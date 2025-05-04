Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on car and bike accessories: Up to 70% off car vacuum cleaners, dash cams and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
May 04, 2025 08:00 PM IST

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is heating up! Get exciting deals on car vacuums, dashcams, GPS trackers, and more, with up to 70% off and additional bank offers.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Xech Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car with Blower & Duster Multiple Attachments Mini Handheld Rechargeable Cordless Wireless Vacuums 9000pa 130W 150ml (V-Gun PRO) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Onelap GO Portable (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Year Android iOS app View Details checkDetails

₹4,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aura Air Purifier for Car and Home with Hepa Filter | Up to 6 Hours Battery | 6 + 6 Months Warranty | Portable & Rechargeable Purifer | Ionizer Air Purifier with 2-Step Purification | Easy To Use View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

pTron Bullet Pro 36W Type-C/PD 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter, Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Other USB Powered Devices (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sounce Anti Scratch Goggle Bike Mask, UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex - Black View Details checkDetails

₹236

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xech Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car with Blower & Duster Multiple Attachments Mini Handheld Rechargeable Cordless Wireless Vacuums 9000pa 130W 150ml (V-Gun PRO) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Mopcop Pro Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Brushless DC Motor, 10000 Pa Suction, Multi-Function Nozzles(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details checkDetails

₹2,919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with 6600Pa Powerful Suction, 4.6 M Cord, Reusable Hepa Filter for Deep Cleaning, Black View Details checkDetails

₹807

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XABRCO Car Vacuum Cleaner 3 in 1 Portable Handheld Air Blower for Cleaning Dust 120W High-Power Vacuum Cleaner Home (Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Woscherr 578 2in1 Tyre Inflator for Car & Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld & LED Light, Long Power Chord for Wet/Dry Use View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOBOULT Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CP PLUS CP-AD-H2B-W Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DDPAI Dash Cam, with Wi-Fi 1296P Dash Camera, Emergency Accident Lock, 140 Wide Angle, Car DVR Dashboard Camera with G-Sensor, WDR, Built-in Super Capacitor, SD Card Upto 1TB Supported - Mini PRO View Details checkDetails

₹2,754

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹4,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹3,968

amazonLogo
GET THIS

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details checkDetails

₹13,248

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOLFBOX i07 3 Channel Dash Cam for Car Built-in WiFi GPS, 1440P+1080P+1080P Triple Car Dash Camera with 3 LCD Screen,IR Night View, 24H Parking Monitor, 32GB Card Included View Details checkDetails

₹14,368

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REDTIGER 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS, Free 64GB Card, 2160P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside Loop Recording, Triple Car Camera with 3 Inch Screen, IR Night View, WDR, Parking Mode View Details checkDetails

₹15,310

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DYLECT Ultra Clean Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Portable, for Bike and Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shakti Technology S5 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1900 Watts, Pressure 125 Bar, 8L/Min Flow Rate and 10 Meter Hose Pipe with Professional 1L Foam Cannon Snow Lance View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Asian Paints Trucare High Pressure Washer 1800w 120 bar Pressure | 7 Litre/min Flow Rate | 8 Meters Outlet Hose provided | Portable, Used for Home Cleaning, Bike & car Cleaning | Grip Handle View Details checkDetails

₹4,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoMechanic Car Washer High Pressure Pump Machine - Portable Washing Gun - 2200 Watts, 140 Bars & 7.5L/Min Flow Rate - 8 Meters Outlet Hose for Car, Bike & Home Cleaning Purpose (Black-Red) View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeReliable 2200W 180Bar High Pressure Washer with 10 Meter Hose Pipe, Gunjet and Foam Bottle Multipurpose Washer Machine for Car, Bike, Furniture, Any Dirt Surface View Details checkDetails

₹3,555

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Onelap GO Portable (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Year Android iOS app View Details checkDetails

₹4,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker with Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with (1 Year Free Premium App) View Details checkDetails

₹1,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fleettrack Pro (with 1 Month SIM Recharge) - Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, EV, Trucks | Live Location, Instant Engine ON/Off Alerts, Theft Alarms with Next-Gen Mobile App View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JioMotive OBD GPS Tracker & Wi-fi Router| 4G eSIM Plug n Play| Instant On/Off, Geo Fencing Alerts| 1 Year Free Subscription| Jio Locked View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Pre-Recharged SIM | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | for Car, Bike, Scooty | 1 Year App Subscription Included View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NV Prime Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, EV | Nxt Gen Smart Tracker with 20+ AI Features, Live Tracking, Geo-Fence, Engine Alerts, Theft Alarms, Water Resistant, with 1 Year Premium App Subscription View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jio Humsafar Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, Fleets, Truck, Bus,EV | Free Pre-Recharged SIM for 1 Year with Zero Activation Fees | Free JioHumsafar Mobile App (Android & iOS)| Desktop Access View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Vayu 5.0 Rechargeable Tyre Inflator with Fast Inflation, Preset Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator for Car & Bike, Air Inflator Car Accessories, 120 Watt Air Pump with 12V Car Plug, upto 150 Psi, Emergency LED Light, Compact & Portable Air Compressor View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Woscherr 578D 2in1 Tyre Inflator for and Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Digital Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld|LED Light| Auto Shut Off| Wet/Dry Use View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details checkDetails

₹2,706

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aura Air Purifier for Car and Home with Hepa Filter | Up to 6 Hours Battery | 6 + 6 Months Warranty | Portable & Rechargeable Purifer | Ionizer Air Purifier with 2-Step Purification | Easy To Use View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ambrane Car Air Purifier, 4-Layer HEPA13 Filtration, Negative Ions, Activated Carbon, Removes Pollution, Virus, Dust, 2-in-1 Aroma Diffuser, Compact & Quiet, Adjustable Airflow (AeroBliss Auto, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell Move Pure3 Car Air Purifier, Hepa filter & Formaldehyde which removes 99.9% dust & smoke, CADR upto24 m³/h with 3xUSB ports, 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,984

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHARP Car Air Purifier with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Odor, Mold, VOCs) I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Pre Filter I Suitable for Hatchback, Sedan and SUVs | Cover: 3.6 m³ I IG-GC2E-B I Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - Premium - Alluminium - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes PM2.5 & Dust - Portable - Designed in Japan - Gen 2 - TYPE C - 2025 - (Black JET) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips GoPure 3211 Car Air Purifier, Equiped with its own select filter HEPA and HESA both, Remove TVOC, NO2, SO2 PM2.5 and PM 1 particles so that you get as essential as fresh air View Details checkDetails

₹3,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

pTron Bullet Pro 36W Type-C/PD 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter, Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Other USB Powered Devices (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ambrane 12W Fast Car Charger, Dual USB Output, Multi-Layer Protection, Fast Charging, Compatible with All Cars, Without Cable for All Mobiles & Other USB Enabled Devices (ACC74, Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Dual Port Qc-Pd 24W Fast Car Charger with 24W Fast Pd Charging & 18W Qc Charging Compatible with All Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops (Free Type C to Type C Cable), Black View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gismo Retractable Car Charger 100 W 4 in 1 Super Fast Phone Charge Retractable Cables (31.5 Inches) Type C and Lighting Cable and 2 Ports Compatible, for iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Pro Max/Ipad, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, 51 Watts Total (18W USB + 33W Type C PD), Fast Charging, Adapter for iPhone & Android Smartphones and Tablets (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics 80W Dual Output Fast Car Charger with Type-C PD & USB, LED Indicator, Charging Adapter Compatible with Cars for iPhone & Android Smartphone, Smartwatch, Earbud, Power Bank (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ambrane 51W Fast Charging Car Charger, Dual Output 33W Type C PD + 18W USB Car Adapter, Quick Charge Car Plug for iPhone, Android, Tablets & More, High-Speed Compact Car Power Charger (Black, C51) View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sounce Anti Scratch Goggle Bike Mask, UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex - Black View Details checkDetails

₹236

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XTRIM Protekt - Universal Bike Riding Gloves for Men (Medium) Sloping Finger Knuckles, Bike Accessories, Touchscreen Compatible Fingertips, Suede Padding, Gloves for Protection, Washable (Black & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SARTE TPU Goggle Mask Anti Scratch UV Protective Open Face & Eyewear Windproof Dirt Shield Adjustable Strap Soft Foam Padded Detachable for Cycling Bike Off Road Racing Riding Unisex (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves (Black, Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹235

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up Helmet for Men and Women with Inner Smoke Sun Shield Outer Clear Visor ( Large 600 MM, Dashing Black ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,386

amazonLogo
GET THIS

O2 Open Face / Half face Helmet Unisex for Bike Women Men ISI Certified with Clear Visor Metallic Smooth Finish Lightweight & Compact (Black, 580mm Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹550

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ready to give your car and bike rides a serious boost? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is packed with exciting deals on car and bike accessories you won’t want to miss. From car vacuum cleaners that make cleaning a breeze to car dashcams ensuring your safety on the road, the Amazon Great Summer Sale has everything on your wishlist.

Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on cars and bike accessories you can’t miss.
Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on cars and bike accessories you can’t miss.

Looking to stay connected while driving? There are amazing deals on car Bluetooth devices, offering hands-free convenience on the go. Plus, car GPS trackers are available at amazing discounts to help keep your ride safe and secure.

With additional bank offers, these prices are even sweeter, so you can grab top-rated accessories from brands you trust at a fraction of the cost. Check out the additional bank offers here.

Enjoy unbeatable savings on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with these bank offers

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: Get 5% unlimited cashback
  • SBI Credit Card: Get a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions
  • HDFC Bank: Avail up to 4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • OneCard: Get up to 3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI purchases
  • RBL Bank: Save 7.5% instantly on credit card & EMI payments
  • No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options

Blockbuster deals on car and bike accessories on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bumper deals on car vacuum cleaners with up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Keep your car spotless with car vacuum cleaners at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale features powerful and compact models from top brands like Portronics, AGARO and more These vacuums are built for efficient cleaning, especially in tight car interiors.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you also get additional bank offers for extra savings. If you're looking for practical and affordable deals on car accessories, now’s the perfect time to grab a vacuum that fits your car care needs and budget.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best dash cam deals at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Capture every drive with the best dash cam deals at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, top brands like 70mai, Qubo, DDPAI, Redtiger, and more are offering feature-packed dashcams at unbeatable prices.

From full HD recording to night vision and parking mode, these models are built for safety and clarity on the road. Plus, enjoy extra bank offers under the Amazon Great Summer Sale. If you’re hunting for smart and reliable deals on car accessories, these dash cam discounts are hard to pass up.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car pressure washer off on Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off

Make car cleaning effortless with car pressure washers at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Summer Sale brings powerful washers from trusted brands at unmatched prices. Perfect for deep cleaning your car, bike, or even outdoor spaces, these washers come with advanced nozzles, strong water flow, and compact designs.

Take advantage of these limited-time deals on car accessories and enjoy additional savings with bank offers under the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Don’t miss your chance to grab one before the stocks dry up!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car GPS tracker deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Stay in control of your vehicle’s security with the best car GPS tracker deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Get up to 50% off on top-rated GPS trackers from top brands. These devices offer real-time location tracking, anti-theft alerts, geo-fencing, and more—all accessible via your smartphone.

Whether for personal or fleet use, these compact trackers are a must-have. With additional bank discounts as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the right time to invest in smart and budget-friendly deals on car accessories.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car and bike tyre inflator deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, up to 60% off

Be road-ready at all times with car and bike tyre inflator deals at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale features compact and reliable inflators from top brands like TUSA, Woscher, AmazonBasics, and more.

Heading out on a long trip or just want to keep your tyre pressure in check, these inflators are a handy addition to your vehicle kit. With powerful performance and portable designs, they’re a smart pick under the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car air purifier deals on Amazon Sale 2025, up to 80% off

Breathe cleaner while you drive with car air purifiers at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can grab high-performance purifiers from trusted brands like Philips, Nebelr, SHARP, and Honeywell at massive discounts. Designed to filter dust, allergens, and pollutants, these compact purifiers are ideal for Indian traffic conditions.

If you spend long hours on the road, these deals on car accessories are worth a look. Plus, enjoy extra savings with bank offers under the Amazon Great Summer Sale—but only while stocks last!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale deals on car chargers, up to 80% off

Power up on the go with car chargers at up to 80% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale is offering massive discounts on fast-charging options from leading brands like boAt, Portronics, PTron, Ambrane, and more. From multi-port chargers to PD fast-charging models, these accessories keep your devices running no matter how long the drive.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you also get additional bank offers for extra savings. Don’t miss these smart and budget-friendly deals on car accessories—perfect for everyday use or road trips.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bike gear and accessories on Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off

Gear up for your next ride with bike gear and accessories at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From sturdy helmets and protective gloves and more, this Amazon Sale brings top-notch options from trusted brands.

Whether you're a daily commuter or weekend rider, these deals on bike accessories ensure both safety and comfort without burning a hole in your pocket. With extra bank offers under the Amazon Great Summer Sale, now’s the best time to upgrade your biking essentials.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Grab Samsung and Apple tablets with up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Save big in Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get budget laptops from HP, Lenovo, and more at up to 45% off

Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • What kind of discounts can I get on tyre inflators during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    You can get up to 60% off on car and bike tyre inflators from brands like TUSA, and Bergmann. Additional bank offers are also available.

  • Are there good deals on pressure washers during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, pressure washers from Bosch, AGARO, and ResQTech are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

  • Which brands of dashcams are on discount in the Amazon Summer Sale?

    Brands like 70mai, Qubo, DDPAI, and Vantrue are offering up to 70% off on their dashcam models, with features like night vision and parking mode.

  • Are these automotive accessories eligible for exchange or return?

    Yes, most products under this category follow Amazon’s return policy. Be sure to check the seller and product listing for exact terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on car and bike accessories: Up to 70% off car vacuum cleaners, dash cams and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On