Home / Technology / Apple launches latest iPad in India at 44,900. Check details, specifications

Apple launches latest iPad in India at 44,900. Check details, specifications

technology
Published on Oct 19, 2022 01:21 PM IST

Apple iPad is equipped with a 10.9 inch liquid retina display and a 2360x1640 pixel resolution. This time, Apple has removed Touch Id with the 2022 model.

Apple's latest iPad.(Apple website)
Apple's latest iPad.(Apple website)
ByAryan Prakash

After iPhone 14 series and Airpod Pro, Apple has now introduced its new redesigned iPad tablets in India. The new iPad is available in blue, pink, silver and yellow colour options. According to Apple website, the new iPad has a starting price of 44,900 for the 64GB storage model.

On the other hand, the 256 GB tablet costs 59,900. Apple is also offering 7,000 off on purchasing the iPad through HDFC Bank or American Express credit cards. The iPad Pro 11-inch tablet costs 81,900 while the 12.9-inch tablet is worth 1,12,900. The WiFi+Cellular model costs 59,900 and 74,900 for the 64GB and 256GB model respectively.


It is up for order and will go on sale now from October 26.

Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Apple iPad is equipped with a 10.9 inch liquid retina display and a 2360x1640 pixel resolution. This time, Apple has removed Touch Id with the 2022 model. Powered by an A14 bionic chipset which claims to deliver a 20 per cent increase in CPU and ten per cent better graphics, iPad is claimed to be 5x faster than the Android tablet.

The iPad 2022 model boasts of an ultra-wide front camera with a 12 MP sensor and a 122 degree field of view. On the rear, it has an upgraded 12 MP wide camera and a detailed 4k video with support for 240 frames per second slo-mo. The iPad has a dual microphone and offers new landscape stereo speakers.

It comes with a Wi-Fi 6, 5G and USB-C for faster connectivity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
apple ipads apple inc
apple ipads apple inc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out