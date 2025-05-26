Apple Watch may totally change the way it looks with upcoming WatchOS 12 update- Here’s what to expect

Apple is hosting its annual developers event, the WWDC 2025, on June 9, 2025. During the keynote on day 1, the Cupertino-based giant will officially preview the new generation of operating systems for iPhones, Apple Watch, Mac, and others. As we wait for the keynote, several speculations and rumours are being spread over the internet, giving hope for new features, enhanced AI experiences, and swift UI experiences. Now, in a recent Bloomberg report, the Apple WatchOS 12 is tipped for a major design overhaul this year. Therefore, if you own an Apple Watch or are planning to buy the new generation models in the fall, then know what the new generation Apple Watch OS has in store for users and what design changes we can expect. Apple WatchOS 12, tvOS, and VisionOS are slated for design revamp. Here’s what we know so far.(AFP)

Apple WatchOS 12 design overhaul

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted that the upcoming watchOS could get a significant redesign. This suggests that Apple could bring a modern design and navigation system, enhancing the user experience. Alongside WatchOS, the company is also expected to bring design changes to tvOS and VisionOS.

With WWDC 2025 nearing, we can expect that Apple could pay more emphasis on the visual aspects of the software by bringing new colours, fonts, and animations across products. We have also seen the new reflective 3D icon of the Apple Park rainbow stage, hinting towards a glass or transparent design. Over the past few months, we have been hearing rumours surrounding a visionOS-like inspired redesign. Apple is also rumoured to bring a unified look that may enable users to interact between devices more swiftly and bring a seamless experience.

Apple WatchOS 12: New features to expect

WatchOS 12 powered by Apple Intelligence: While we don’t expect the Apple Watch to run AI features independently, with the iPhone, the watch could offer greater AI integration with the new generation OS.

Apple Watch Live Captions: Apple has already teased the accessibility features for Apple Watch, which now include Live Captions. This feature is designed for people with hearing impairments, who can use Apple Watch as a remote control.

New and improved health monitoring tools: At the WWDC 2025, Apple could announce new blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection features for greater health monitoring. Following new features, Apple may introduce a new “Training Load metric” in the Fitness app for seamless tracking of progress.