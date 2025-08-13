Apple 2025 gadgets and iPhone line up: What’s (probably) launching soon

Apple's hardware game isn’t slowing down. Despite a quiet summer, rumours are buzzing about a flurry of new gear launching before the year ends, and a few surprises bound for early 2026. Stay informed about the Apple products to be launched in 2025.

iPhones: Expect the 17 Series this fall

The iPhone 17 line up is poised to include not just the regular model, but also the new iPhone 17 Air, alongside Pro and Pro Max versions. Word on the street: Pro models will rock a redesigned rectangular camera bump, a glass-aluminium back, and embrace an aluminium frame unlike previous titanium builds. Spec-wise, expect the new A19 Pro chip, 12 GB RAM, bigger batteries, and a sharper 6.3-inch screen. Rumours hint at OIS snapping up to 8× optical zoom, along with a standout Pro Camera app for creators and serious shooters. Plus, the usual smooth 120Hz OLED should finally come to all models, with slimmer bezels and a slicker Dynamic Island. Launch window: rumoured for September, perhaps around the 9th.

Apple Watch upgrades: S11, 5G RedCap, and health perks

The Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are gearing up for upgrades beyond surface-level tweaks. Think a new, faster S11 chip and support for 5G RedCap, which should boost fast connectivity. The Ultra 3 may even introduce satellite connectivity, seriously, texting when out of cell range. And health buffs, listen up, blood pressure monitoring might make its debut (likely as a hypertension alert, not full measurements). Both watches should arrive with watchOS 26, featuring Spotify-level AI workout prompts via Apple Intelligence.

Beyond watches and phones: Macs and Apple TV

Rumors suggest Apple is cooking up a budget laptop, possibly a 12.9-inch MacBook under $700 powered by the A18 Pro chip. It’s set for Q3 2025 and aimed squarely at casual users. Meanwhile, Apple TV 4K is expected to get a refresh with Wi-Fi 7, a custom wireless chip, and deeper smart-home integrations, and maybe even a built-in FaceTime camera. That said, it appears more evolutionary than revolutionary.

Looking to 2026 and beyond

Mac fans might need to wait. Ming-Chi Kuo now expects M5-powered MacBook Pros to arrive in 2026, not later this year, likely paving the way for M6 models with OLED screens after that.