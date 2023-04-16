Apex Legends: 5 most played legends in Season 16

Apex Legends is continuously evolving and changing its meta with regular patches. Till date, Apex features 23 unique legends and some of the legends are vastly different when the game first came out. Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

During the initial days, Lifeline was a must pick because it could revive knocked allies faster than other legends, but her rework caused her to lose popularity. Another OG legend, Wraith always maintained her popularity despite her constant balancing nerfs and buffs throughout the years.

Season 16 patches drastically changed some of the legends. While Season 17 is already knocking on the door, let's have a look at the best legends in Season 16.

Here are the five most played legends in Apex Legends: Season 16

1. Valkyrie

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie is the most picked legend in Apex Legends: Season 16. 95% professional players picked Valkyrie in the recent ALGS tournament. Many players are requesting for a nerf of Valkyrie’s Ultimate ability. Her ultimate seems overpowered even in Casual play. Many players are unhappy with the fact that Valkyrie can flee with her whole teammate during any unfavorable fights by flying away.

On the other hand, Valkyrie's passive ability allows players to fly and take high ground easily.

2. Horizon

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Season 16 proved itself as a paced movement and agility meta. Movement legends are ruling the game, such as Horizon. She is a complex legend who offers a deep learning curve with a lot of utility to learn.

Horizon’s Gravity Lift ability can be used by the entire team and reposition them, so they can jump on an enemy team. Using her ultimate is tough to master, but it will pair great with Fuze and Caustic.

3. Seer

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Since its day one Seer was a very useful and overpowered legend and was nerfed, to a degree. Seer’s USP is his scouting abilities and he can also deny revive through walls. Many players share their concern that Seer needs a nerf because his passive is the strongest passive in the game right now. Seer’s passive ability allows him to work as a radar. With Season 16’s patch Seer’s passive causes a loud noise when he is scanning.

Seer’s ultimate ability is a recon zone which reveals enemies inside it and it is very hard to counter.

4. Bloodhound

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

This OG legend is currently in a perfect stage that offers great utilities to their team. Bloodhound is also a scouting legend. Her passive allows him to see enemy footsteps. Bloodhound is very easy to master.

His ultimate ability grants him speed boost and some major tactical info surrounding his area.

Season 16’s patch changed Bloodhound’s function, now he can easily track the nearest enemy player.

5. Gibraltar

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Courtesy to his shield dome, Gibraltar is a must pick for every team. His dome can save you from long ranger sniper, Bangalore or enemy Gibraltar’s ult, and it grants you a safe perimeter while reviving your teammate. A skilled Gibraltar main will sabotage every player in the close range.

Gibraltar is pushed to number five because of his recent counter, Mad Maggie.

Gibraltar ultimate is moderately powerful; it allows you to flush enemies out but it can be easily avoided.