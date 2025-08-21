Apple Store in Bengaluru is officially opening from…

Apple is opening its third official store in Bengaluru called Apple Hebbal. The new Apple Store comes after the tech giant started Apple BKC and Apple Saket in Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively. Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru will be located at F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560092. The information about the Apple Hebbal store is already live on Apple’s official India website. The store will be operational starting September 2, 2025, according to the Apple India website. Apple Hebbal will be offering services similar to what Apple BKC and Saket offers. The information about the Apple Hebbal store is already live on Apple’s official India website.(Apple)

Apple Hebbal opens Tuesday, September 2 at 1 p.m. IST

Apple Hebbal will be offering services similar to what Apple BKC and Saket offer. There will be Apple Specialists to help consumers buy Apple products, and there will be space for dedicated ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, which people can book online. Apple will be offering “free” engraving service as well on newly purchased Apple products, along with Genius Bar support.

Not to forget, Apple will be offering delivery and pickup service as well. People can order online on the official Apple India online store and can visit Apple Hebbal to pick up their new Apple purchase.

As Apple celebrates its new store in Bengaluru, there’s a new wallpaper that is available for free download on the Apple website, on the theme of Bengaluru and a new “Apple Hebbal” music playlist as well.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air LATEST specs, features, and price