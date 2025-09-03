Apple unveils Beats Solo 4 Ruby Red limited-edition ahead of iPhone 17 launch

Apple has introduced a new version of its Beats Solo 4 headphones in collaboration with South Korean artist Jennie Kim. The limited-edition “JENNIE” Solo 4 model arrives in a Ruby Red finish and carries unique design touches that set it apart from the standard version. Apple partners with Jennie Kim to launch limited-edition Ruby Red Beats Solo 4 ahead of iPhone 17.(Apple)

Beats Solo 4 Ruby Red Edition: Design, Price and Availability

The Beats Solo 4 Ruby Red edition comes with two attachable bows, a matching carrying case, and ear cushions that feature Jennie-inspired symbols. While the design highlights exclusivity, Apple confirmed that the technical specifications remain unchanged from the standard Beats Solo 4, which launched in April 2024.

The new edition will be available beginning Friday, September 5, on Apple.com in the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, and South Korea. Select Apple Store locations will also carry the model, including The Grove in Los Angeles, Fifth Avenue in New York, Jing’an in Shanghai, Omotesando in Tokyo, and Myeongdong in Seoul.

Interested buyers can register online to get availability notifications. In the U.S., the limited edition is priced at $199.99, the same as the regular Beats Solo 4.

Beats Solo 4 Ruby Red Edition: Key Features

The Beats Solo 4 Ruby Red edition headphones feature custom-built 40 mm transducers with enhanced drivers and rebalanced acoustics to deliver a clear listening experience. They also support ‘Personalised Spatial Audio’ with dynamic head tracking, which adapts sound based on the listener’s movements.

The headphones claim to offer up to 50 hours of wireless playback on a single charge. With Fast Fuel technology, users can get up to 5 hours of playback from a quick 10-minute charge.

Connectivity and Compatibility

Apple designed the limited-edition model to work with both iOS and Android devices. Features include one-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across Apple devices, Find My integration, audio sharing, and voice assistant support such as “Hey Siri.”

For convenience, the headphones have a foldable design and come with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, a 3.5 mm analogue cable, and a soft carrying case.