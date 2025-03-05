Apple Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips launched- All details

This has been an eventful week for Apple as it has launched four new products in just 2 days. After dropping the new iPad Air and A16 iPad, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now launched a new Mac Studio, which is powered by M4 Max and a new M3 Ultra chip. Apple says that it is the “most powerful Mac ever”, with upgraded performance, storage, and features. These upgraded versions of Mac Studio are said to be up to 3.5 times faster than M1 Max powered Mac Studio, making it a worthy upgrade. Therefore, if you are looking to transform your desktop experience, then know what the upgraded Mac Studio has to offer. Know what the new Mac Studio with powerful chips has to offer.(Apple)

Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip

The new M4 Max powered Mac Studio comes with up to a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. Apple says that it is perfect for video editors, colorists, developers, engineers, photographers, and other creative professionals due to its advanced capabilities. The chip offers a neural engine that is 3x faster than the M1 Max, enabling users to run AI models smoothly on-device. The M4 Max comes with Apple’s advanced graphics architecture that includes dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine. The M4 Max Mac Studio offers 36GB of memory as a base configuration with Support for up to 128GB of unified memory to manage demanding tasks such as managing large image libraries, audio production, and much more.

On the other hand, Apple also introduced a new powerful chip, the M3 Ultra, that powers the Mac Studio. This new chip has been built for heavy-duty tasks and workflows. The M3 Ultra chip comes with up to a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine for on-device AI and machine learning. Apple said its “high-bandwidth memory architecture delivers over 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.” The M3 Ultra Mac Studio comes with 96GB of RAM as a base model and can be configured up to 512GB. It also offers up to 16TB of internal memory, storing all the big files, applications, games, and more. The M4 Max Mac Studio features four USB-C Thunderbolt 5 ports, and the M3 Ultra version includes Thunderbolt 5 on all six USB-C ports

Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip price in India

The Mac Studio is announced at a starting price of ₹214900 in India for the M4 Max version. Whereas the M3 Ultra Mac Studio will come at a starting price of Rs.429900. The pre-order for these devices has already begun, and the sale will go live on March 12.