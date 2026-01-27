Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Apple launches new black unity braided solo loop band for Apple Watch

    Apple has launched a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch, celebrating Black History Month and supporting creative programs worldwide.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:14 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch band called the Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop. The band incorporates the colours of the Pan-African flag: red, green, and black and is designed to commemorate Black History Month. Apple stated that the band celebrates "the power of connection" and supports initiatives that foster creativity and community engagement.

    Apple has launched a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band for Apple Watch, celebrating connection. (Apple)
    Apple has launched a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop band for Apple Watch, celebrating connection. (Apple)

    Apple Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop Band: Key Features

    The band is crafted using recycled polyester yarn filaments woven around ultrathin silicone threads with precision braiding machinery. The material is designed to resist sweat and water while maintaining a textured and flexible feel for everyday wear.

    Also read: Apple AirTag 2 launched with a longer tracking range and airline support

    According to Apple, the band is part of its ongoing commitment to support under-valued communities. The company has provided grants to organisations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York City, Youth Music in London, Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City. These programs focus on promoting education, creativity, and economic opportunities globally. Apple also highlighted that the new band, along with previous Black Unity bands, was designed by Black creatives and allies within the company.

    Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

    Apple Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop Band: Size Options, Price and Availability

    The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes and comes in band sizes ranging from 0 to 12. Customers can order the band online starting today, with delivery to Apple Stores expected later this week. The band is priced at $99 (around Rs. 9,086) and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

    Also read: Is your smart TV too slow? Try these 4 simple fixes first

    Apple is continuing to offer its previous Black Unity bands, the Unity Bloom and Unity Rhythm, alongside the new release. This gives users multiple options for celebrating Black History Month while pairing the band with their Apple Watch.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop Band For Apple Watch
    News/Technology/Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop Band For Apple Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes