Apple unveils 27-inch Studio Display XDR with Thunderbolt 5 support

Apple has expanded its desktop display lineup with two new offerings - a refreshed Apple Studio Display and the newly launched Apple Studio Display XDR. The company is positioning both monitors for users who work with video, design, coding, and other professional tasks that require large screens and consistent output. Apple launches new 27-inch Studio Display models with upgraded features and performance enhancements.

The latest Studio Display continues with a 27-inch 5K Retina panel but adds several hardware upgrades. It now includes a 12MP camera with Centre Stage support, which keeps users in frame during video calls. Apple has also added Desk View support, allowing the camera to show the desk area during meetings. The monitor features a three-microphone array for voice capture and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio support.

Thunderbolt 5 and Expanded Connectivity The 2026 Studio Display supports Thunderbolt 5, enabling users to connect up to four displays in a daisy-chain setup. This allows a combined workspace of close to 60 million pixels. The monitor also includes two additional USB-C ports for accessories and device charging.

The display claims to deliver up to 96W of power using the included Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable. This is sufficient to quickly charge devices, such as the 14-inch MacBook Pro, when connected for display output and data transfer.

Studio Display XDR Brings Mini-LED Technology Alongside the refreshed model, Apple has introduced the Studio Display XDR. It features a 27-inch 5K panel supported by a mini-LED backlight system. The display includes 2,304 local dimming zones, allowing better control over brightness and contrast.

The Studio Display XDR claims to deliver sustained brightness of up to 1,000 nits in SDR and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits. It offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. According to Apple, this configuration reduces blooming and provides deeper blacks and controlled highlights.

120Hz Refresh Rate and Colour Support The Studio Display XDR includes a 120Hz refresh rate panel with Adaptive Sync. The refresh rate adjusts automatically between 47Hz and 120Hz depending on the content displayed. This feature reduces lag and improves motion handling during editing, animation work, and gaming.

The monitor supports Adobe RGB and covers more than 80 percent of the Rec. 2020 colour space. This makes it suitable for HDR video production and professional colour grading tasks.

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR: Price and Availability in India The standard Studio Display is priced at Rs. 1,89,900, while the education price is set at Rs. 1,77,900. The Studio Display XDR starts at Rs. 3,99,900, with an education price of Rs. 3,87,900. Both models are available in standard glass and nano-texture glass options.

Pre-orders will begin on March 4, and retail availability will start from March 11 2026.