Amazon TV Sale: Top brands of TV from Mi, Sony, Samsung, and more at up to 56% discount

The ecommerce giant Amazon has been known to provide a wide range of offers and deals on a large array of products, and this time it has come up with an exciting deal on TVs. During the Amazon TV sale, the ecommerce giant is offering up to 56% off on a wide range of TV across reckoned brands. The wide range of brands include Mi, Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, Toshiba, LG, and many more. The offer is valid on OLED, QLED, LCD, LED, and plasma TVs. Television has the power to inform, entertain, and educate, reaching a diverse audience across the globe. It serves as a platform for news dissemination, cultural exchange, and artistic expression. TVs on sale during the Amazon TV sale (Pexels)

In case, you too are looking to buy a new TV for your home or planning to exchange your old and obsolete one with the latest models via Amazon Exchange offers, then this is the right time to do so. Along with lucrative deals and discounts, Amazon is also offering EMI options and extended protection plans. So, your wait and search to buy a brand-new TV ends today. Have a look at our top 10 TV options with amazing deals and discounts to make your choice.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

1.Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The very first TV on our list of best TV during the sale is the Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. It is known to deliver a superior viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision support. This smart TV integrates seamlessly with Google services, providing easy access to a wide range of apps, games, and content. The powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, while the Dolby Audio system offers immersive sound quality. With built-in Chromecast, you can effortlessly stream content from your smartphone or tablet. The sleek design and slim bezels make it a stylish addition to any living room. Additionally, voice control capabilities allow you to navigate and control your TV using simple voice commands. This model is perfect for those who want cutting-edge technology and high-quality entertainment in their home.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Dolby Vision

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price compared to Full HD models Dolby Vision support Limited availability in some regions Integrated Google services Voice control may require additional setup Built-in Chromecast May require a high-speed internet connection for best performance Sleek, modern design

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Next, the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers exceptional picture quality and smart functionality. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colours. It runs on Google TV, providing access to a vast library of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV features a quad-core processor for smooth performance and fast navigation. Dolby Audio enhances the sound experience, making it perfect for watching movies and shows. The built-in Chromecast allows for easy streaming from your mobile devices. Its sleek design with minimal bezels complements any room decor. Voice control support adds convenience, enabling you to control your TV with just your voice.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price compared to non-4K models Google TV with vast app availability Requires stable internet connection Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Voice control setup can be complex Built-in Chromecast Limited local storage for apps Sleek design

3.Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Get the delightful 4K experience with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. It combines outstanding picture quality with smart technology. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support deliver lifelike images with exceptional detail and contrast. The TV runs on Google TV, offering a wide range of streaming apps and services. Powered by Sony’s advanced X1 processor, it ensures smooth performance and upscales content to near 4K quality. The Triluminos display enhances colour accuracy, providing a vivid viewing experience. With Dolby Atmos sound, it offers an immersive audio experience. The TV supports voice control and features built-in Chromecast for easy content streaming. Its sleek design and narrow bezels make it an elegant addition to any home.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: X1 Processor

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Triluminos Display, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point X1 Processor for smooth performance Requires high-speed internet Triluminos display for vivid colours Complex initial setup Dolby Atmos sound Sleek and stylish design

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers excellent performance for its size and price. With HD Ready resolution, it delivers clear and vibrant images. The TV runs on LG’s webOS, providing access to popular streaming apps and services. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick response times. The TV features Active HDR, enhancing the picture quality with better contrast and detail. It also includes a powerful sound system for an immersive audio experience. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to the internet and stream content. The sleek design with slim bezels makes it a perfect fit for any room.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Active HDR

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: webOS

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 20W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: ThinQ AI, Magic Remote

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution Lower resolution compared to Full HD models webOS with access to apps Limited app availability compared to Google TV Active HDR for better picture quality Limited smart features Sleek design No built-in Chromecast Affordable price

Also Read: Best smart TV in India

5.Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV combines quality and affordability in a compact package. With its HD Ready resolution, it delivers crisp and clear visuals. The TV features Samsung’s Tizen operating system, offering access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick navigation. The TV also supports HDR, enhancing the contrast and detail of the images. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily stream content from your favourite apps. The sleek design with slim bezels adds a modern touch to any room. It also comes with powerful speakers, providing a rich audio experience.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Tizen

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 20W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Screen Mirroring, Universal Guide

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution Lower resolution compared to Full HD models Tizen OS with access to apps Limited app availability compared to Android TV HDR support No Dolby Vision support Sleek design Limited smart features Affordable price

6.VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV offers a sleek and modern design with its frameless display. The HD Ready resolution ensures clear and sharp visuals, while the Android TV operating system provides access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services. Powered by a quad-core processor, it delivers smooth performance and quick navigation. The TV supports HDR, enhancing the picture quality with better contrast and detail. It also includes powerful speakers for an immersive audio experience. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily stream content from your favourite apps. The minimalist design with slim bezels makes it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 20W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution Lower resolution compared to Full HD models Android TV with access to apps Limited internal storage Frameless design No Dolby Vision support HDR support

Also Read: Discover best TV brands in India for a great television viewing experience

7.Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV combines affordability with smart functionality. With HD Ready resolution, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals. The TV runs on Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick navigation. The TV supports HDR, enhancing the contrast and detail of the images. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to the internet and stream content. The sleek design with slim bezels makes it a perfect fit for any room. Voice control capabilities add convenience, allowing you to control your TV with simple voice commands.

Specifications of Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 20W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Voice Control, Built-in Chromecast

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution Lower resolution compared to Full HD models Google TV with access to apps Limited internal storage HDR support No Dolby Vision support Sleek design Affordable price

Also Read: Top 10 new –age 65 inch TV models: A buyer’s guide.

8.Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers a seamless blend of affordability and smart functionality. With HD Ready resolution, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals. The TV runs on the Fire TV operating system, providing access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick navigation. The TV supports HDR, enhancing the contrast and detail of the images. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to the internet and stream content. The sleek design with slim bezels makes it a perfect fit for any room.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Fire TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 20W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Voice Control, Alexa Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution Lower resolution compared to Full HD models Fire TV OS with access to apps Limited internal storage HDR support No Dolby Vision support Sleek design Affordable price

9.TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV combines high-quality visuals with smart functionality. With Full HD resolution, it delivers sharp and clear images. The TV runs on the Android TV operating system, providing access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and quick navigation. The TV supports HDR, enhancing the picture quality with better contrast and detail. It also includes powerful speakers for an immersive audio experience. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily stream content from your favourite apps. The sleek design with slim bezels adds a modern touch to any room.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Display Type: LED

HDR: Yes

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: 24W Speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution Higher price compared to HD Ready models Android TV with access to apps Limited internal storage HDR support No Dolby Vision support Sleek design Powerful speakers

Also Read: Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options

The Blaupunkt 108 cm (43 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV offers top-tier picture quality and smart features. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The TV runs on Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth performance and fast navigation. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support further enhance the viewing experience by improving contrast and colour accuracy. The TV also features powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos, providing immersive sound. Its sleek design with slim bezels adds elegance to any room.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 108 cm (43 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: QLED

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Quad-core

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Built-in Chromecast, Voice Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours Requires high-speed internet Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Complex initial setup Powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos Sleek and modern design

Top Three features of TV on Amazon TV sale:

Best TV on Amazon TV Sale Screen Size Resolution Display Type Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision, LED Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD LED LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready LED Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready LED VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches HD Ready Frameless, LED Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 32 inches HD Ready LED Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches HD Ready LED TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 inches Full HD LED Blaupunkt 108 cm (43 inches) Quantam Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED

Best value for money TV on Amazon TV Sale

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers exceptional value for money. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features powered by Google, it delivers a premium viewing experience at a competitive price. The sleek design and robust performance make it a great choice for those seeking quality and affordability.

Best overall TV on Amazon TV Sale

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall TV. It combines a large 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision, ensuring stunning picture quality. Additionally, its integration with Google TV enhances the user experience with seamless access to a wide range of apps and content.

How to find the best TV

Finding the best TV involves considering several key factors to ensure you make an informed decision. First, determine the appropriate screen size for your viewing space; larger screens are ideal for spacious rooms, while smaller ones suit more compact areas. Next, prioritize resolution—4K Ultra HD is the standard for a sharp, clear picture, but Full HD and HD Ready options can also offer good quality depending on your budget. The display type is crucial as well; LED TVs are common and offer good performance, while QLED and OLED options provide superior colour and contrast. Additionally, smart features like Google TV or Fire TV can significantly enhance your viewing experience by providing easy access to streaming services and apps. Lastly, consider brand reputation, warranty, and customer reviews to ensure reliability and after-sales support. Balancing these factors will help you find a TV that meets your needs and preferences.

Similar articles for you:

Best smart TV under 15000

85 inch smart TV: Explore ultimate home theatre experience, top 10 picks

Acer Android TV vs other brands: Top 10 smart choices

FAQ on best TV

Q1: What screen size should I choose?

A: Choose a screen size based on your room size and viewing distance. Larger screens are better for bigger rooms, while smaller screens suit compact spaces.

Q2: What resolution is best for a TV?

A: 4K Ultra HD is ideal for sharp, detailed images, but Full HD and HD Ready can also be sufficient depending on your budget and viewing preferences.

Q3: What is the difference between LED, QLED, and OLED?

A: LED TVs are widely available and offer good performance. QLED TVs provide enhanced colour and brightness, while OLED TVs offer superior contrast and deeper blacks.

Q4: Why are smart features important?

A: Smart features like Google TV or Fire TV provide easy access to streaming services, apps, and online content, enhancing your overall viewing experience.

Q5: How important is brand reputation and warranty?

A: Brand reputation and warranty are crucial for ensuring product reliability, quality, and access to after-sales support. Always consider customer reviews and warranty terms when choosing a TV.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.