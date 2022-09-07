Home / Technology / Apple to challenge ban on selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil

Apple to challenge ban on selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil

technology
Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:49 AM IST

The country's justice ministry has fined the company 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered it to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Reuters |

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will appeal a Brazilian order banning it from selling iPhones without a battery charger, pushing back on claims that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the company to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.

In the order, published on Tuesday in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."

The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions, saying there is no evidence that selling the smartphone without a charger offers environmental protections.

Apple said it would continue to work with Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon in order to "resolve their concerns," while saying it would appeal the decision.

"We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices," Apple said.

The order comes a day before Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone model.

($1 = 5.1548 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan, Louise Heavens)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out