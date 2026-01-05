Apple may not release the standard iPhone 18 in 2026, according to a new report that points to a change in the company’s launch schedule. If the claim holds true, the regular iPhone 18 would reach buyers in 2027, instead of following the usual yearly cycle. Apple may delay the iPhone 18 launch to 2027, Pro models expected first: Report. (AP)

This shift would place the iPhone 17 in an unusual position. For most of Apple’s history, each regular iPhone has stayed on the market for about a year before its replacement arrived. The only close exception came with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s, which launched 15 months apart. Under the reported plan, the iPhone 17 would remain Apple’s main standard model for around 18 months.

Pro Models Expected on Schedule

The report suggests that Apple will still introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the fall of 2026. However, the regular iPhone 18 would not launch alongside them. This contradicts an earlier rumour that hinted at a spring 2026 release for the base model.

For over a decade, Apple has announced its main iPhone lineup in September, with all core models arriving together. While the iPhone 12 went on sale in October 2020 due to pandemic-related delays, it still followed a single launch window. That approach may now change. Reports indicate Apple plans to focus on higher-priced models in the fall, while pushing standard or lower-cost versions to the following year.

If so, Apple could release the iPhone 18 in spring 2027, possibly alongside an iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. Apple followed a similar pattern with the iPhone 16e, which arrived well after other iPhone 16 models.

Reasons Behind the Delay

This staggered strategy may help Apple manage a growing lineup. With more models staying on sale at the same time, spreading launches could reduce overlap and extend sales periods. Cost may also play a role. Reports claim Apple’s move to a 2-nanometer processor could raise production costs, and a delayed launch might allow those costs to ease.

Design changes are also still being discussed, including a smaller camera bump and adjustments to the display cut-out. However, Apple has not confirmed any of these details yet, so treat this information with caution.