Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apple laptop on sale: MacBook Air M4 best price after 14000 discount - Check details

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 11:56 AM IST

MacBook Air M4 for ₹85,490: Check how to get this deal during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

₹92,990

If you have been looking to buy the MacBook Air M4 but could not justify the 99,900 price tag? There is good news for you because the laptop is available for a full 10,000 less during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, representing a big price drop. But that is not all; you can get an even better deal by combining bank offers. Read on to find out how you can get the best possible deal on the MacBook Air M4 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.

MacBook Air M4 is a solid choice for most people looking for a laptop with top performance and battery life.(Apple)
Apple MacBook Air M4 For 85,490: How This Deal Works

The MacBook Air M4 with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on the 13-inch model is currently retailing for 89,990, which is 10,000 less than the MRP. To get further discounts, you can buy it with an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card, and this brings the net effective price down to 85,490. This is certainly one of the lowest prices we have seen for the MacBook Air M4.

What Do You Need To Keep In Mind?

Firstly, you get the latest M4 processor and 16 GB of RAM, which makes it ideal for even heavy tasks like 4K video editing, graphic design, coding, and more.

But the catch is that this laptop has 256 GB of storage, which may not be enough for many people. There is a simple fix for this, however. You can simply buy an external SSD and do most of your work on it, including editing videos. We would only recommend the 256 GB model and not the 512 GB model, which is much more expensive and does not represent a lot of value. The 256 GB model is the one you should pick for maximum value.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
