ASUS India unveils Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S16: Specs, price, and availability

ASUS has introduced two new laptops in India: the Zenbook 14 and the Vivobook S16. These models target different user needs, with the Zenbook 14 focusing on portability and display quality, while the Vivobook S16 highlights performance with the latest Intel processors. Let’s take a closer look at what these latest laptops from ASUS are offering. ASUS launches Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S16 laptops in India with advanced chips and display features.(ASUS)

ASUS Zenbook 14

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a slim laptop featuring a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. This display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and meets VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. It covers the full DCI P3 colour range and delivers up to 400 nits of peak brightness, claims the company.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor coupled with an AMD XDNA Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which provides up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Integrated AMD Radeon graphics handle visuals. It includes 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

On the other hand, the machine houses a 75Wh battery, which ASUS claims can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. Additionally, the laptop supports 65W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. It also comes equipped with a military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification for durability, a Full HD infrared camera with a privacy shutter, and a lightweight body weighing 1.2 kilograms.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is available in a Jade Black colour option and is priced at Rs. 89,990. It is available on ASUS’s official store and Amazon India.

ASUS Vivobook S16

The Vivobook S16 aims to target users seeking strong performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor. This chip supports AI acceleration through Intel’s AI Boost NPU, which is capable of up to 13 TOPS, and it integrates Intel Arc graphics for enhanced visuals. The system is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Furthermore, the ASUS Vivobook S16 features a larger 16-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen refreshes at 144Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 300 nits. The machine weighs 1.7 kilograms and houses a 70Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C charging support.

The Vivobook S16 runs on Windows 11 and offers connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6. It is available for purchase through ASUS’s official website and Amazon India.