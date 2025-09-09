Apple Watch SE launched with always-on display, faster charging: Specs, design, price and more

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch SE 3, its most affordable smartwatch yet to feature an Always-On display and fast charging. The new model, powered by the S10 chip, delivers a strong balance of health, fitness, and safety features at a lower entry price point compared to the flagship Apple Watch models. For the first time, the SE lineup includes features such as sleep score tracking, retrospective ovulation estimates, wrist temperature sensing, and sleep apnoea notifications - expanding its role as a health companion. With 5G cellular support, on-device Siri, and the introduction of new one-handed gestures like double tap and wrist flick, Apple Watch SE 3 is designed to be more versatile than ever. Apple has priced the Watch SE 3 starting at $249 in the U.S., with availability beginning 19 September 2025 in India and more than 50 other countries. Apple Watch SE 3(Apple)

Always-On display and fast Charging

The biggest upgrade to the Watch SE series is the addition of the Always-On Retina display, previously reserved for premium Apple Watch models. Users can now glance at the time, workout metrics, or notifications without needing to raise their wrist. Despite this feature, battery life remains up to 18 hours. Fast charging makes its debut too 0 15 minutes of charging delivers up to 8 hours of use, and the watch can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes.

Health and fitness features

Apple Watch SE 3 introduces advanced health tracking tools such as:

-Sleep score to evaluate sleep quality.

-Wrist temperature sensing for wellness insights and improved cycle tracking.

-Retrospective ovulation estimates for better family planning support.

-Sleep apnoea notifications based on respiratory pattern monitoring.

These features join existing tools like heart rate monitoring, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. The new Workout Buddy in watchOS 26 also leverages Apple Intelligence to provide personalised motivation during exercise.

Design, software and connectivity

The Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases in Midnight and Starlight finishes. It features durable Ion-X strengthened glass and runs on watchOS 26, which introduces a refreshed design language with Liquid Glass, new watch faces, and live translation in Messages. With 5G cellular connectivity, the watch ensures faster downloads and smoother streaming when paired with a plan.

Price and availability

The Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $249 in the U.S. and will be available for pre-order immediately, with sales beginning 19 September 2025. Pricing for India is expected to be announced soon, but it is likely to remain the most accessible entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem.