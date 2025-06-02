Apple’s alleged powerful AI models could be hallucinating more than the company would like, report says

The reception surrounding Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 series phones, as well as iPhone 15 Pro models and other compatible iPads and Macs, has been somewhat of a mixed bag. While many have praised the intelligent suite for its quality, many have said that the experience is bare-bones and not up to the mark, certainly compared to offerings by Google and others. This has led to the common belief that Apple may be lagging in terms of artificial intelligence. FILE - People sit in front of an Apple Store in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

However, a Bloomberg report has now come out that says Apple is consistently working on improving its on-device AI systems. It is currently working on AI systems that are much more capable and powerful than the on-device capabilities it currently ships on an iPhone. But not all has been smooth sailing for the company. Here are the details.

Here's what we know about Apple Intelligence’s more powerful versions

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is currently working on different AI models, with much more power compared to the current AI suite, and is reportedly testing models with 3 billion, 7 billion, 33 billion, and 150 billion parameters.

The report also adds that in order to ship on devices like smartphones, Apple needs to make its on-device models smaller. The more complex tasks are on the cloud, and this is why the company could be working on a cloud-based model as well.

The report further says that the primary concern for Apple at this point has to be hallucinations with its AI models, and this is why the company may have delayed releasing its most advanced AI capabilities. Another reason which could have influenced the delay of Apple's cloud-based AI model, and a more refined Siri, could be internal debate about the models.

What to expect from WWDC?

So, as things stand, it remains to be seen what AI-related announcements Apple will make at WWDC and whether they relate to these recent AI developments. What we do know so far is that Apple might keep a low profile when it comes to AI announcements, possibly to avoid a repeat of last year’s situation, where it showcased several features but was only able to deliver a few.

Barring that, users can expect major redesigns across iOS, macOS, and other platforms like iPadOS, at least in terms of aesthetics. These updated platforms are expected to feature translucent AI elements, similar to those in Apple’s visionOS, which powers the company’s latest mixed-reality headset.

