Apple Watch 11 vs Watch SE 3: Which new smartwatch should you buy in 2025?

Apple Watch 11 vs Watch SE 3: Apple Awe-dropping event is done and dusted. While the focus was on the iPhone 17 series, Apple also unveiled brand-new smartwatches, three of them, in fact: the Apple Watch Series 11, successor to the Series 10; the Apple Watch SE 3, the latest comparatively affordable model in Apple’s line-up; and the top-end Apple Watch Ultra 3. Of these, the Series watches are usually the ones most people end up buying, partly because their understated design looks good on most wrists, a reason many prefer them over the Ultra. The new Apple Watch Series 11 brings 5G connectivity and enhanced health monitoring capabilities, including hypertension tracking. (Apple)

Here’s what the Apple Watch Series 11 brings to the table, and how it compares to the Apple Watch SE 3, read on.

Apple Watch 11: What’s new and what isn’t

All that’s new:

Sleep Score: The first highlight of the Apple Watch Series 11 is the new Sleep Score feature, which lets you track the quality of your sleep. Naturally, you will need to wear your Apple Watch while you sleep, so if that is something you do not enjoy, this feature might end up being useless for you.

The first highlight of the Apple Watch Series 11 is the new Sleep Score feature, which lets you track the quality of your sleep. Naturally, you will need to wear your Apple Watch while you sleep, so if that is something you do not enjoy, this feature might end up being useless for you. 5G comes to the Apple Watch : Yes, the cellular variants of the Apple Watch Series 11 now support 5G, which means you can get 5G cellular connectivity directly on your watch. If you do not use your Apple Watch for cellular functions or simply do not want a cellular model, this will not affect you.

: Yes, the cellular variants of the Apple Watch Series 11 now support 5G, which means you can get 5G cellular connectivity directly on your watch. If you do not use your Apple Watch for cellular functions or simply do not want a cellular model, this will not affect you. More Durable Than Series 10: Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 11 is more durable compared to the Series 10. Specifically, it has a display that is twice as scratch-resistant as that of the Series 10. In theory, this should fare better in real-world scenarios. For example, if you accidentally rub your watch against a wall or gym equipment, the Series 11 should withstand the friction better.

Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 11 is more durable compared to the Series 10. Specifically, it has a display that is twice as scratch-resistant as that of the Series 10. In theory, this should fare better in real-world scenarios. For example, if you accidentally rub your watch against a wall or gym equipment, the Series 11 should withstand the friction better. There is also improved battery life: Apple claims up to 24 hours of usage and up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode. The watch retains the Series 10’s fast-charging capability, allowing it to charge from 0 to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Apple claims up to 24 hours of usage and up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode. The watch retains the Series 10’s fast-charging capability, allowing it to charge from 0 to 80% in around 30 minutes. High blood pressure detection: Apple Watch Series 11 also introduces hypertension notification, meaning it can detect high blood pressure (yet get FDA clearance). This could be a valuable tool for people with undetected hypertension who may be at risk. This joins existing health features such as ECG measurement and blood oxygen monitoring.

What’s not new:

Same chipset and specs as last year: The Apple Watch Series 11 shares much of its hardware with the Series 10, including the main chipset, the S10 SIP. This is the same chipset used in the Apple Watch Ultra and SE 3. The W3 wireless chip is also unchanged, as is the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, 4-core Neural Engine, and 64GB storage capacity.

The Apple Watch Series 11 shares much of its hardware with the Series 10, including the main chipset, the S10 SIP. This is the same chipset used in the Apple Watch Ultra and SE 3. The W3 wireless chip is also unchanged, as is the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, 4-core Neural Engine, and 64GB storage capacity. Same display: The display is also largely the same, featuring an always-on Retina display with case sizes of 46mm or 42mm, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and LTPO3 technology, all identical to the Series 10.

The display is also largely the same, featuring an always-on Retina display with case sizes of 46mm or 42mm, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and LTPO3 technology, all identical to the Series 10. Price is the same and that’s good news: The price is unchanged as well, with the Apple Watch Series 11 starting at ₹ 46,900 for the GPS-only model and ₹ 56,900 for the GPS + Cellular model.

Apple Watch 11 vs Watch SE 3: How it compares

Compared to the SE 3, the Series 11 is noticeably larger, coming in at 46mm or 42mm vs 44mm or 40mm on the SE 3. The Series 11 also has a superior display with an always-on Retina panel and 2,000 nits of brightness, compared to 1,000 nits on the SE 3. It uses an LTPO3 panel, whereas the SE 3 uses an LTPO panel.

The Apple Watch SE 3 lacks several health features, including ECG and blood oxygen tracking, both of which may be important for many users. It also misses the water temperature sensor and the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Battery life is shorter too, rated at 18 hours compared to the Series 11’s 24 hours.

Design-wise, the SE 3 has noticeably thicker bezels, and it is available in only two colours: Starlight Aluminium and Midnight Aluminium, while the Series 11 offers four aluminium finishes (Rose Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Jet Black) as well as titanium options (Natural, Gold, and Slate).

If you want a complete, feature-rich watch that does not compromise on health features, the Apple Watch Series 11 is the one to pick. If, however, all you need are notifications and basic Apple Watch functionality, the SE 3 could be a great choice, provided you are happy with the more limited design and colour options.