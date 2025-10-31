Android phones outperform iPhones in blocking mobile scams, claims Google

Google has claimed that its Android operating system is more effective at stopping mobile scams than Apple’s iOS. The company shared findings from recent surveys and research, saying its AI-powered protections now play a major role in shielding users from fraud and unwanted communication. Google claims Android’s AI security now blocks more scams and spam than Apple’s iOS systems.(AI)

In a new blog post, Google stated that its AI tools on Android help combat the global scam problem, estimated to cost around $400 billion annually. According to the company, Android’s security systems block more than 10 billion malicious calls and messages every month.

The report included insights from YouGov, which surveyed 5,000 smartphone users. Google said the data shows Android users, especially those using Pixel devices, face fewer scam texts and calls compared to iPhone users.

Survey Findings Suggest a Wide Gap

The survey found that Android users were 58% more likely than iOS users to report receiving no scam texts in the previous week. For Pixel users, that number rose to 96% more likely than iPhone owners.

On the other hand, iOS users were 65% more likely to have received three or more scam messages within a week. Additionally, 150% more iPhone users said their device was not effective at all in stopping mobile fraud attempts.

Google credited its advantage to several built-in tools, including spam filtering in Messages, on-device Scam Detection that identifies fraudulent conversations, and the Phone app’s Call Screen function that filters suspicious calls before users answer.

Research Backs Google’s Claims

Google also supported its claims with external studies by Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group. Counterpoint found Android had AI-based safeguards in nine key security areas, compared to only two on iOS. Leviathan concluded that Android phones, especially Google’s Pixel, offer stronger default protection against scams without requiring third-party apps.

Google’s report is also seen as a challenge to Apple’s long-standing reputation for prioritising user security and privacy. By presenting comparative data, Google positioned Android as a platform offering stronger built-in defenses.

While Apple has recently added features like “Screen Unknown Callers,” Google said its multi-layered AI protection gives Android an edge in automatically identifying and blocking emerging scam techniques.