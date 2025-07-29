Another Pixel 6a catches fire while charging: What's going on here?

Another Pixel 6a has allegedly gone up in flames, and it’s the kind of story Google could do without, especially with the Pixel 10 series just around the corner. This latest case comes from an Indian user who claims the device overheated and caught fire overnight while charging. Stay aware of your Pixel 6a, it might catch on fire.(/u/footymanageraddict)

The user posted images on X (formerly Twitter), showing a charred Pixel 6a, a melted charging cable, and burn damage on the bed. According to the post, the phone was charging with its original cable and adapter. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the device is beyond repair.

This isn’t the first time

This isn’t an isolated case. A similar fire incident involving the Pixel 6a surfaced last year, also during overnight charging. While battery failures happen across all brands, repeated reports around the same model raise obvious concerns.

As of now, there’s been no official comment from Google. The Pixel 6a, despite being two generations old, is still widely used in India, often sold under ₹30,000 during sales. That popularity makes safety concerns even more pressing. Multiple fire-related incidents, even if rare, chip away at the trust in an otherwise well-regarded device.

Should you be worried?

If you own a Pixel 6a, this might be the right time to start paying attention. Don’t leave your phone plugged in overnight, especially if it tends to heat up. Stick to the original charging accessories, and keep an eye out for signs like swelling, overheating, or erratic charging behaviour.

And if your device shows any of these red flags, don’t ignore them. Stop using the phone and get it checked by an authorized service centre. It’s more about ensuring basic safety than preserving battery life.

The Pixel 6a has delivered solid performance for its price, but back-to-back fire incidents could mark the beginning of its end in India. If you’re still using one, just stay cautious. If you’re considering one, maybe look at something a bit more… fireproof.