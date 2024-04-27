Apple's upcoming iPhone could have OpenAI's generative AI tech: Report

Apple has renewed talks with Sam Altman-led OpenAI about using its generative AI technology to include some new features in the iPhone later this year.



According to a Bloomberg report, both Apple and OpenAI are discussing a possible agreement on how to integrate the AI startup features into iOS 18, the next operating system.



The discussions mark the resumption of dialogue between the two companies. Earlier this year, Tim Cook-led Apple had spoken to OpenAI but the work between the two had been minimal.



Besides this, Apple is also holding discussions with Alphabet Inc's Google about licensing the Gemini chatbot.



ALSO READ: Apple dethrones Samsung to become world's top phone maker

As per reports, Apple has not made a final decision on the partners it will use and there is no guarantee that a deal will be worked out. Apple may reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Google or pick another provider entirely.



It is believed that the upcoming iPhone operating system iOS 18 will include several new features based on Apple’s in-house large language model, an AI software that can generate human-sounding text. But the Cupertino-based tech giant has been seeking partners to power a chatbot-like feature akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.



The development comes a month and a half before Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, where it is set to introduce new AI software and services. The company is also planning to tout its features as more seamlessly integrated into its devices than rival AI offerings, with better privacy protections, the Bloomberg report added.

Last year, Tim Cook said he personally uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT but indicated that there were “several issues that need to be sorted.” He promised that new AI features would come to Apple’s platforms on a “very thoughtful basis.”

Relying on partners would help accelerate Apple’s push into chatbots and sidestep some risks. By outsourcing the generative AI features to another company, Cook is potentially lessening the liability for its platform.