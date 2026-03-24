Apple’s first foldable iPhone may bring a big shift in foldable display design: Here’s what the leak claims

This approach differs from most foldable devices available today. Current models usually rely on a single UTG layer, which has to protect the display and handle repeated bending. By separating the display layer from the hinge movement, Apple may reduce stress on the panel during folding. Reports from MacRumors suggest that this could help limit the appearance of a crease and improve long-term use.

According to a report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, which posted that Apple could use a dual-layer glass system. This design may include both ultra-thin glass (UTG) and ultra-thin flexible glass (UFG). In this setup, the display layer would sit between these materials instead of directly touching the hinge.

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

A fresh supply chain leak has outlined how Apple may handle one of the main issues linked to foldable phones: the visible crease on the screen. The details suggest that the company is working on a different internal display structure for its first foldable iPhone.

Focus On Crease Control And Design The leak also mentions the use of self-healing glass along with a hinge that allows smoother folding. These elements, combined with the dual-layer structure, could support Apple’s reported goal of making the crease less noticeable during daily use. However, some reports suggest that a completely crease-free display may not be possible with current materials.

Another point discussed in recent updates is the form factor of the device. The foldable iPhone is expected to be wider when closed compared to existing foldable phones. When opened, the screen may offer an aspect ratio closer to a tablet, similar to an iPad, instead of the square-like layouts seen in many foldables today. This could change how apps and content appear on the device.

Launch Timeline And Release Plan As for the launch timeline, industry reports indicate that Apple may introduce the foldable iPhone during its usual fall event, which takes place in September. However, the device might reach buyers later in the year, possibly around December. This gap between announcement and release could allow developers to adjust apps for a dual-screen or foldable layout.

A similar rollout strategy was seen with the iPhone X, which was announced earlier but shipped later. Apple may follow the same approach again to ensure that both hardware and software work together before the product becomes widely available.