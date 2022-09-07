Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Live Updates: Much-awaited conclave an hour away
Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event 2022 Live Updates: The stage is set for the technology giant's mega event which everyone has been waiting for more than one year. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at Steve Jobs Theater in California's Cupertino where he will make several big announcements and unveil high-end products. Not to forget, the entire world will be waiting for the launch of iPhone 14 series thus bringing an end to rumours and speculations doing rounds on social media. Besides this, another Apple Watch will be expected to join the lineup while AirPods Pro 2 are unexpected to be unveiled too.
This is the third Apple Live event of the year and the excitement knows no bounds. At the Worldwide Developers Conference held on June 6, the tech giant had revealed the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and software revamp including the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. On March 8, the Apple event witnessed the debut of Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPad Air with 5G chip, new 5G supported version of iPhone SE among others.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:41 PM
Apple Event 2022: 5 things to know about CEO Tim Cook
Do you know? Apple CEO Tim Cook worked at International Business Machines (IBM) for 12 years. He also worked at Compaq before joining Steve Jobs' Apple in 1998. To know more about him, read here
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:29 PM
Ahead of Apple's iPhone 14 launch, prices of iPhone 13 slashed
The price of iPhone 13 (128 GB) in India has dropped by nearly ₹10,000, hours ahead of the launch of iPhone 14's models at the much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event. The original price of the iPhone 13 (128 GB) is ₹79,900. However, it is available at ₹69,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. Check price list here
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:21 PM
Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch event, check out these 5 rumours going viral
As the technology giant is set to launch its latest iPhone model, there are endless rumours floating on the internet. There are speculations about how the new iPhone would look like, what will be its features etc. Here we tell you the five popular rumours which have intensified the excitement ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 launch event. Read more
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:12 PM
What exactly is on the agenda at Apple’s biggest keynote of the year?
It is that time of the year again. Apple’s annual keynote on September 7, which itself has been dubbed ‘Far Out’, comes a few days earlier than usually was the trend over the last few years. What isn’t likely to change is the articulation of anticipation. Read more
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:05 PM
Apple's Far Out event today: Where to watch, what are the timings?
The tech giant will live stream Far Out on multiple platforms. Enthusiasts can watch the event on Apple.com, the Apple YouTube channel, as well as on the Apple TV app. iPhone users can watch it on the Safari browser from the company's website as well. Read more
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:59 PM
Ahead of Apple ‘Far Out' event, CEO Tim Cook says ‘Looking forward’
Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a picture hours ahead of the much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event. “Good morning! Looking forward to a stellar Apple event,” the tech honcho tweeted. He will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarter in Cupertino, California.