB Rechargeable 60 Minutes Runtime ARDAKI Beard Trimmer Adjustable Blade Metal Body Versatile Grooming Litmus HELIOS 20 Precision Length Settings Long 90-Minute Runtime Fast C-Type USB Charging Havells BT5100C Hypoallergenic Blades Precision Trimming Wide Length Range

Best overall product

The Nova NHT 1073 stands out as the best overall product due to its remarkable combination of features and performance. This professional hair clipper for men offers the convenience of being battery-powered, USB-rechargeable, and cordless, ensuring optimal flexibility for grooming. It excels in providing an all-around grooming experience, making it a top choice for users seeking both efficiency and convenience. The right time to make this product yours is now, during this awesome Amazon great Indian festival 2023.

Best value for money

The Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer is a value-for-money grooming tool due to its combination of key features and affordability. Its hypoallergenic blades make it suitable for sensitive skin, ensuring a comfortable grooming experience. While its 45-minute runtime may not be the longest, it still provides sufficient usage on a single charge for most grooming needs. Overall, this trimmer strikes a balance between essential features, quality, and cost-effectiveness, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious individuals seeking a reliable grooming solution and even more so now that the prices have gone down on the occasion of Amazon big sale 2023

How to buy the best trimmer during the Amazon sale?

Visit the Amazon Website: Go to Amazon's official website or use the Amazon mobile app.

Search for Trimmers: In the search bar at the top of the page or within the app, type in keywords related to the trimmer you're looking for. For example, you can search for "beard trimmers" or specify a brand or model if you have a particular one in mind.

Check for Discounts: Look for trimmers with discount tags, deals, or special offers. Amazon sales today often highlights products on sale with a percentage-off or dollar amount discount.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

