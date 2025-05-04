Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on car and bike accessories: Up to 70% off car vacuum cleaners, dash cams and more
May 04, 2025 08:00 PM IST
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is heating up! Get exciting deals on car vacuums, dashcams, GPS trackers, and more, with up to 70% off and additional bank offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Xech Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car with Blower & Duster Multiple Attachments Mini Handheld Rechargeable Cordless Wireless Vacuums 9000pa 130W 150ml (V-Gun PRO) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
|
|
|
|
STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
Onelap GO Portable (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Year Android iOS app View Details
|
₹4,175
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Aura Air Purifier for Car and Home with Hepa Filter | Up to 6 Hours Battery | 6 + 6 Months Warranty | Portable & Rechargeable Purifer | Ionizer Air Purifier with 2-Step Purification | Easy To Use View Details
|
₹2,349
|
|
|
pTron Bullet Pro 36W Type-C/PD 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter, Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Other USB Powered Devices (Black) View Details
|
₹230
|
|
|
Sounce Anti Scratch Goggle Bike Mask, UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex - Black View Details
|
₹236
|
|
|
Xech Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car with Blower & Duster Multiple Attachments Mini Handheld Rechargeable Cordless Wireless Vacuums 9000pa 130W 150ml (V-Gun PRO) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details
|
₹1,798
|
|
|
Portronics Mopcop Pro Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Brushless DC Motor, 10000 Pa Suction, Multi-Function Nozzles(Black) View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details
|
₹2,919
|
|
|
amazon basics Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with 6600Pa Powerful Suction, 4.6 M Cord, Reusable Hepa Filter for Deep Cleaning, Black View Details
|
₹807
|
|
|
XABRCO Car Vacuum Cleaner 3 in 1 Portable Handheld Air Blower for Cleaning Dust 120W High-Power Vacuum Cleaner Home (Gray) View Details
|
₹759
|
|
|
Woscherr 578 2in1 Tyre Inflator for Car & Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld & LED Light, Long Power Chord for Wet/Dry Use View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
|
|
|
|
CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-W Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
DDPAI Dash Cam, with Wi-Fi 1296P Dash Camera, Emergency Accident Lock, 140 Wide Angle, Car DVR Dashboard Camera with G-Sensor, WDR, Built-in Super Capacitor, SD Card Upto 1TB Supported - Mini PRO View Details
|
₹2,754
|
|
|
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹4,249
|
|
|
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹3,968
|
|
|
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
|
₹13,248
|
|
|
WOLFBOX i07 3 Channel Dash Cam for Car Built-in WiFi GPS, 1440P+1080P+1080P Triple Car Dash Camera with 3 LCD Screen,IR Night View, 24H Parking Monitor, 32GB Card Included View Details
|
₹14,368
|
|
|
REDTIGER 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS, Free 64GB Card, 2160P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside Loop Recording, Triple Car Camera with 3 Inch Screen, IR Night View, WDR, Parking Mode View Details
|
₹15,310
|
|
|
STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
DYLECT Ultra Clean Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Portable, for Bike and Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 Watts, Pressure 125 Bar, 8L/Min Flow Rate and 10 Meter Hose Pipe with Professional 1L Foam Cannon Snow Lance View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Asian Paints Trucare High Pressure Washer 1800w 120 bar Pressure | 7 Litre/min Flow Rate | 8 Meters Outlet Hose provided | Portable, Used for Home Cleaning, Bike & car Cleaning | Grip Handle View Details
|
₹4,149
|
|
|
GoMechanic Car Washer High Pressure Pump Machine - Portable Washing Gun - 2200 Watts, 140 Bars & 7.5L/Min Flow Rate - 8 Meters Outlet Hose for Car, Bike & Home Cleaning Purpose (Black-Red) View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
DeReliable 2200W 180Bar High Pressure Washer with 10 Meter Hose Pipe, Gunjet and Foam Bottle Multipurpose Washer Machine for Car, Bike, Furniture, Any Dirt Surface View Details
|
₹3,555
|
|
|
Onelap GO Portable (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Year Android iOS app View Details
|
₹4,175
|
|
|
Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker with Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with (1 Year Free Premium App) View Details
|
₹1,259
|
|
|
Fleettrack Pro (with 1 Month SIM Recharge) - Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, EV, Trucks | Live Location, Instant Engine ON/Off Alerts, Theft Alarms with Next-Gen Mobile App View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker & Wi-fi Router| 4G eSIM Plug n Play| Instant On/Off, Geo Fencing Alerts| 1 Year Free Subscription| Jio Locked View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Pre-Recharged SIM | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | for Car, Bike, Scooty | 1 Year App Subscription Included View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
NV Prime Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, EV | Nxt Gen Smart Tracker with 20+ AI Features, Live Tracking, Geo-Fence, Engine Alerts, Theft Alarms, Water Resistant, with 1 Year Premium App Subscription View Details
|
₹1,519
|
|
|
Jio Humsafar Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, Fleets, Truck, Bus,EV | Free Pre-Recharged SIM for 1 Year with Zero Activation Fees | Free JioHumsafar Mobile App (Android & iOS)| Desktop Access View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 5.0 Rechargeable Tyre Inflator with Fast Inflation, Preset Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator for Car & Bike, Air Inflator Car Accessories, 120 Watt Air Pump with 12V Car Plug, upto 150 Psi, Emergency LED Light, Compact & Portable Air Compressor View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Woscherr 578D 2in1 Tyre Inflator for and Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Digital Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld|LED Light| Auto Shut Off| Wet/Dry Use View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details
|
₹2,706
|
|
|
Aura Air Purifier for Car and Home with Hepa Filter | Up to 6 Hours Battery | 6 + 6 Months Warranty | Portable & Rechargeable Purifer | Ionizer Air Purifier with 2-Step Purification | Easy To Use View Details
|
₹2,349
|
|
|
Ambrane Car Air Purifier, 4-Layer HEPA13 Filtration, Negative Ions, Activated Carbon, Removes Pollution, Virus, Dust, 2-in-1 Aroma Diffuser, Compact & Quiet, Adjustable Airflow (AeroBliss Auto, Grey) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Honeywell Move Pure3 Car Air Purifier, Hepa filter & Formaldehyde which removes 99.9% dust & smoke, CADR upto24 m³/h with 3xUSB ports, 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty View Details
|
₹4,984
|
|
|
SHARP Car Air Purifier with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Odor, Mold, VOCs) I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Pre Filter I Suitable for Hatchback, Sedan and SUVs | Cover: 3.6 m³ I IG-GC2E-B I Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - Premium - Alluminium - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes PM2.5 & Dust - Portable - Designed in Japan - Gen 2 - TYPE C - 2025 - (Black JET) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier, Equiped with its own select filter HEPA and HESA both, Remove TVOC, NO2, SO2 PM2.5 and PM 1 particles so that you get as essential as fresh air View Details
|
₹3,179
|
|
|
pTron Bullet Pro 36W Type-C/PD 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter, Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Other USB Powered Devices (Black) View Details
|
₹230
|
|
|
Ambrane 12W Fast Car Charger, Dual USB Output, Multi-Layer Protection, Fast Charging, Compatible with All Cars, Without Cable for All Mobiles & Other USB Enabled Devices (ACC74, Black & Silver) View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
boAt Dual Port Qc-Pd 24W Fast Car Charger with 24W Fast Pd Charging & 18W Qc Charging Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops (Free Type C to Type C Cable), Black View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
Gismo Retractable Car Charger 100 W 4 in 1 Super Fast Phone Charge Retractable Cables (31.5 Inches) Type C and Lighting Cable and 2 Ports Compatible, for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Pro Max/Ipad, Grey View Details
|
₹1,424
|
|
|
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, 51 Watts Total (18W USB + 33W Type C PD), Fast Charging, Adapter for iPhone & Android Smartphones and Tablets (Black) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Portronics 80W Dual Output Fast Car Charger with Type-C PD & USB, LED Indicator, Charging Adapter Compatible with Cars for iPhone & Android Smartphone, Smartwatch, Earbud, Power Bank (Black) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Ambrane 51W Fast Charging Car Charger, Dual Output 33W Type C PD + 18W USB Car Adapter, Quick Charge Car Plug for iPhone, Android, Tablets & More, High-Speed Compact Car Power Charger (Black, C51) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Sounce Anti Scratch Goggle Bike Mask, UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex - Black View Details
|
₹236
|
|
|
XTRIM Protekt - Universal Bike Riding Gloves for Men (Medium) Sloping Finger Knuckles, Bike Accessories, Touchscreen Compatible Fingertips, Suede Padding, Gloves for Protection, Washable (Black & Red) View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
SARTE TPU Goggle Mask Anti Scratch UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex (Black) View Details
|
₹265
|
|
|
Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves (Black, Medium) View Details
|
₹235
|
|
|
Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet for Men and Women with Inner Smoke Sun Shield Outer Clear Visor ( Large 600 MM, Dashing Black ) View Details
|
₹1,386
|
|
|
O2 Open Face / Half face Helmet Unisex for Bike Women Men ISI Certified with Clear Visor Metallic Smooth Finish Lightweight & Compact (Black, 580mm Medium) View Details
|
₹550
|
|
View More Products