Apple launches new black unity braided solo loop band for Apple Watch

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch band called the Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop. The band incorporates the colours of the Pan-African flag: red, green, and black and is designed to commemorate Black History Month. Apple stated that the band celebrates "the power of connection" and supports initiatives that foster creativity and community engagement. Apple has launched a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band for Apple Watch, celebrating connection. (Apple)

Apple Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop Band: Key Features The band is crafted using recycled polyester yarn filaments woven around ultrathin silicone threads with precision braiding machinery. The material is designed to resist sweat and water while maintaining a textured and flexible feel for everyday wear.

According to Apple, the band is part of its ongoing commitment to support under-valued communities. The company has provided grants to organisations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York City, Youth Music in London, Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City. These programs focus on promoting education, creativity, and economic opportunities globally. Apple also highlighted that the new band, along with previous Black Unity bands, was designed by Black creatives and allies within the company.

Apple Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop Band: Size Options, Price and Availability The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes and comes in band sizes ranging from 0 to 12. Customers can order the band online starting today, with delivery to Apple Stores expected later this week. The band is priced at $99 (around Rs. 9,086) and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple is continuing to offer its previous Black Unity bands, the Unity Bloom and Unity Rhythm, alongside the new release. This gives users multiple options for celebrating Black History Month while pairing the band with their Apple Watch.