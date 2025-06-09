Apple may finally upgrade charging speeds on iPhone 17: Details

iPhone’s charging speed has been a concern for years, with very few to no upgrades. However, this year will likely be different as Apple is rumoured to introduce a new Qi2.2 wireless charging standard for the iPhone 17 series. Therefore, we expect major upgrades to wireless charging speed that may excite buyers. The latest iPhone 17 leak suggests that Apple may introduce up to 50W wireless charging speed, which may offer faster charging, eventually improving the user experience. Therefore, we can say that Apple is finally catching up with competitors and taking user feedback seriously to introduce enhanced features and products. Know what the iPhone 17 series has in store for the users. Apple is expected to introduce up to 50W wireless charging support.(kanedacane tweets/X)

iPhone 17 series wireless charging upgrade

Apple is finally bringing this major upgrade to the new generation iPhone, which may offer faster wireless charging speed to users. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 series could support up to 50W wireless charging, which is a significant upgrade from the iPhone 16’s up to 25W speed, but offers 15W. This could be possible due to the next-gen Qi2.2 wireless charging standard. Allowing MagSafe chargers to offer a higher charging speed to the upcoming iPhone 17 models.

Additionally, new MagSafe chargers were also spotted on the Taiwan National Communications Commission (NCC) website with model numbers A3502 and A3503, giving hope for a greater upgrade. It is speculated that these chargers could offer a maximum power output of 45W. As of now, the upgrade will likely be announced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) in the upcoming months. This charging upgrade could excite iPhone 17 buyers who are tired of slow wireless charging speed.

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

The iPhone 17 series will likely include four models: the standard iPhone 17 and two pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. The fourth model is expected to be the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air that may replace the iPhone 17 Plus this year. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series could be powered by the A19 series chip, offering a performance boost and AI upgrades. The Air and Pro models may get new design upgrades, making the phones look even more premium.

As of now, Apple is preparing for the iOS 26 launch for the iPhone 17 series and other compatible iPhone models. This new OS is expected to bring significant design and UI changes, making the iPhones even more exciting to use.