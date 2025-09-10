Apple Watch Series 11 launched: Find out which older models will support these latest features

Apple’s recent “Awe Dropping” event introduced the Apple Watch Series 11, complete with longer battery life, a thinner design, and advanced health features like hypertension notifications and the new Sleep Score. At first glance, many assumed this sleep-tracking upgrade would remain exclusive to the latest Series 11 and Ultra 3 models. However, Apple has confirmed that several older devices will also support the feature. Apple Watch Series 11 launched with bigger health push. Features like Sleep Score rolls out to older devices as well.(Apple)

What Sleep Score does

Sleep Score is designed to give users deeper insights into their rest. The feature evaluates sleep quality by analysing duration, bedtime consistency, frequency of waking, and time spent in sleep stages such as deep, core, and REM. After each night, the Watch assigns a score and breaks it down into categories, showing which aspects of sleep can be improved.

Apple says Sleep Score was developed using data from more than 5 million nights of sleep, collected through the Apple Heart and Movement Study. The algorithm has also been guided by recommendations from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the National Sleep Foundation, and the World Sleep Society.

Which Apple Watches are compatible

The Sleep Score feature arrives with watchOS 26 and is not limited to Apple’s newest models. According to Apple, it will be available on:

Apple Watch Series 6 or later

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) or later

All Apple Watch Ultra models

To access the feature, users will also need an iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 26. This means most recent Apple Watches already in circulation will benefit from the upgrade.

Beyond sleep: What Series 11 adds

While older models get Sleep Score, the new Series 11 brings additional improvements. It offers up to 24 hours of battery life, Ion-X glass that is twice as scratch-resistant, and 5G cellular capabilities for faster downloads and stronger connectivity. Another standout feature is hypertension notifications, which can alert users to signs of chronic high blood pressure—an often undiagnosed condition affecting more than a billion people globally.

The Series 11 is available in aluminium and titanium finishes, with new colour options and updated bands. Pre-orders have already begun, with availability starting September 19 at a base price of $399

Apple Watch has long positioned itself as more than just a timepiece; it’s a health tracker, fitness partner, and communication tool. By extending Sleep Score to older devices, Apple ensures that millions of users can benefit from better insights into their daily rest, not just those upgrading to the newest model.